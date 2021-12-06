LaTeX is a software system for document preparation for writers, researchers, and scientists. In contrast, it provides a high-level descriptive markup language to write the document in plain text and render it in the required formatted text. It is based on the WYSIWYM (what you see is what you mean) concept, which means the writer focuses on the contents and lets the machine do the rendering part. Many consider LaTeX as a language, others may consider it a form of coding, but it is a system for high-quality technical typesetting. Although it may not be for everyone, as there are easy document processors like MS. Word, LibreOffice Document processor, and online document collaborative document editors, scientists are still using LaTeX to write their documents. Also: Why Don't You Use ...

today's howtos How to Write and Run a C Program on Ubuntu – OSNote C language is one of the earliest programming languages. It is simple and easy to learn. Formerly C programming was performed on Turbo C, a discontinued integrated development environment. But nowadays it can be easily executed on different operating systems. In this guide, you will learn how to write your first C program using the Linux operating system which requires just the GNU C compiler and a text editor and not a full blown integrated development environment to get started. The following steps will show to install a GNU C compiler on Linux, how to write the source code, compile and execute the C program.

How to Install Joomla in Ubuntu 20.04/22.04 The fastest way to create, launch, and manage a content-based website is through CMS (Content Management System) software. CMS presents a unique approach to website design and development such that any user without an in-depth technical background can quickly adapt to its usage. It is due to the resourcefulness of numerous plugins and themes available for installation. Joomla is a world-renowned content management system (CMS) powered by PHP programming language. It is a free and open-source CMS that relies on an sql-based database engine for data storage. This article will give us a walk-through on the installation and configuration of Joomla CMS on the Ubuntu 22.04/20.04 operating system.

How to Install Fork CMS on Ubuntu 20.04 – OSNote Fork CMS is an open-source, content management system (CMS) platform. It has been in development for over 10 years and was designed to be completely modular – you can choose what modules work best with your website’s needs without having any coding knowledge necessary at all! The fork comes from the word “fork” which means different things depending on where it’s used – this could refer both positively or negatively so we’re going neutral here; when talking about codebases such as a project branch/modification made by someone else who also wants their changes included within another group of people working together under one organization umbrella then they might call each other ‘forks’. And while there may not seem like much difference between Fork CMS and WordPress or Joomla! the platforms are completely separate in terms of code, functionality, design The software is distributed under the GNU/GPL v3 open-source license which means it is open-sourced and freely available on GitHub. The Fork CMS team believes in keeping their software open-source and freely available to everyone, so please feel free to fork and modify Fork CMS to fit your needs!

How to Install Wireshark Network Analyzer on Debian 11 – VITUX Wireshark is a free and open-source packet analyzer. It allows the user to examine data from a live network, or from a capture file on disk. Wireshark can be used as a simple network troubleshooting tool, as well as for security analysis and software development. Installing Wireshark on Debian 11 is easy – in this guide, we’ll show you how to do it. We’ll also explain some of the basics of using Wireshark so that you can get started right away. Follow our step-by-step guide to installing Wireshark on Debian 11. The instructions have been tested on Debian 10 too.

How to Deploy a GitLab Server With Docker – CloudSavvy IT GitLab is a leading platform for hosting Git repositories, CI pipelines, and DevOps workflows. It’s available as a SaaS offering on GitLab.com or as a self-managed distribution for private use on your own hardware. GitLab’s a complex system formed from a web of distinct components and dependencies. Installing GitLab packages directly onto your operating system will add weighty new services to your machine, including PostgreSQL, Redis, Gitaly, and the main Rails-based GitLab web application.

4 SSH tricks that every sysadmin should know | Enable Sysadmin Secure shell (SSH) is one of the most ubiquitous Linux tools. It provides secure connectivity among workstations, servers, managed switches, routers, and any number of other devices. Linux and macOS include SSH, and it's easy to add to Windows.