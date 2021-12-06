MySQL is an open-source relational database management system with support for Structured Query Language (SQL). It helps in the development of a wide range of web-based applications and online content. MySQL runs on all OS platforms like Linux/UNIX, macOS, Windows and is an important component of the LAMP stack.

MySQL is one of the most popular database systems and many cloud providers offer it as part of their service. It uses commands with queries and data to perform tasks and functions by communicating with the database. This article covers the most commonly used MySQL statements that allow users to efficiently work with databases.