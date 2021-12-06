Best 13 WhatsApp and Telegram Alternatives that respect your privacy.
Privacy and security are not luxury elements, They are your right. Secure messaging and communication channels are daily requirements for all users.
In this article, we will help you choose the right open-source, and free secure messengers.
Our selection focuses on apps with end-to-end encryption (E2EE).
Some of them have unique features, and most of them work on almost all known platforms for desktop and mobile.
Gnuastro 0.17 released
Dear all,
I am happy to announce the 17th official release of GNU Astronomy
Utilities (Gnuastro).
As you see in [1] below, many useful new features have been added,
and many bugs have been found and fixed. Thanks to 8 people who
directly committed into Gnuastro's source (4 women and 4 men), and
20 people providing ideas that have been impleted (see below for
the names). This is a new record in Gnuastro! Thanks for helping
make Gnuastro better with your great contributions and feedback :-).
Here is the compressed source and the GPG detached signature for
this release. To uncompress Lzip tarballs, see [2]. To check the
validity of the tarballs using the GPG detached signature (*.sig)
see [3]:
https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnuastro/gnuastro-0.17.tar.lz (3.8MB)
https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnuastro/gnuastro-0.17.tar.lz.sig (833B)
https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnuastro/gnuastro-0.17.tar.gz (6.0MB)
https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnuastro/gnuastro-0.17.tar.gz.sig (833B)
Here are the SHA1 and SHA256 checksums (other ways to check if the
tarball you download is what we distributed). Just note that the
SHA256 checksum is base64 encoded, instead of the hexadecimal encoding
that most checksum tools default to.
a14313670e0bb7f3127ffba00a935aadc441bbc5 gnuastro-0.17.tar.lz
8M02HvN6iflxKk/2MfW5dT2EADwE2tr7NaXQpLs6A78 gnuastro-0.17.tar.lz
666986a1e39b513f330fffec480e083c1d37d3e2 gnuastro-0.17.tar.gz
xBvtM8wkDOqXg/Q2dNfPR0R0ZgRm4QiPJZoLDKivaPU gnuastro-0.17.tar.gz
I am very grateful to (in alphabetical order) Pedram Ashofteh
Ardakani, Sepideh Eskandarlou, Zahra Hosseini Shahisavandi, Raul
Infante-Sainz, Sachin Kumar Singh, Elham Saremi and Nafise Sedighi for
their direct contribution to the source of Gnuastro. Also, Sergio
Chueca Urzay, Tamara Civera Lorenzo, Andres Del Pino Molina, Alexey
Dokuchaev, Alessandro Ederoclite, Sepideh Eskandarlou, Juan Antonio
Fernández Ontiveros, Zohreh Ghaffari, Giulia Golini, Martin Guerrero
Roncel, Zahra Hosseini, Raúl Infante-Sainz, Alejandro Lumbreras Calle,
Sebastian Luna-Valero, Samane Raji, Ignacio Ruiz Cejudo, Manuel
Sánchez-Benavente, Peter Teuben, Jesús Varela and Aaron Watkins
provided many good suggestions and helped in finding many bugs in the
code, tutorials and documentation.
If any of Gnuastro's programs or libraries are useful in your work,
please cite _and_ acknowledge them. For citation and acknowledgment
guidelines, run the relevant programs with a `--cite' option (it can
be different for different programs, so run it for all the programs
you use). Citations _and_ acknowledgments are vital for the continued
work on Gnuastro, so please don't forget to support us by doing so.
This tarball was bootstrapped (created) with the tools below. Note
that you don't need these to build Gnuastro from the tarball, these
are the tools that were used to make the tarball itself. They are only
mentioned here to be able to reproduce/recreate this tarball later.
Texinfo 6.8
Autoconf 2.71
Automake 1.16.4
Help2man 1.49.1
ImageMagick 7.1.0-27
Gnulib v0.1-5187-g2ca890b564
Autoconf archives v2022.02.11-1-g203f15b
The dependencies to build Gnuastro from this tarball on your system
are described here:
https://www.gnu.org/s/gnuastro/manual/html_node/Dependencies.html
Best wishes,
Mohammad
today's howtos
-
While working on RHEL and CentOS Servers there are some scenarios where we want to download specific or set of RPM packages from the command the line without installing it. Though we can use wget command to download packages but wget will not download package along with its dependencies.
On RHEL 8 or CentOS 8, DNF (or yum) is a command line package management utility. Using DNF or yum we can install, update and remove rpm packages. Apart from this it can also be used to download packages along with dependencies without installing them.
-
In this video, we are looking at how to install Godot 3 on Zorin OS 16.
-
qBittorrent refers to a file-sharing client that allows access to the BitTorrent network and participation in file-sharing networks. The free software represents an alternative to the widespread client uTorrent.
It is a popular file-sharing client mainly because of its small size and high download speed. The software also has an integrated RSS reader so that it can be used to download files directly from RSS feeds.
Offers a wide range of compatibility in terms of operating systems, since qBittorrent runs on Ubuntu (Linux), Windows, and Mac OS. In addition, qBittorrent also offers a portable version, so that an installation on the computer is no longer necessary.
-
Services are essentially programs running in the background outside the interactive control of the system users as they lack an interface. They run in the background to be used whenever they are needed.
