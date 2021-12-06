Proprietary Software and Security Leftovers
To Pay or Not to Pay? That is the Ransomware question | Pen Test Partners
During a review of a client’s incident response capabilities the discussion turned to ransomware and strategies for handling it. The client’s board-level view was that if they were unable to restore their systems they would pay-up. They’d gone so far as considering setting up a cryptocurrency wallet to cover the payment.
The idea of paying ransoms really surprises me, and as surprising is the support that has in the cyber security community.
Is this what it has come to, that an acceptable way to deal with a ransomware attack is to pay?
Security updates for Monday [LWN.net]
Security updates have been issued by Debian (bind9, chromium, libgit2, libpano13, paramiko, usbredir, and wordpress), Fedora (expat, kernel, openexr, thunderbird, and wordpress), openSUSE (chromium, frr, and weechat), Red Hat (java-1.7.1-ibm and java-1.8.0-ibm), SUSE (frr), and Ubuntu (imagemagick).
File Explorer fiasco: Window to Microsoft's mixed-up motivations
Queen Elizabeth I is said to have expressed her attitude to her subjects' private beliefs by noting: "I do not seek to open windows to men's souls." Microsoft Windows 11 has few such qualms. A new feature,accidentally enabled in an Insider build, not only opened a channel between the company and the quintessential tool, File Explorer, it then stuffed it with adverts.
It is an open secret that Microsoft is increasingly keen on using Windows as an ad delivery platform, to the exasperation of users and the despair of all who have to manage the corporate computing environment.
Windows 10 is replete with lock screen ads, suggested apps in the Start menu, nagging taskbar pop-ups, notification nudges, and even a brief excursion into third party ads in its Mail client.
Today in Techrights
20 Open-source, free LaTeX and TeX editors and IDEs for Windows, Linux, macOS, and the Web.
LaTeX is a software system for document preparation for writers, researchers, and scientists. In contrast, it provides a high-level descriptive markup language to write the document in plain text and render it in the required formatted text. It is based on the WYSIWYM (what you see is what you mean) concept, which means the writer focuses on the contents and lets the machine do the rendering part. Many consider LaTeX as a language, others may consider it a form of coding, but it is a system for high-quality technical typesetting. Although it may not be for everyone, as there are easy document processors like MS. Word, LibreOffice Document processor, and online document collaborative document editors, scientists are still using LaTeX to write their documents. Also: Why Don't You Use ...
today's howtos
Gobby - a Collaborative Text Editor for Ubuntu Linux
Gobby is a fantastic collaborative editor with the support of multiple documents in one session. The most amazing thing it includes the chat system. All the collaborators can chat and share their ideas on one document. With such a unique feature, Gobby is popular among system admins and software engineers. I personally like Gobby, and I use it on Ubuntu. In this tut, I will express my way of installing Gobby Collaborative Editor on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Edition. Be careful before applying these instructions to a different Linux distribution.
