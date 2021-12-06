Is r/linux a cult of deranged hallucinogen addicts? Are they dangerous?
If you search reddit for r/linux and systemd you will find many more threads in the “removed” section than on the visible part. Come to think about it, if one crossposted the removed threads into a new board called r/linux-removed it may become a much more interesting board for discussion than the temple of doom, r/linux.
But the above is one of those rare occasions where systemd is in the title of a thread in r/linux and was not removed. Why? Basically because anyone wishing to voice some form of criticism over the “holly cow” of industrial/corporate/state-security-agencies linux, gets the ax permanently and can not speak. But how can they discuss the holly cow as deranged worshipers between themselves?
The thread/article and discussion is probably more interesting from a psychoanalytic perspective (psychological/psychiatric interest) than a systemd administration perspective.
