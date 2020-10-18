today's leftovers
-
ZENBRIDGE, Developed by Dyne.org, RIDDLE&CODE and InfoCert, Selected for Phase 2 of the European Blockchain Pre-Commercial Procurement
The consortium formed by Dyne.org, RIDDLE&CODE and InfoCert has entered the second phase of the European Blockchain Services Infrastructure (EBSI) project and will receive support to further develop and test its multilayered blockchain stack ZENBRIDGE.
-
Microsoft proposes type syntax for JavaScript [Ed: Microsoft constantly attacks or tries to control computer languages that it does not control and aren't limited to the monopoly]
Type-fans rejoice! Plans (or a proposal, at least) are afoot to pop some type-checking into the infamously dynamically typed JavaScript.
-
Googlers and co offer video dataset-generating Kubric
More than 30 researchers from top AI research labs at Google, DeepMind, the University of Toronto, MIT, and more, collaborated to develop Kubric, an open-source Python-based software library that can simulate scenes of objects, and is aimed at deep-learning engineers. The library can export generated synthetic datasets directly into machine learning models during the training process. The code is built on top of physics engine PyBullet with Blender used for rendering.
-
Dataset of first appearances of the scholarly bibliographic references on Wikipedia articles
Referencing scholarly documents as information sources on Wikipedia is important because it supports or improves the quality of Wikipedia content. Several studies have been conducted regarding scholarly references on Wikipedia; however, little is known of the editors and their edits contributing to add the scholarly references on Wikipedia. In this study, we develop a methodology to detect the oldest scholarly reference added to Wikipedia articles by which a certain paper is uniquely identifiable as the “first appearance of the scholarly reference.” We identified the first appearances of 923,894 scholarly references (611,119 unique DOIs) in 180,795 unique pages on English Wikipedia as of March 1, 2017 and stored them in the dataset. Moreover, we assessed the precision of the dataset, which was highly precise regardless of the research field. Finally, we demonstrate the potential of our dataset. This dataset is unique and attracts those who are interested in how the scholarly references on Wikipedia grew and which editors added them.
-
IBM Cloudant ends backing of FoundationDB version of CouchDB • The Register
The IBM Cloudant software team has decided to pull the plug on its push to create a new database engine underlying Apache CouchDB, the NoSQL document store used by the BBC, Apple and atomic research facility CERN.
In a post on the Apache list, Robert Newson, former IBM Cloudant employee and Apache CouchDB Project Management Committee member, explained that IBM Cloudant had supported a plan to "build a next-generation version of CouchDB using the FoundationDB database engine as its new base."
-
MongoDB to terminate Russian SaaS accounts [Ed: It probably has no Russian customers or barely any (but this is a PR stunt)]
NoSQL database challenger MongoDB has decided it won't sell its wares in Russia – not even its software-as-a-service offering.
-
This browser-in-the-browser attack is perfect for phishing • The Register
A novel way of tricking people out of their passwords has left us wondering if there's a need to rethink how much we trust our web browsers to protect us and to accelerate efforts to close web security gaps.
Earlier this week, an infosec researcher known as mr.d0x described a browser-in-the-browser (BitB) attack. It's a way to steal login credentials by simulating the little browser windows that Google, Microsoft, and other authentication service providers pop up that ask you for your username and password to continue. You've probably seen these windows: you click on something like a "Sign in with Microsoft" button on a website, and popup appears asking for your credentials to access your account or profile.
Services like Google Sign-In will display a Google URL in the popup window navigation bar, which offers some reassurance that the login service is actually coming from a trusted company and not an unknown one. And bypassing defenses built into the user's browser to fool them into trusting a malicious page tends to be difficult in the absence of an exploitable vulnerability, thanks to browser security mechanisms including Content Security Policy settings and the Same-origin policy security model.
-
Brave takes the spring out of creepy bounce tracking [Ed: Brave is not privacy but a belief system]
Browser maker Brave has developed a new way to ground "bounce tracking," a sneaky technique for bypassing privacy defenses in order to track people across different websites.
Bounce tracking, also known as redirect tracking, dates back at least to 2014 when ad companies were looking for ways to avoid third-party cookie blocking defenses.
"Bounce tracking is a way for trackers to track you even if browser-level privacy protections are in place," explained Peter Snyder, senior director of privacy at Brave, on Tuesday.
-
Need a replacement? Try these 5 Docker alternatives
After more than a decade in use, Docker remains the de facto container standard because of its ability to integrate with a broad array of tools and platforms, such as Kubernetes. However, business changes at Docker and market forces have prompted organizations to search for new containerization options.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 531 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
The 8 Best DAW Apps for Music Production on Linux
Like most audio engineers and musicians, you might find yourself being biased towards premium OSes like macOS and Windows and premium music tools like Cubase, FL Studio, and Ableton Live. However, the open-source world promises some extremely underappreciated and resourceful DAW and sound engineering tools. Each of the tools mentioned below imbibes features native to these premium alternatives. Nonetheless, they let you create professional-grade sounds on Linux without spending a dime. Read on to find out the best DAWs for Linux users. Also: fish 3.4.0 (released March 12, 2022)
Free Software Awards winners announced: SecuRepairs, Protesilaos Stavrou, Paul Eggert
The Free Software Foundation (FSF) today announced the recipients of the 2021 Free Software Awards, which are given annually at the FSF's LibrePlanet conference to groups and individuals in the free software community who have made significant contributions to the cause for software freedom. This year's recipients of the awards are Paul Eggert, Protesilaos Stavrou, and SecuRepairs. As the ceremony was conducted virtually this year, each winner selected the person they wished to present them the award. The winners in three categories, each recognizing exemplary achievements in the field of free software, are SecuRepairs, Paul Eggert, and Protesilaos Stavrou.
Ubuntu 22.04 Switching to GNOME 42, with One Click Full Dark / Light, Accent Colors
The development build of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS finally shifts to GNOME 42 (in Beta now) in recent update with many visible changes! Firstly, the default wallpaper ‘warty-final-ubuntu.png‘ revealed. It’s no longer the old Ubuntu 21.10 wallpaper, but the brand new one...
Steam Deck Tally and Videos
Recent comments
1 hour 29 min ago
1 hour 46 min ago
6 hours 29 min ago
8 hours 46 min ago
10 hours 5 min ago
16 hours 30 min ago
17 hours 23 min ago
23 hours 42 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago