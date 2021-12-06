today's leftovers
-
Qt 6.2.4 Released
We have release the Qt 6.2.4 today. Compared to Qt 6.2.3, the new Qt 6.2.4 contains more than 250 bug fixes. For more information about the most important changes and bug fixes, please check the Qt 6.2.4 release note.
-
Potty-mouthed System/360 fix revealed to all and sundry • The Register
Our story this week comes from "Ivor" courtesy of his experience with punched cards and the IBM System/360 Model 40.
This particular bit of kit was aimed at businesses that had outgrown more simplistic hardware. There were rows of lights, magnetic tape, and dryer-sized magnetic disk units. CRTs had yet to make an appearance at Ivor's facility, but punch cards were still in use for programming purposes.
-
Upstream first or the path lifting property of a covering space [Ed: IBM spin for unstable release]
What does it all have to do with upstream first?, you may ask. (We are yet in the early stages of developing a proper mathematical apparatus for this theory. Feel free to add your suggestions and corrections in the comments section below.)
Look at how code is delivered to an enterprise-level Linux distribution, for example, CentOS Stream. There is an open source project and community which develops a specific version of a piece of software, for example, Firefox. We call such a project upstream. Once the upstream project releases a Firefox version, it gets packaged to Fedora. And then someday, the new CentOS Stream version is bootstrapped using the content of the Fedora package, which contains a specific version of Firefox from the upstream project.
When the upstream project releases a critical update of Firefox, the update is packaged and released in Fedora. But it is also packaged and released via CentOS Stream.
-
Reacting to Ubuntu's new logo, major kernel exploits, and other Linux news. - Invidious
There's a new Ubuntu logo and I think it looks awful. AMD FSR 2.0 is announced! Plus, a major kernel exploits affects all Linux devices--including ANDROID!
-
It Went Real Bad | LINUX Unplugged 450
Why GNOME 42 is the release we’ve all been waiting for.
Plus, we attempt to install Linux on an M1 MacBook live on the show.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 435 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Today in Techrights
20 Open-source, free LaTeX and TeX editors and IDEs for Windows, Linux, macOS, and the Web.
LaTeX is a software system for document preparation for writers, researchers, and scientists. In contrast, it provides a high-level descriptive markup language to write the document in plain text and render it in the required formatted text. It is based on the WYSIWYM (what you see is what you mean) concept, which means the writer focuses on the contents and lets the machine do the rendering part. Many consider LaTeX as a language, others may consider it a form of coding, but it is a system for high-quality technical typesetting. Although it may not be for everyone, as there are easy document processors like MS. Word, LibreOffice Document processor, and online document collaborative document editors, scientists are still using LaTeX to write their documents. Also: Why Don't You Use ...
today's howtos
Gobby - a Collaborative Text Editor for Ubuntu Linux
Gobby is a fantastic collaborative editor with the support of multiple documents in one session. The most amazing thing it includes the chat system. All the collaborators can chat and share their ideas on one document. With such a unique feature, Gobby is popular among system admins and software engineers. I personally like Gobby, and I use it on Ubuntu. In this tut, I will express my way of installing Gobby Collaborative Editor on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Edition. Be careful before applying these instructions to a different Linux distribution.
Recent comments
56 min 24 sec ago
1 hour 1 min ago
5 hours 48 min ago
5 hours 49 min ago
5 hours 57 min ago
6 hours 2 min ago
6 hours 27 min ago
6 hours 33 min ago
6 hours 51 min ago
6 hours 59 min ago