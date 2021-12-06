today's leftovers Linux Random Number Generator Sees Major Improvements An anonymous Slashdot reader summarizes some important news from the web page of Jason Donenfeld (creator of the open-source VPN protocol WireGuard)...

Another shell script moved to rust | Ganneff’s Little Blog Not the first shell script I took and made a rust version of, but probably my largest yet. This time I took my little tm (tmux helper) tool which is (well, was) a bit more than 600 lines of shell, and converted it to Rust.

Fluent Reader There is a new application available for Sparkers: Fluent Reader

AwesomeWM Is Too Comfy Of A Window Manager - Invidious Back when I first started using AwesomeWM I had plans to make videos on it but that just never happened and that's for good reason, this window manager is just way to comfy for me.

LHS Episode #459: The Weekender LXXXVIII It's time once again for The Weekender. This is our bi-weekly departure into the world of amateur radio contests, open source conventions, special events, listener challenges, hedonism and just plain fun. Thanks for listening and, if you happen to get a chance, feel free to call us or e-mail and send us some feedback. Tell us how we're doing. We'd love to hear from you.

Cost of living: Calls for targeted help to cut energy bills We discussed deeply when we designed GNU remotecontrol the reality of rising energy costs pushing consumer purchasing decisions to the point of genuine consumer pain. All energy costs have perhaps the most direct impact seen in food production costs. The choice between enough food and enough energy in 2022 is a decision many could not fathom only five years ago. The Ukraine matter in play now is convenient for economic sanctions. There was no winter in Europe when the sanctions were launched. The sanctions will not last after September when cold returns and the need for more fossil fuels return to heat homes.

How to Turn a Website Into a Linux Desktop App Using Nativefier You probably visit a particular website several times a day while working. Doing so requires you to open a browser, type in the URL, and then the website finally loads. What if you could turn the website into an app that you can launch from your Linux desktop by just double-clicking? As it turns out, you can create a standalone Linux app for a website using a command-line utility called Nativefier. Here's how to do that.