Programming Leftovers
-
Rust is all hot these days, and it is indeed a nice language to work with. In this blog post, I take a look at a small challenge: how to host private crates in the form of Git repositories, making them easily available both to developers and CI/CD systems.
-
Some of our CGIs are purely informational; they present some dynamic information on a web page, and don't take any parameters or otherwise particularly interact with people. These CGIs tend to use cgitb so that if they have bugs, we have some hope of catching things. When these CGIs were written, cgitb was the easy way to do something, but these days I would log tracebacks to syslog using my good way to format them.
-
On March 20, 2022 curl turns 24 years old.
-
Developer velocity isn't the whole of developer productivity. I think of developer velocity as post-commit workflow. Once a feature or change set is ready, how much "red tape" is there to get those changes out to customers? But "red tape" isn't just bureaucratic with software.
Proprietary Software Leftovers
-
The advisory further reveals that “these vulnerabilities exist in Microsoft Edge due to Heap buffer overflow in ANGLE, use-after-free in Cast UI, use after free in Omnibox, out of bounds read in ANGLE, use after free in Views, use-after-free in WebShare, type confusion in Blink Layout, use-after-free in Media, out of bounds memory access in Mojo, use-after-free in MediaStream, insufficient policy enforcement in Installer, heap buffer overflow in Cast UI, inappropriate implementation in HTML parser, inappropriate implementation in full screen mode, inappropriate implementation in Permissions, use-after-free in Browser Switcher, data leak in Canvas, inappropriate implementation in Autofill, use-after-free in Chrome OS Shell and out of bounds memory access in WebXR.”
-
Hood is a main dairy supplier in New England. In Peterborough, New Hampshire, the superintendent at the ConVal School District said it will be affected by anticipated milk shortages caused by the cyberattck.
Superintendent Kimberly Rizzo Saunders said in a statement Wednesday it has been made aware by its foodservice vendor that “Hood anticipates significant impacts in its ordering and delivery processes throughout the next week.”
-
First, some cyberattacks are meant to be visible and, in effect, distract from the stealthier and more dangerous sabotage. On Feb. 15 and 16, Ukrainian banks suffered major denial-of-service attacks, meaning their websites were rendered inaccessible. Western authorities swiftly attributed the attacks to Russia’s intelligence service, and Google is now helping protect 150 websites in Ukraine from such attacks. The Anonymous collective declared cyberwar against the Russian government soon after the attack and obtained a trove of data from a German subsidiary of Rosneft, a major Russian state-owned oil firm. Ukraine’s besieged government has embraced the idea of a crowdsourced I.T. army.
But these attacks and the decentralized volunteerism are simply a distraction. In fact, often the most damaging cyberoperations are covert and deniable by design. In the heat of war, it’s harder to keep track of who is conducting what attack on whom, especially when it is advantageous to both victim and perpetrator to keep the details concealed.
-
Instagram said Thursday it had blocked rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, from using his account for 24 hours for violating the social network's harassment policy amid his acrimonious divorce from reality star Kim Kardashian.
The 44-year-old megastar has been in the spotlight for several weeks over his attacks on comedian Pete Davidson, who is dating Kardashian.
-
The 2021 hack of Colonial Pipeline, the biggest fuel pipeline in the United States, ended with thousands of panicked Americans hoarding gas and a fuel shortage across the eastern seaboard. Basic cybersecurity failures let the hackers in, and then the company made the unilateral decision to pay a $5 million ransom and shut down much of the east coast’s fuel supply without consulting the US government until it was time to clean up the mess.
-
A cache of 60,000 leaked chat messages and files from the notorious Conti ransomware group provides glimpses of how the criminal gang is well connected within Russia. The documents, reviewed by WIRED and first published online at the end of February by an anonymous Ukrainian cybersecurity researcher who infiltrated the group, show how Conti operates on a daily basis and its crypto ambitions. They likely further reveal how Conti members have connections to the Federal Security Service (FSB) and an acute awareness of the operations of Russia’s government-backed military hackers.
-
The National Rifle Association (NRA) has confirmed it was the subject of a ransomware attack that took place last October, according to a report from Gizmodo.
In a filing to the Federal Election Commission (FEC), the organization’s political action committee (PAC), explains the NRA experienced a ransomware attack on October 20th, 2021 that brought its “network offline for two weeks.” Since the NRA wasn’t “able to access email or network files until the second week of November,” the NRA failed to report nearly $2,500 worth of donations, which was the reason for the filing.
Rendering Text with Glyphy - Zen and the Art of GNOME
HarfBuzz 4.0 was recently released and it gained the ability to draw shapes using hb_draw(). Recently Behdad updated Glyphy to use that new HarfBuzz API which allows us to draw fonts on the GPU without involving FreeType.
I created a branch and along with Matthias we taught GTK’s OpenGL renderer to use Glyphy to store size-independent descriptions of glyphs in GL texture atlases which are drawn with shaders. All the magic really comes from Glyphy, so this was largely an integration project.
Contrast this with how things worked previously, which is to render the glyph for a particular size and x/y shift on the CPU and upload that to a texture atlas. The glyph is then drawn by using the coloring shader to apply color while copying into place. This has all sorts of drawbacks like pixel alignment restrictions and needing a copy of every glyph at every size and shift you need to render in the frame in a texture atlas (which can be reused across frames). Just as an example, if you wanted to animate the size of some text, you’d have a pretty expensive operation every frame and still run into perceived jitter as you align to pixel boundaries each frame.
today's howtos
-
This tutorial will explore several methods to print a directory tree from the command line on Linux.
The commands covered below are tree, find, ls, and du, which can all output a directory tree in Linux.
-
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Octave on Ubuntu 20.04
Octave is software featuring a high-level programming language, primarily intended for numerical computations.
-
In this article we will learn How to Use Linux Strace Command. Strace is a powerful command line tool for debugging and trouble shooting programs in Linux OS. It captures and records all system calls made by a process and the signals received by the process.
-
In this guide, we will show you how to install Kate Editor on Ubuntu 20.04
Kate (KDE Advanced Text Editor) is a source code editor developed by the KDE free software community. It has been a part of KDE Software Compilation since version 2.2, which was first released in 2001. Intended for software developers, it features syntax highlighting, code folding, customizable layouts, regular expression support, and extensibility.
Kate is a source code editor that features syntax highlight for over 300 file formats with code folding rules.
-
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache Guacamole on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Apache Guacamole is a clientless HTML5 web based remote desktop gateway supports standard protocols like VNC, RDP, and SSH. It does not need any third-party plugins and clients to work. You can access your machine using a web-based gateway. It can be put behind a proxy server which allows you to access your servers from anywhere in the world.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Apache Guacamoleon remote desktop on AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.
