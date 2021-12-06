today's howtos
Display Linux System Information Using Macchina
In this article we will learn How to Display Linux System Information Using Macchina. Macchina is a basic system information fetcher. It is similar to Neofetch but with a focus on performance and minimalism also it is faster than Neofetch. Macchina is an Italian word for Machine. Macchina is free and open source program written in Rust programming language. It supports Linux, macOS, BSD.
How to test microphone on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish
The objective of this tutorial is to show the reader a quick-start method of testing a microphone on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish.
This can be done inside of the GUI or you can record a short audio from the command line in order to test the microphone. Follow along with our steps below as we take you through both methods.
Install Numpy on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish Linux
NumPy is a Python library, which supports large, multi-dimensional arrays and matrices. It also offers a wide set of high-level mathematical functions to operate on these arrays. The objective of this short guide is to install NumPy on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish Linux.
Install ClamAV on Ubuntu 22.04 - kifarunix.com
In this tutorial, we are going to learn how to install ClamAV on Ubuntu 22.04. ClamAV is an open source antivirus engine for detecting trojans, viruses, malware, adwares, rootkits and other malicious threats.
Install NVIDIA Drivers on Debian 11
If you have an NVIDIA GPU installed on your computer, installing the NVIDIA GPU drivers is the first thing you would want to do after installing Debian 11 on your computer.
In this article, I will show you how to install NVIDIA drivers on Debian 11. So, let’s get started.
How to Install Latest PHP 8.1 on AlmaLinux
With PHP 8.x version stream out, it is important for Linux users such as those under AlmaLinux to quickly adapt to this new version change due to the feature improvements associated with it.
PHP 8.x boasts of remarkable features and feature improvements such as Union Types, JIT (Just in Time) compiler support, the NullSafe Operator, Named Arguments, Attributes, Match Expression, Constructor Property Promotion, Throw Expression, and Inheritance with Private Methods.
AlmaLinux being a free, open-source, and community-supported Linux distribution makes it a perfect candidate for PHP 8.x installation. This open-source server-side scripting language has a lot of contributive footprint in generating dynamic web pages towards the creation of performant web applications.
How to Install PowerShell on Fedora 35 - Unix / Linux the admins Tutorials
Hello, friends. Although a few years ago, having a Microsoft product on Linux sounded crazy, the truth is that more and more applications are coming to our favorite operating system. Today, we’ll show you how to install Microsoft PowerShell on Fedora 35.
How to Install Liquorix Kernel on Ubuntu 20.04
In this guide, we will show you how to install Liquorix Kernel on Ubuntu 20.04.
Liquorix kernel is a distro kernel replacement built using the best configuration and kernel sources for desktop, multimedia, and gaming workloads. It features custom settings and new features and is built to provide a responsive and smooth desktop experience, especially for new hardware. Liquorix Kernel is popular amongst Linux Gaming, streaming, and ultra-low latency requirements and often boasts the latest Linux Kernels.
How to install Mongoku on Ubuntu 20.04 / Debian 11
MongoDB is a NoSQL database manager well known by many developers around the world. Therefore, tools are developed to be able to use it and take full advantage of it. Today, you will learn how to install one of them because after this tutorial you will be able to install Mongoku on Debian 11.
How to remove old kernels on Ubuntu
The Linux kernel is the core Ubuntu Linux, as well as all other Linux distributions. In this tutorial you will learn how to remove old kernels from Ubuntu Linux system.
Like the rest of the system components, the Linux kernel also gets updated every once in a while. When the kernel is updated on Ubuntu, the operating system will keep some old kernels lying around, in case there is a problem with a new kernel and you need to revert to an older one.
This is a nice feature, although the old kernels can take up storage space. In this tutorial, we will show you how to view the old kernels installed on your Ubuntu system, and also how to remove them.
How to print directory tree using Linux
A directory tree on a Linux system is a way to see all of the directory and sub directories in a provided filesystem path. In this tutorial you will learn how to print directory tree in Linux terminal and GUI.
This type of overview can be difficult to achieve in GUI file browsers or by simply changing directories on the command line. But there are a few tools in Linux that give us a birds eye view of how our directories and their contents are structured.
In this tutorial, you will see various ways to print a directory tree using command line or GUI on a Linux system.
FTP client list and installation on Ubuntu 22.04 Linux Desktop/Server
When it comes to FTP clients, there’s no shortage of choices available on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish. Variety is nice, but it makes it a little more challenging to select the very best tool for the job. We hope to make that decision easier for you in this tutorial as we look at some of the most popular FTP clients available and compare their features.
Selecting an FTP client can depend on many factors, especially since some only support basic FTP functionality and other clients may support additional protocols such as SFTP, SMB, AFP, DAV, SSH, FTPS, NFS, etc. Whatever your requirements may be, you will be able to make an informed decision after reading our breakdown of the different software.
