Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 19th of March 2022 11:54:29 PM

Like most audio engineers and musicians, you might find yourself being biased towards premium OSes like macOS and Windows and premium music tools like Cubase, FL Studio, and Ableton Live. However, the open-source world promises some extremely underappreciated and resourceful DAW and sound engineering tools.

Each of the tools mentioned below imbibes features native to these premium alternatives. Nonetheless, they let you create professional-grade sounds on Linux without spending a dime.

Read on to find out the best DAWs for Linux users.

