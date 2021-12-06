Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (Google’s parent), Amazon and Facebook dominate the tech landscape. Their dominance is so broad they account for more than 20% of the S&P 500. There are many things to admire about Apple’s hardware and software. Apple make great looking (albeit expensive) hardware. Over the years key successes include the iPhone, iPad, iPod, and the MacBook Air. The company designs its own hardware and software. This gives them the power to make an operating system and suite of apps that are tailor-made and optimized for their hardware. Apple also operates the Apple Music and Apple TV media distribution platforms. Mac OS X is Apple’s proprietary operating system for its line of Macintosh computers. Its interface, known as Aqua, is highly polished and built on top of a BSD derivative (Darwin). There’s a whole raft of proprietary applications that are developed by Apple for their operating software. This software is not available for Linux and there’s no prospect of that position changing. In 2020, Apple began the Apple silicon transition, using self-designed, 64-bit ARM-based Apple M1 processors on new Mac computers. Maybe it’s the perfect time to move away from the proprietary world of Apple, and embrace the open source Linux scene.

Linux systems are popular for many reasons, but installing applications is not one of them. Apps in Linux are delivered as packages and come in all sorts of flavors. Packaging systems differ in terms of installation, usability, and update mechanisms. Below, we'll look at and compare three prominent package formats: Snap, AppImage, and Flatpak, all distro independent.

What the new PowerVR driver means for mobile The PowerVR GPUs are in quite a lot of mobile devices. It's one of the larger GPU vendor for ARM hardware and even some x86 platforms. These GPUs have been long renowned for being a problem on Linux. From the PowerVR smartphones to the early Intel Atom CPUs. For the other GPUs like ARM Mali, Qualcomm Adreno and Vivante, there are already well established open source drivers which is why the current Linux phones have selected hardware that use these GPUs like the Mali GPU in the PinePhone and the Vivante GPU in the Librem 5. The lack of open drivers for PowerVR has been a huge problem for Linux phone projects dating back to the Nokia N900. The hardware for the N900 is pretty outdated for today's standards, but its GPU can still provide a smooth user experience. There are some projects to use the closed, user space PowerVR driver from Imagination on this hardware, with some shims which give distributions like Maemo Leste GPU acceleration on PowerVR phones, but this is not an ideal situation.