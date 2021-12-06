Hardware/Devices: Pine64, Librem, RISC-V
-
Pine64 Announce Rockchip RK3588 Powered QuartzPro64 Development Board | Tom's Hardware
Pine64’s announcement also delved into the vexed issue of pricing, with the board likely to retail “north of $300”, putting it out of Raspberry Pi competitor territory. The manufacturer hasn’t yet settled on a price-point, but it is likely to be sold at cost or even subsidized. “Here’s the take-away,” the announcement concludes. “This is an amazing platform, but it will take time for it to mature.”
-
Russell Coker: More About the Librem 5
I concluded my previous post about the Purism Librem 5 [1] with the phone working as a Debian/GNOME system with SSH access over the LAN. Before I published that post I managed to render it unbootable, making a new computer unbootable on the first day of owning it isn’t uncommon for me. In this case I tried to get SE Linux running on it and changing the kernel commandline parameter “security=apparmor” to “security=selinux” caused it to fail the checksum on kernel parameters and halt the boot. That seems to require a fresh install, it seems possible that I could setup my Librem5 to boot a recovery image from a SD card in such situations but that doesn’t seem to be well documented and I didn’t have any important data to lose. If I do figure out how to recover data by booting from a micro SD card I’ll document it.
Here’s the documentation for reflashing the phone [2], you have to use the “--variant luks” option for the flashing tool to have an encrypted root filesystem (should default to on to match the default shipping configuration). There is an option --skip-cleanup to allow you to use the same image multiple times, but that probably isn’t useful. The image that is available for download today has the latest kernel update that I installed yesterday so it seems that they quickly update the image which makes it convenient to get the latest (dpkg is slow on low power ARM systems). Overall the flash tool is nicely written, does the download and install and instructs you how to get the phone in flashing mode. It is a minor annoyance that the battery has to be removed as part of the flashing process, I will probably end up flashing my phone more often than I want to take the back off the case. A mitigating factor is that the back is well designed and doesn’t appear prone to having it’s plastic tabs breaking off when removed (as has happened to several other phones I’ve owned).
-
Java News Roundup: JDK 19 and Jakarta EE 10 Updates, Ansynch and Buffered Logging by Amazon Corretto
JEP 422, Linux/RISC-V Port, has been promoted from Candidate to Proposed to Target for JDK 19. This JEP proposes to port the JDK to Linux/RISC-V, a free and open-source RISC instruction set architecture. The template interpreter, C1 and C2 JIT compilers, and all current mainline GCs, including ZGC and Shenandoah, will be supported. The main focus of this JEP is to integrate the port into the JDK main-line repository. The review is scheduled to conclude on March 17, 2022.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 546 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Snap vs. AppImage vs. Flatpak: What Is the Difference and Which Is Best for You?
Linux systems are popular for many reasons, but installing applications is not one of them. Apps in Linux are delivered as packages and come in all sorts of flavors. Packaging systems differ in terms of installation, usability, and update mechanisms. Below, we'll look at and compare three prominent package formats: Snap, AppImage, and Flatpak, all distro independent.
Best Free and Open Source Alternative to Apple Bonjour
Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (Google’s parent), Amazon and Facebook dominate the tech landscape. Their dominance is so broad they account for more than 20% of the S&P 500. There are many things to admire about Apple’s hardware and software. Apple make great looking (albeit expensive) hardware. Over the years key successes include the iPhone, iPad, iPod, and the MacBook Air. The company designs its own hardware and software. This gives them the power to make an operating system and suite of apps that are tailor-made and optimized for their hardware. Apple also operates the Apple Music and Apple TV media distribution platforms. Mac OS X is Apple’s proprietary operating system for its line of Macintosh computers. Its interface, known as Aqua, is highly polished and built on top of a BSD derivative (Darwin). There’s a whole raft of proprietary applications that are developed by Apple for their operating software. This software is not available for Linux and there’s no prospect of that position changing. In 2020, Apple began the Apple silicon transition, using self-designed, 64-bit ARM-based Apple M1 processors on new Mac computers. Maybe it’s the perfect time to move away from the proprietary world of Apple, and embrace the open source Linux scene.
What the new PowerVR driver means for mobile
The PowerVR GPUs are in quite a lot of mobile devices. It's one of the larger GPU vendor for ARM hardware and even some x86 platforms. These GPUs have been long renowned for being a problem on Linux. From the PowerVR smartphones to the early Intel Atom CPUs. For the other GPUs like ARM Mali, Qualcomm Adreno and Vivante, there are already well established open source drivers which is why the current Linux phones have selected hardware that use these GPUs like the Mali GPU in the PinePhone and the Vivante GPU in the Librem 5. The lack of open drivers for PowerVR has been a huge problem for Linux phone projects dating back to the Nokia N900. The hardware for the N900 is pretty outdated for today's standards, but its GPU can still provide a smooth user experience. There are some projects to use the closed, user space PowerVR driver from Imagination on this hardware, with some shims which give distributions like Maemo Leste GPU acceleration on PowerVR phones, but this is not an ideal situation.
Security Leftovers
Recent comments
30 min 51 sec ago
2 hours 48 min ago
4 hours 7 min ago
10 hours 31 min ago
11 hours 24 min ago
17 hours 43 min ago
19 hours 40 min ago
19 hours 42 min ago
19 hours 46 min ago
20 hours 7 min ago