Linux Kernel 5.17 Released. This is What's New

Linux Kernel 5.17 is released with better hardware support and core module improvements. Here's a quick summary of the new features with download and installation details.

Review: Pardus 21.1

Pardus is a Debian-based Linux distribution based on Debian's Stable branch. It is developed by the Turkish Academic Network and Information Center. Pardus 21.1 is basically Debian 11.2 with a lot of customization to provide a Linux desktop for corporate environments that meets the needs of various Turkish governmental agencies. In some ways, Pardus is like Ubuntu. The two distributions are based on different branches of Debian, Stable for Pardus and Unstable for Ubuntu, but the basic idea is similar. Both provide their own package repositories instead of relying on Debian's repositories with additional extra packages like some based-on distributions do, and both provide many configuration changes and a level of polish. Pardus 21.1 has three versions available for download. Two of these versions are for desktop editions. One features Xfce and the other features GNOME. The third download is for servers. This review looks at the Xfce desktop version, which is the version predominantly featured on the Pardus homepage (the Xfce ISO can be downloaded directly from the homepage, but the other versions are alternate downloads that require a few extra clicks to download).

15 Commonly Used Network Ports Explained

This article takes a look at common port numbers and their associated services, and which transport protocol they use. One of the many fundamental things to know as a server administrator is the function and port number used by some common services. Just as the IP address identifies the computer, the network port identifies the application or service running on the computer. I’m sure you’ve heard the term “port” before, but what does it mean in the world of computers?