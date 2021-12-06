Videos/Shows: This Week in Linux, AppImages, Going Linux, and Nvidia
190: Asahi Linux, Stream Deck for Linux, AMD FSR, Steam on ChromeOS, Windows Ads and more Linux news - TuxDigital
On this episode of This Week in Linux: Linux 5.17, Asahi Linux for Apple Silicon, Apps For Using Elgato Stream Deck In Linux, AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0, Steam Coming To ChromeOS, Xbox Cloud Gaming For Steam Deck, Ubuntu Gets A New Logo, KDE’s Okular (PDF) Eco-Certified, herbstluftwm 0.9.4 Released, Netfilter Firewall Security Hole Found, Open Source False Advertising, Ads In Microsoft File Explorer?, My Video: How To Edit KDE Plasma Panels, Hannah!_Montana OS. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!
Want To Update Your AppImages? Try These Tools! - Invidious
In my last video on AppImages, I got a lot of comments about how AppImages can't be updated.
Going Linux #421 · Listener Feedback
We discuss Bill's struggles with Windows and his venture into using Pop!_OS. We provide some ideas on adding a second drive to a Linux machine for dual-booting, running Windows programs without Windows, and problems with backups using rsync.
Nvidia Hackers Ban People Asking For Nvidia Leak - Invidious
A few weeks ago Lapsus claimed to hack Nvidia and take 1tb of data, they claimed they'd release it but since then nothing has happened, but they haven't been sitting around leaving other companies alone.
The 8 Best DAW Apps for Music Production on Linux
Like most audio engineers and musicians, you might find yourself being biased towards premium OSes like macOS and Windows and premium music tools like Cubase, FL Studio, and Ableton Live. However, the open-source world promises some extremely underappreciated and resourceful DAW and sound engineering tools. Each of the tools mentioned below imbibes features native to these premium alternatives. Nonetheless, they let you create professional-grade sounds on Linux without spending a dime. Read on to find out the best DAWs for Linux users. Also: fish 3.4.0 (released March 12, 2022)
Free Software Awards winners announced: SecuRepairs, Protesilaos Stavrou, Paul Eggert
The Free Software Foundation (FSF) today announced the recipients of the 2021 Free Software Awards, which are given annually at the FSF's LibrePlanet conference to groups and individuals in the free software community who have made significant contributions to the cause for software freedom. This year's recipients of the awards are Paul Eggert, Protesilaos Stavrou, and SecuRepairs. As the ceremony was conducted virtually this year, each winner selected the person they wished to present them the award. The winners in three categories, each recognizing exemplary achievements in the field of free software, are SecuRepairs, Paul Eggert, and Protesilaos Stavrou.
Ubuntu 22.04 Switching to GNOME 42, with One Click Full Dark / Light, Accent Colors
The development build of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS finally shifts to GNOME 42 (in Beta now) in recent update with many visible changes! Firstly, the default wallpaper ‘warty-final-ubuntu.png‘ revealed. It’s no longer the old Ubuntu 21.10 wallpaper, but the brand new one...
Steam Deck Tally and Videos