Some of the commonly known services include Mysql, ssh, and Nginx. On Debian, services are managed with Systemd, which replaces System V to initialize the system and its components, including services that are key for the proper functioning of the operating system.
Some of the services in Debian and Ubuntu-based versions that run on every boot are start, restart, stop, and reload. This tutorial will cover all of them in detail.
-
GNOME is a popular desktop environment for Linux, and it is the default desktop environment for many Linux distributions. It is a desktop environment that is designed to be customizable and user-friendly for all types of users.
It is the default desktop environment for many of the popular Linux distributions, including Ubuntu, Debian, CentOS, RockyLinux, RHEL, Pop!_OS, ZorinOS, and others.
GNOME stands for GNU Network Object Modeling Environment, and is a free and open-source desktop environment. It is developed by the GNOME Project, which is a community of developers and designers.
-
GNOME is a popular desktop environment for Linux, and it is the default desktop environment for many Linux distributions. It is a desktop environment that is
-
Here I will show you how to install ReactOS screen by screen in a virtual machine. I highlight VM because ReactOS is still in alpha status, so do not format your hardrives to get ride of windows and install ReactOS… yet.
ReactOS is a free and open source operating system based on Windows in the same way Linux is based on Unix. ReacOS goals are to look and feels like Windows, be able to your run Windows software and your Windows. ReactOS works with the WINE project to share as much programming effort as possible. ReactOS depends on Wine mainly for user mode DLLs.
-
After a long time, I have decided to change my desktop environment to XFCE. While making changes on the tty terminal, I got an error which states: Failed to execute child process “dbus-launch” (No such file or directory) while x-forwarding.
Because of that I was not allow to get Graphical Interface, and this error is common when you are acessing screen using WSL2 with kex.
In this article, you will see how to fix the above error by installing dbus-x11 on your Debian or Ubuntu-based machine.
-
Learn the commands to install free FortiClient VPN on Ubuntu 20.04 Focal fossa using command terminal for security.
FortiClient is a security solution designed to reduce your computer’s vulnerability. The manufacturer advertises that the tool comes with virus protection, two-factor authentication, and WAN optimization, among other things.
However, the FortiClient user interface itself only contains the vulnerability scan and a tab in which you can set up a VPN connection for remote access.
-
Manjaro is a tremendous Linux-based distro in that it comes with a multitude of desktop options. The developers officially support three different flavors of Manjaro. These flavors are differentiated by the desktop environment that they come with, namely KDE Plasma, Xfce, or GNOME.
But you can also install any other Linux-supported DE (desktop environment) you like, or better yet, download the community-supported version of Manjaro that comes with your choice of DE like Budgie, LXQT, LXDE, Cinnamon, and more.
So that means you are not bound to the only desktop that a Linux-based distro comes with pre-packaged, and you can choose to install any other supported DE you like. And the beauty of Linux is that you can easily manage more than one desktop in your distro with the help of a display manager like GDM3, LightDM, etc.
-
Kernel headers contain the C header file for the Linux kernel, which provides the several functionality and structure definitions needed when compiling any code that interfaces with the kernel, such as kernel device drivers or modules and some other user programs.
Generally, Linux kernel headers are components habitually used to compile drivers and loadable modules appending support to the kernel. It is also vital to shedding light on the fact that the kernel headers are part of the kernel, despite being separately distributed.
-
Boot up in simple terms refers to the time from power on to the time of user start. This is achieved by using a boot script that contains instructions on which code to load and which processes and applications to start.
There are a few stages of Linux startup (before booting into systemd or System V init and before the desktop environment is loaded), and you can configure your own autostart script or program at any given stage where it could be a single command or rather a series of commands or an executable shell script. Nevertheless, it is informative to note that there could be some differences in startup procedure between various Linux distros and versions.
-
The user-friendliness of the Mint desktop makes it one of the most prevalent Ubuntu-based variants. Besides, it has an easy-to-use interface making it a charm for beginners. Moreover, Mint can run at full speed on even the most outdated computers. Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce are the three most popular desktop environments on the Mint download website, with Cinnamon being the flagship version.
Linux Mint is an excellent option if you’re wondering where to begin your Linux journey. See the magic when you install Linux Mint on a computer that can barely run Windows.
-
Internet Protocol, popularly known as IP address, is the unique-based address allocated to all the devices connected to the internet. The computer network utilizes this address to communicate with other machines, network servers, and websites.
To better simplify this, let us take an example of a house address; the postman uses this address to deliver the mail to this house. The pizza delivery person uses the same house address to deliver pizza.
GTK Twitter App Cawbird 1.5 Released! Add Option to Reload Failed Image
Cawbird, the free open-source native Linux Twitter app, released version 1.5 few days ago.
There’s no big ones in the release. But if you have poor network connection like me, and any image failed to load in Cawbird, there’s now ‘reload image‘ button that could help to reload it.
The new release now cleanly and clearly handle “withheld” accounts, and hide withheld tweets. And, it fixed emoji chooser in non-English locales, added support paging of blocked profiles.
Recent comments
56 min 48 sec ago
1 hour 6 min ago
1 hour 24 min ago
1 hour 28 min ago
1 hour 29 min ago
1 hour 34 min ago
12 hours 10 min ago
20 hours 8 min ago
23 hours 28 min ago
23 hours 45 min ago