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install various types of FTP clients on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish.
Ubuntu 22.04 Eclipse installation
Eclipse is a free Java IDE that can be installed on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish. It is currently one of the most popular Java integrated development environments available.
In this tutorial, we will take you through the step by step instructions to install the Eclipse Java IDE on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish as well as the Java prerequisites, via command line. Then, you can use it to import your current Java projects or develop new ones.
How to install Google Chrome web browser on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish
Google Chrome is one of the most popular web browsers and is available across many different devices. It can also run on Ubuntu 22.04, although Mozilla Firefox is the default web browser and comes preinstalled with the distro.
Installing Google Chrome on Ubuntu 22.04 is pretty easy, but not as straightforward as you might think. Since Chrome is a closed source web browser, it can’t be installed from the default package repositories. Don’t worry, you will see how to get it installed in a few short steps.
In this tutorial, we cover the step by step instructions to install Google Chrome on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish, keep it up to date, and set it as your default web browser.
Install Xfce / Xubuntu desktop on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish Linux
The vanilla flavor of Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish sports the GNOME desktop environment, or no GUI at all in the case of a server install. If you would like to change things up and install Xfce instead, the GUI can be downloaded and installed directly from Ubuntu’s package repositories.
This can be done whether you are switching from GNOME to Xfce, or you currently are running command line interface only and wish to install a graphical desktop environment. Xfce is a great choice that comes with a minimal design to keep your Ubuntu 22.04 system running fast.
We have two choices for installation, either the normal Xfce desktop environment, or the Xubuntu desktop, which is just Xfce with a custom theme and curated applications handpicked by the Xubuntu team.
In this tutorial, we will go through the step by step instructions to install the Xfce GUI desktop environment on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish.
How to Install Rust on Ubuntu
Rust is a popular, fast, memory-safe, and memory-efficient programming language. It is an excellent choice for performance-intensive applications, including operating systems, databases, game engines, and many more. It is considered a modern equivalent of the C/C++ programming languages due to its performance and low-level control of hardware and memory.
In this article, we will explore how to get started with the Rust programming language by installing the Rust compiler on Ubuntu.
Latex cube root
As we all know that Latex is a very high-profile standard file formatting system that allows us to style our files in different formats. It came up with many of the “\” commands to perform many operations. One of those commands is \sqrt.
It can be used to take the root of any value. In today’s discussion, we will be taking a cube root of some of the values. We will be starting our today’s article with the launch of Ubuntu’s shell with the “Ctrl+Alt+T”.
Make sure you have latex and its editor texmaker already configured at your end. Start the texmaker editor to create latex code files and use them in the other formats.
Latex Double Arrow
Different sorts of arrow characters are accessible by the standard in LaTeX. To signify or refer in a certain direction, oriented signs are utilized. These are commonly acknowledged as directional indicators. Thus, we have decided to implement this article to create double arrows in Latex documents.
Let’s start with the opening of the Linux terminal shell. Use “Ctrl+Alt+T” for that. Ensure you have texmaker editor for Latex and Latex itself installed on the Ubuntu 20.04 system. Let’s open the texmaker Latex editor using the “texmaker” command in the Linux shell. It will open in a few seconds on your screen.
Latex Square Root
Backslash “\” is used to indicate special instructions in several scripting languages. The backslash is a unique character or instruction in LaTeX. With the parameter as radicand, the sqrt instruction outputs the square root sign. Therefore, we have decided to demonstrate some methods to show the square root in an expression within the latex documents.
Let’s make a start with the opening of the latex editor, i.e., texmaker. For this, you need to open the Ubuntu shell first with the “Ctrl+Alt+T” shortcut key. After opening the shell, write “texmaker” in the shell if you have already installed it on your system.
It will start the latex texmaker tool on your Ubuntu screen.
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Google Keep
Google has a firm grip on the desktop. Their products and services are ubiquitous. Don’t get us wrong, we’re long-standing admirers of many of Google’s products and services. They are often high quality, easy to use, and ‘free’, but there can be downsides of over-reliance on a specific company. For example, there are concerns about their privacy policies, business practices, and an almost insatiable desire to control all of our data, all of the time. What if you are looking to move away from Google and embark on a new world of online freedom, where you are not constantly tracked, monetised and attached to Google’s ecosystem.
My favorite Linux top command options
When I am checking out Linux systems (or even troubleshooting computers running other operating systems), I frequently use the top command to check out the system's RAM and CPU utilization. It provides me with information to assess the computer's overall health. I learned about the top command early in my Linux journey and have relied on it to give me a quick overview of what is happening on servers or other Linux systems, including Raspberry Pi. According to its man page, the top program provides a dynamic real-time view of a running system. It can display system summary information as well as a list of processes or threads currently being managed by the Linux kernel.
