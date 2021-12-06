Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi and RISC-V
10 surprisingly practical Raspberry Pi projects anybody can do - PC World Australia
The Raspberry Pi single-board computer and all its variants have captured the imaginations of DIY enthusiasts and budding hobbyists alike, even though it hasn't been immune to the chip crunch. And now that an 8GB model with as much RAM as a Mac Mini is here, interest in building with the board is sure to spike.
Much of the coverage you'll see around the web focuses on the more fantastical projects—magic mirrors, portable gaming handhelds, intelligent drones, and so forth. And for good reason! Those maker masterpieces show what sort of power the $35 mini-PC is capable of in the hands of someone with a little imagination and a bin full of spare electronics, especially now that the Raspberry Pi 4 includes more RAM, a huge CPU upgrade, USB-C charging, and enough graphics horsepower to drive a pair of 4K monitors simultaneously.
The best Raspberry Pi projects you can do at home - Reviewed
The Raspberry Pi is useful for streaming games, running operating systems, making an NAS, playing retro games, and more.
RISC-V's SiFive sells connectivity IP to Alphawave [Ed: "IP" is the wrong term, but low-quality publishers repeat such propaganda terms]
Up-and-coming SiFive is selling its OpenFive business, including its portfolio of blueprints for chip connectivity, to fellow silicon designer Alphawave.
SiFive will hand over OpenFive to publicly traded Alphawave for $210m in cash, the pair announced on Monday. SiFive said this will allow it to focus on its core business, which is designing RISC-V CPU cores and related tech for people to license and put into system-on-chips. In this respect, SiFive is a rival of Arm, which also licenses CPU core designs among other tech.
Silicon Valley-based SiFive's profile has risen over the few years, in part because Intel reportedly tried to acquire it last year for $2bn before discussions ended. The upstart's CPU cores are compatible with the open-source RISC-V instruction set architecture, which is royalty-free to use. Implementations of the ISA can be offered as paid-for products or made freely available; SiFive provides a mix of free and non-free RISC-V CPU cores, for instance.
The 8 Best DAW Apps for Music Production on Linux
Like most audio engineers and musicians, you might find yourself being biased towards premium OSes like macOS and Windows and premium music tools like Cubase, FL Studio, and Ableton Live. However, the open-source world promises some extremely underappreciated and resourceful DAW and sound engineering tools. Each of the tools mentioned below imbibes features native to these premium alternatives. Nonetheless, they let you create professional-grade sounds on Linux without spending a dime. Read on to find out the best DAWs for Linux users. Also: fish 3.4.0 (released March 12, 2022)
Free Software Awards winners announced: SecuRepairs, Protesilaos Stavrou, Paul Eggert
The Free Software Foundation (FSF) today announced the recipients of the 2021 Free Software Awards, which are given annually at the FSF's LibrePlanet conference to groups and individuals in the free software community who have made significant contributions to the cause for software freedom. This year's recipients of the awards are Paul Eggert, Protesilaos Stavrou, and SecuRepairs. As the ceremony was conducted virtually this year, each winner selected the person they wished to present them the award. The winners in three categories, each recognizing exemplary achievements in the field of free software, are SecuRepairs, Paul Eggert, and Protesilaos Stavrou.
Ubuntu 22.04 Switching to GNOME 42, with One Click Full Dark / Light, Accent Colors
The development build of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS finally shifts to GNOME 42 (in Beta now) in recent update with many visible changes! Firstly, the default wallpaper ‘warty-final-ubuntu.png‘ revealed. It’s no longer the old Ubuntu 21.10 wallpaper, but the brand new one...
Steam Deck Tally and Videos
