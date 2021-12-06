Linux Kernel 5.17 Released. This is What's New
Linux Kernel 5.17 is released with better hardware support and core module improvements. Here's a quick summary of the new features with download and installation details.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 357 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's leftovers
How to Turn a Website Into a Linux Desktop App Using Nativefier
You probably visit a particular website several times a day while working. Doing so requires you to open a browser, type in the URL, and then the website finally loads. What if you could turn the website into an app that you can launch from your Linux desktop by just double-clicking? As it turns out, you can create a standalone Linux app for a website using a command-line utility called Nativefier. Here's how to do that.
PostgreSQL vs. MongoDB
A secure database is critical to the operation of any business. If you want to keep your data safe from phishing assaults and other risks, you must choose the correct service provider. However, with so many database options available, making a decision may be a real challenge. MongoDB and Postgresql are two popular database management systems. Competition between corporations is prevalent nowadays, mainly if they sell comparable items. For a business in the highly competitive industry of Data Analytics, it helps to have a majority of the market’s customers and offer effective products and services. The decision between MongoDB and PostgreSQL is difficult in Database Management. MongoDB and PostgreSQL are two popular databases, and this article presents an in-depth comparison to help you decide which one is best for your needs. An overview of both databases and their characteristics is also provided. Finally, it outlines some of the issues you may encounter while using these databases. Find out how to select the best database for your firm by following this guide.
Best 13 WhatsApp and Telegram Alternatives that respect your privacy.
Privacy and security are not luxury elements, They are your right. Secure messaging and communication channels are daily requirements for all users. In this article, we will help you choose the right open-source, and free secure messengers. Our selection focuses on apps with end-to-end encryption (E2EE). Some of them have unique features, and most of them work on almost all known platforms for desktop and mobile.
Recent comments
2 hours 33 min ago
2 hours 34 min ago
2 hours 35 min ago
5 hours 57 min ago
6 hours 6 min ago
6 hours 25 min ago
6 hours 28 min ago
6 hours 29 min ago
6 hours 34 min ago
17 hours 11 min ago