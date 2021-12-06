today's howtos
A Guide to MySQL for Beginners
MySQL is an open-source relational database management system with support for Structured Query Language (SQL). It helps in the development of a wide range of web-based applications and online content. MySQL runs on all OS platforms like Linux/UNIX, macOS, Windows and is an important component of the LAMP stack.
MySQL is one of the most popular database systems and many cloud providers offer it as part of their service. It uses commands with queries and data to perform tasks and functions by communicating with the database. This article covers the most commonly used MySQL statements that allow users to efficiently work with databases.
How to Run Grafana In a Docker Container – CloudSavvy IT
Grafana is a leading observability platform for metrics visualization. It lets you build bespoke dashboards to surface meaningful insights from your application’s real-time data streams.
Grafana’s a cloud-native application that’s ready to be launched on popular infrastructure providers, installed on your own hardware, or deployed as a standalone container. In this guide we’ll focus on the latter choice by using the official Grafana image to start an instance that runs in Docker.
How To Install MariaDB on Manjaro 21 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MariaDB on Manjaro 21. For those of you who didn’t know, MariaDB is a free and open-source relational database management system (DBMS) that is considered as a successor and replacement of MySQL DBMS. MariaDB is fully compatible with the MySQL database and is widely used as a database server in the LAMP and LEMP stack.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the MariaDB database on a Manjaro 21 (Ornara).
GNU Linux Debian 11 – how to upgrade php7 to php8.1 – logo
The 8 Best DAW Apps for Music Production on Linux
Like most audio engineers and musicians, you might find yourself being biased towards premium OSes like macOS and Windows and premium music tools like Cubase, FL Studio, and Ableton Live. However, the open-source world promises some extremely underappreciated and resourceful DAW and sound engineering tools. Each of the tools mentioned below imbibes features native to these premium alternatives. Nonetheless, they let you create professional-grade sounds on Linux without spending a dime. Read on to find out the best DAWs for Linux users. Also: fish 3.4.0 (released March 12, 2022)
Free Software Awards winners announced: SecuRepairs, Protesilaos Stavrou, Paul Eggert
The Free Software Foundation (FSF) today announced the recipients of the 2021 Free Software Awards, which are given annually at the FSF's LibrePlanet conference to groups and individuals in the free software community who have made significant contributions to the cause for software freedom. This year's recipients of the awards are Paul Eggert, Protesilaos Stavrou, and SecuRepairs. As the ceremony was conducted virtually this year, each winner selected the person they wished to present them the award. The winners in three categories, each recognizing exemplary achievements in the field of free software, are SecuRepairs, Paul Eggert, and Protesilaos Stavrou.
Ubuntu 22.04 Switching to GNOME 42, with One Click Full Dark / Light, Accent Colors
The development build of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS finally shifts to GNOME 42 (in Beta now) in recent update with many visible changes! Firstly, the default wallpaper ‘warty-final-ubuntu.png‘ revealed. It’s no longer the old Ubuntu 21.10 wallpaper, but the brand new one...
Steam Deck Tally and Videos
