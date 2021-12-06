Up-and-coming SiFive is selling its OpenFive business, including its portfolio of blueprints for chip connectivity, to fellow silicon designer Alphawave.

SiFive will hand over OpenFive to publicly traded Alphawave for $210m in cash, the pair announced on Monday. SiFive said this will allow it to focus on its core business, which is designing RISC-V CPU cores and related tech for people to license and put into system-on-chips. In this respect, SiFive is a rival of Arm, which also licenses CPU core designs among other tech.

Silicon Valley-based SiFive's profile has risen over the few years, in part because Intel reportedly tried to acquire it last year for $2bn before discussions ended. The upstart's CPU cores are compatible with the open-source RISC-V instruction set architecture, which is royalty-free to use. Implementations of the ISA can be offered as paid-for products or made freely available; SiFive provides a mix of free and non-free RISC-V CPU cores, for instance.