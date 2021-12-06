Language Selection

15 Commonly Used Network Ports Explained

Software

This article takes a look at common port numbers and their associated services, and which transport protocol they use.

One of the many fundamental things to know as a server administrator is the function and port number used by some common services. Just as the IP address identifies the computer, the network port identifies the application or service running on the computer.

I’m sure you’ve heard the term “port” before, but what does it mean in the world of computers?

today's leftovers

  • Linux Random Number Generator Sees Major Improvements

    An anonymous Slashdot reader summarizes some important news from the web page of Jason Donenfeld (creator of the open-source VPN protocol WireGuard)...

  • Another shell script moved to rust | Ganneff’s Little Blog

    Not the first shell script I took and made a rust version of, but probably my largest yet. This time I took my little tm (tmux helper) tool which is (well, was) a bit more than 600 lines of shell, and converted it to Rust.

  • Fluent Reader

    There is a new application available for Sparkers: Fluent Reader

  • AwesomeWM Is Too Comfy Of A Window Manager - Invidious

    Back when I first started using AwesomeWM I had plans to make videos on it but that just never happened and that's for good reason, this window manager is just way to comfy for me.

  • LHS Episode #459: The Weekender LXXXVIII

    It's time once again for The Weekender. This is our bi-weekly departure into the world of amateur radio contests, open source conventions, special events, listener challenges, hedonism and just plain fun. Thanks for listening and, if you happen to get a chance, feel free to call us or e-mail and send us some feedback. Tell us how we're doing. We'd love to hear from you.

  • Cost of living: Calls for targeted help to cut energy bills

    We discussed deeply when we designed GNU remotecontrol the reality of rising energy costs pushing consumer purchasing decisions to the point of genuine consumer pain. All energy costs have perhaps the most direct impact seen in food production costs. The choice between enough food and enough energy in 2022 is a decision many could not fathom only five years ago. The Ukraine matter in play now is convenient for economic sanctions. There was no winter in Europe when the sanctions were launched. The sanctions will not last after September when cold returns and the need for more fossil fuels return to heat homes.

How to Turn a Website Into a Linux Desktop App Using Nativefier

You probably visit a particular website several times a day while working. Doing so requires you to open a browser, type in the URL, and then the website finally loads. What if you could turn the website into an app that you can launch from your Linux desktop by just double-clicking? As it turns out, you can create a standalone Linux app for a website using a command-line utility called Nativefier. Here's how to do that. Read more

PostgreSQL vs. MongoDB

A secure database is critical to the operation of any business. If you want to keep your data safe from phishing assaults and other risks, you must choose the correct service provider. However, with so many database options available, making a decision may be a real challenge. MongoDB and Postgresql are two popular database management systems. Competition between corporations is prevalent nowadays, mainly if they sell comparable items. For a business in the highly competitive industry of Data Analytics, it helps to have a majority of the market’s customers and offer effective products and services. The decision between MongoDB and PostgreSQL is difficult in Database Management. MongoDB and PostgreSQL are two popular databases, and this article presents an in-depth comparison to help you decide which one is best for your needs. An overview of both databases and their characteristics is also provided. Finally, it outlines some of the issues you may encounter while using these databases. Find out how to select the best database for your firm by following this guide. Read more

Best 13 WhatsApp and Telegram Alternatives that respect your privacy.

Privacy and security are not luxury elements, They are your right. Secure messaging and communication channels are daily requirements for all users. In this article, we will help you choose the right open-source, and free secure messengers. Our selection focuses on apps with end-to-end encryption (E2EE). Some of them have unique features, and most of them work on almost all known platforms for desktop and mobile. Read more

