today's leftovers
Linux Random Number Generator Sees Major Improvements
An anonymous Slashdot reader summarizes some important news from the web page of Jason Donenfeld (creator of the open-source VPN protocol WireGuard)...
Another shell script moved to rust | Ganneff’s Little Blog
Not the first shell script I took and made a rust version of, but probably my largest yet. This time I took my little tm (tmux helper) tool which is (well, was) a bit more than 600 lines of shell, and converted it to Rust.
Fluent Reader
There is a new application available for Sparkers: Fluent Reader
AwesomeWM Is Too Comfy Of A Window Manager - Invidious
Back when I first started using AwesomeWM I had plans to make videos on it but that just never happened and that's for good reason, this window manager is just way to comfy for me.
LHS Episode #459: The Weekender LXXXVIII
It's time once again for The Weekender. This is our bi-weekly departure into the world of amateur radio contests, open source conventions, special events, listener challenges, hedonism and just plain fun. Thanks for listening and, if you happen to get a chance, feel free to call us or e-mail and send us some feedback. Tell us how we're doing. We'd love to hear from you.
Cost of living: Calls for targeted help to cut energy bills
We discussed deeply when we designed GNU remotecontrol the reality of rising energy costs pushing consumer purchasing decisions to the point of genuine consumer pain. All energy costs have perhaps the most direct impact seen in food production costs. The choice between enough food and enough energy in 2022 is a decision many could not fathom only five years ago.
The Ukraine matter in play now is convenient for economic sanctions. There was no winter in Europe when the sanctions were launched. The sanctions will not last after September when cold returns and the need for more fossil fuels return to heat homes.
Best 13 WhatsApp and Telegram Alternatives that respect your privacy.
Privacy and security are not luxury elements, They are your right. Secure messaging and communication channels are daily requirements for all users. In this article, we will help you choose the right open-source, and free secure messengers. Our selection focuses on apps with end-to-end encryption (E2EE). Some of them have unique features, and most of them work on almost all known platforms for desktop and mobile.
Gnuastro 0.17 released
Dear all, I am happy to announce the 17th official release of GNU Astronomy Utilities (Gnuastro). As you see in [1] below, many useful new features have been added, and many bugs have been found and fixed. Thanks to 8 people who directly committed into Gnuastro's source (4 women and 4 men), and 20 people providing ideas that have been impleted (see below for the names). This is a new record in Gnuastro! Thanks for helping make Gnuastro better with your great contributions and feedback :-). Here is the compressed source and the GPG detached signature for this release. To uncompress Lzip tarballs, see [2]. To check the validity of the tarballs using the GPG detached signature (*.sig) see [3]: https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnuastro/gnuastro-0.17.tar.lz (3.8MB) https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnuastro/gnuastro-0.17.tar.lz.sig (833B) https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnuastro/gnuastro-0.17.tar.gz (6.0MB) https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnuastro/gnuastro-0.17.tar.gz.sig (833B) Here are the SHA1 and SHA256 checksums (other ways to check if the tarball you download is what we distributed). Just note that the SHA256 checksum is base64 encoded, instead of the hexadecimal encoding that most checksum tools default to. a14313670e0bb7f3127ffba00a935aadc441bbc5 gnuastro-0.17.tar.lz 8M02HvN6iflxKk/2MfW5dT2EADwE2tr7NaXQpLs6A78 gnuastro-0.17.tar.lz 666986a1e39b513f330fffec480e083c1d37d3e2 gnuastro-0.17.tar.gz xBvtM8wkDOqXg/Q2dNfPR0R0ZgRm4QiPJZoLDKivaPU gnuastro-0.17.tar.gz I am very grateful to (in alphabetical order) Pedram Ashofteh Ardakani, Sepideh Eskandarlou, Zahra Hosseini Shahisavandi, Raul Infante-Sainz, Sachin Kumar Singh, Elham Saremi and Nafise Sedighi for their direct contribution to the source of Gnuastro. Also, Sergio Chueca Urzay, Tamara Civera Lorenzo, Andres Del Pino Molina, Alexey Dokuchaev, Alessandro Ederoclite, Sepideh Eskandarlou, Juan Antonio Fernández Ontiveros, Zohreh Ghaffari, Giulia Golini, Martin Guerrero Roncel, Zahra Hosseini, Raúl Infante-Sainz, Alejandro Lumbreras Calle, Sebastian Luna-Valero, Samane Raji, Ignacio Ruiz Cejudo, Manuel Sánchez-Benavente, Peter Teuben, Jesús Varela and Aaron Watkins provided many good suggestions and helped in finding many bugs in the code, tutorials and documentation. If any of Gnuastro's programs or libraries are useful in your work, please cite _and_ acknowledge them. For citation and acknowledgment guidelines, run the relevant programs with a `--cite' option (it can be different for different programs, so run it for all the programs you use). Citations _and_ acknowledgments are vital for the continued work on Gnuastro, so please don't forget to support us by doing so. This tarball was bootstrapped (created) with the tools below. Note that you don't need these to build Gnuastro from the tarball, these are the tools that were used to make the tarball itself. They are only mentioned here to be able to reproduce/recreate this tarball later. Texinfo 6.8 Autoconf 2.71 Automake 1.16.4 Help2man 1.49.1 ImageMagick 7.1.0-27 Gnulib v0.1-5187-g2ca890b564 Autoconf archives v2022.02.11-1-g203f15b The dependencies to build Gnuastro from this tarball on your system are described here: https://www.gnu.org/s/gnuastro/manual/html_node/Dependencies.html Best wishes, Mohammad
today's howtos
GTK Twitter App Cawbird 1.5 Released! Add Option to Reload Failed Image
Cawbird, the free open-source native Linux Twitter app, released version 1.5 few days ago. There’s no big ones in the release. But if you have poor network connection like me, and any image failed to load in Cawbird, there’s now ‘reload image‘ button that could help to reload it. The new release now cleanly and clearly handle “withheld” accounts, and hide withheld tweets. And, it fixed emoji chooser in non-English locales, added support paging of blocked profiles.
