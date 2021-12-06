Like many other programming languages, the C language came up with many in-built functions. These functions have been added within the C language to perform different functions at different levels.

One of the functions is the “ftell()” function of the C filing concept. This function is most probably used to read the existing file location of the provided stream relative to the file’s beginning. Upon shifting the document pointer to the last location of the document, this method is being rummage-sale to retrieve the overall size of the dataset. The present location is returned in long format, and the document can contain over 32767 bytes of information. Thus, we have decided to cover the C ftell() in Ubuntu 20.04 system.

Start with Ubuntu’s terminal launch, i.e., Ctrl+Alt+T. We have to make a new text file in the home folder of our Ubuntu system. Make use of touch instruction to do so. Go towards the home folder of your Linux system and open the newly created file by double-tapping on it. Add some text data in it, save and close it.

You can see we have created the file.txt file and added the below-shown data in it. We will be utilizing this file in our near-to-come examples.