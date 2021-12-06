today's howtos How To Install SciTE on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install SciTE on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, SciTE is a SCIntilla-based text editor that was first created to demonstrate Scintilla but has since grown to be useful for developing and running programs that typically have simple configurations. It has a smaller memory footprint and works flawlessly on Ubuntu. The user interface is developed using GTK on Linux systems. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the SciTE text editor on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

How To Fix “Username Is Not In The Sudoers File. This Incident Will Be Reported” In Ubuntu | Itsubuntu.com How to Fix “Username is not in the sudoers file. This incident will be reported” in Ubuntu. Are you having an error something like “Username is not in the sudoers file. This incident will be reported” in Ubuntu” then this post is for you as we will show you the reason behind the error and also solution to fix it.

How To Install Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Along With Windows 11

Quickly Install a Kubernetes Cluster with KubeKey – The New Stack Kubernetes can be a real challenge to get up and running properly. This is especially so when you really want it done quickly so you can create a testing or development environment or just get familiar with how it works. You might not have time to spin up a multinode cluster every time you need one. When that’s the case, you can always turn to KubeKey, which makes it really easy to spin up a Kubernetes deployment for development/testing purposes. Don’t think, however, that using KubeKey in this fashion is a means to deploy your apps and services at scale. What I’m going to show you is primarily for testing and development purposes, so don’t even think about this as a solution for production-ready apps or services.

How to Install PrestaShop on Almalinux 8 - Linux Shout As an open-source shopping cart, PrestaShop is completely free to download and use. However, this does not mean that PrestaShop is a zero-cost eCommerce solution. When you download the software, you have to pay for web hosting. You’ll also likely need to buy multiple (often expensive) modules to integrate different software into your website. If you have limited technical knowledge, you can consider investing in a web developer to help you through the difficult spots.

How to Fix the "Nessus Download Failed" Error on Linux Are you having problems downloading Nessus on your computer or virtual machine? Do you see the error: "Nessus download failed. An unexpected error occurred while downloading plugins?" Well, you're in luck! You can easily fix this error in no time and start scanning vulnerabilities with Nessus on your Linux machine. Here's how to do it.

Setup Secure SSH Access on Linux Servers using Teleport - kifarunix.com In this tutorial, you will learn how to setup secure SSH access on Linux servers using Teleport. In our previous guide, we learnt how to install and setup Teleport access plan on Linux, specifically Ubuntu 20.04 system. We will then proceed to see how you can be able to setup secure SSH access on Linux servers using Teleport.

The 8 Best DAW Apps for Music Production on Linux Like most audio engineers and musicians, you might find yourself being biased towards premium OSes like macOS and Windows and premium music tools like Cubase, FL Studio, and Ableton Live. However, the open-source world promises some extremely underappreciated and resourceful DAW and sound engineering tools. Each of the tools mentioned below imbibes features native to these premium alternatives. Nonetheless, they let you create professional-grade sounds on Linux without spending a dime. Read on to find out the best DAWs for Linux users. Also: fish 3.4.0 (released March 12, 2022)