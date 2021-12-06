Today in Techrights
- [Meme] American Clown Computing in Action: Russia Doesn't Need to Bomb Cell Towers in Mariupol When Gulag (Google) Disconnects Citizens of Mariupol
- Social Control Media Double Standards: Killing is OK (If It's Profitable to the Platform Owner)
- [Meme] EPO Even Attacks Its Pensioners
- Putin's Russia Loves It When Its Enemies Use Microsoft Windows
- LibrePlanet Featuring Gemini and Geminispace for 2 Years in a Row
- EPO is 'Hiding' €4.9 Billion and President “Campinos Has Decided to Freeze the Salaries of All Staff and to Deprive at least 40% of Them of Any Career Progression”
- Links 21/3/2022: LibrePlanet Closes
- Twitter: We're Actually a News Site, Follow These 'Tweets' and Twits
- IRC Proceedings: Sunday, March 20, 2022
- [Meme] Join the EPO Strike
- The Patent Distortion: 7 Days of News and Blogs, Not a Single Mention of EPO Affairs
- 2,260 Gemini Capsules, Over 1,800 Active Ones
- Links 20/3/2022: Linux Kernel 5.17, Lakka 4.0, and Gnuastro 0.17
- Brussels Police: No Help Unless You Open an Account at Facebook
- European Federation of Public Service Unions (EPSU) in Support of the Strike at the European Patent Office (EPO)
- Links 20/3/2022: GNUnet 0.16.2 and Free Software Awards
- IRC Proceedings: Saturday, March 19, 2022
- McCoy Smith on What Software Patents Mean to Free Software (2020)
- 2 More Days Until EPO Strike, Examiners Unwilling to Become Another Brick in the Wall
- Life After Social Control Media: A Fortnight Later
- Links 19/3/2022: Raspberry Pi Project Ideas
- Links 19/3/2022: Tor Browser 11.0.9 and LibreSSL 3.5.1/3.4.3/3.3.6
- Links 19/3/2022: EasyOS 3.4.3 and Linux Mint Debian Edition 5
- IRC Proceedings: Friday, March 18, 2022
- Links 19/3/2022: KStars 3.5.8 Released, New Linux RNG
- EPO Staff Representatives Warn Delegates of the Council That Campinos is Now Outsourcing the EPO, Just Like He Did EUIPO, in Very Clear Violation of Fundamental Rules
- An Alliance of Hate and Intolerance
Today in Techrights
20 Open-source, free LaTeX and TeX editors and IDEs for Windows, Linux, macOS, and the Web.
LaTeX is a software system for document preparation for writers, researchers, and scientists. In contrast, it provides a high-level descriptive markup language to write the document in plain text and render it in the required formatted text. It is based on the WYSIWYM (what you see is what you mean) concept, which means the writer focuses on the contents and lets the machine do the rendering part. Many consider LaTeX as a language, others may consider it a form of coding, but it is a system for high-quality technical typesetting. Although it may not be for everyone, as there are easy document processors like MS. Word, LibreOffice Document processor, and online document collaborative document editors, scientists are still using LaTeX to write their documents. Also: Why Don't You Use ...
today's howtos
Gobby - a Collaborative Text Editor for Ubuntu Linux
Gobby is a fantastic collaborative editor with the support of multiple documents in one session. The most amazing thing it includes the chat system. All the collaborators can chat and share their ideas on one document. With such a unique feature, Gobby is popular among system admins and software engineers. I personally like Gobby, and I use it on Ubuntu. In this tut, I will express my way of installing Gobby Collaborative Editor on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Edition. Be careful before applying these instructions to a different Linux distribution.
