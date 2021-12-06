Programming Leftovers
-
Join the Indian LibreOffice community! - The Document Foundation Blog
Across the globe, LibreOffice communities help to improve the software, translate the user interface, update documentation and spread the word. You can see a list of international projects on this page, and today we’re announcing communication channels for the Indian LibreOffice community!
-
KDE Frameworks 6 Android CI and Plasma 6 Sprint
Time for another KDE Frameworks 6 update! Since the last post we got Android CI coverage and had the Plasma 6 sprint, among other things.
[...]
With Android we now have a second platform covered for continuous integration for KF6. This also gives us coverage for a second CPU architecture and, more importantly, cross-compilation.
Android specific API in Qt as well as build system support required a number of changes, but fortunately there are only a few affected areas in KDE Frameworks.
-
JFrog : Diving into CVE-2022-23943 – a new Apache memory corruption vulnerability
mod_sed is an Apache module that provides the same functionality as GNU's stream editor tool, sed, allowing the manipulation of streams. It can be used as an input filter in order to modify HTTP POST requests' bodies, or alternatively as an output filter that modifies the server's responses before they're sent to the client.
-
JavaScript library updated to wipe files from Russian computers [Ed: Incitement leads to sabotage; this one shipped by Microsoft]
The developer of JavaScript library node-ipc, which is used by the popular vue.js framework, deliberately introduced a critical security vulnerability that, for some netizens, would destroy their computers' files.
Brandon Nozaki Miller, aka RIAEvangelist on GitHub, created node-ipc, which is fetched about a million times a week from the NPM registry, and is described as an "inter-process communication module for Node, supporting Unix sockets, TCP, TLS, and UDP."
It appears Miller intentionally changed his code to overwrite the host system's data, then changed the code to display a message calling for world peace, as a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. GitHub on Wednesday declared this a critical vulnerability tracked as CVE-2022-23812.
-
"Peacenotwar" npm module protests Russian invasion of Ukraine. [Ed: Microsoft shipping malware again; media blames everyone but Microsoft]
Miller intended the module to be "protestware", to reflect people's opposition to war.
-
Code-Sabotage Incident in Protest of Ukraine War Exposed Open Source Risks [Ed: No, Microsoft shipping malware does not "Expose Open Source Risks"; Microsoft and GitHub are proprietary software]
-
Book Review: Machine Learning with PyTorch and Scikit-Learn - Invidious
Packt recently sent me a review copy of their new machine learning book, Machine Learning with PyTorch and Scikit-Learn...
-
MATLAB expands to reach self-driving, wireless biz [Ed: It is proprietary software bloat. Do not develop in it.]
MathWorks, maker of the long-standing MATLAB suite, is focusing its latest software updates on reaching beyond its traditional scientific base – and eyeing up autonomous vehicle developers, makers of devices with wireless communications, and others.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 554 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Snap vs. AppImage vs. Flatpak: What Is the Difference and Which Is Best for You?
Linux systems are popular for many reasons, but installing applications is not one of them. Apps in Linux are delivered as packages and come in all sorts of flavors. Packaging systems differ in terms of installation, usability, and update mechanisms. Below, we'll look at and compare three prominent package formats: Snap, AppImage, and Flatpak, all distro independent.
Best Free and Open Source Alternative to Apple Bonjour
Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (Google’s parent), Amazon and Facebook dominate the tech landscape. Their dominance is so broad they account for more than 20% of the S&P 500. There are many things to admire about Apple’s hardware and software. Apple make great looking (albeit expensive) hardware. Over the years key successes include the iPhone, iPad, iPod, and the MacBook Air. The company designs its own hardware and software. This gives them the power to make an operating system and suite of apps that are tailor-made and optimized for their hardware. Apple also operates the Apple Music and Apple TV media distribution platforms. Mac OS X is Apple’s proprietary operating system for its line of Macintosh computers. Its interface, known as Aqua, is highly polished and built on top of a BSD derivative (Darwin). There’s a whole raft of proprietary applications that are developed by Apple for their operating software. This software is not available for Linux and there’s no prospect of that position changing. In 2020, Apple began the Apple silicon transition, using self-designed, 64-bit ARM-based Apple M1 processors on new Mac computers. Maybe it’s the perfect time to move away from the proprietary world of Apple, and embrace the open source Linux scene.
What the new PowerVR driver means for mobile
The PowerVR GPUs are in quite a lot of mobile devices. It's one of the larger GPU vendor for ARM hardware and even some x86 platforms. These GPUs have been long renowned for being a problem on Linux. From the PowerVR smartphones to the early Intel Atom CPUs. For the other GPUs like ARM Mali, Qualcomm Adreno and Vivante, there are already well established open source drivers which is why the current Linux phones have selected hardware that use these GPUs like the Mali GPU in the PinePhone and the Vivante GPU in the Librem 5. The lack of open drivers for PowerVR has been a huge problem for Linux phone projects dating back to the Nokia N900. The hardware for the N900 is pretty outdated for today's standards, but its GPU can still provide a smooth user experience. There are some projects to use the closed, user space PowerVR driver from Imagination on this hardware, with some shims which give distributions like Maemo Leste GPU acceleration on PowerVR phones, but this is not an ideal situation.
Security Leftovers
Recent comments
30 min 51 sec ago
2 hours 48 min ago
4 hours 7 min ago
10 hours 31 min ago
11 hours 24 min ago
17 hours 43 min ago
19 hours 40 min ago
19 hours 42 min ago
19 hours 46 min ago
20 hours 7 min ago