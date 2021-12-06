Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Junction: An Application Switcher to Open Files and Links

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 21st of March 2022 07:56:43 PM Filed under
Software

The workflow is not often seamless for users who dabble with multiple applications for accessing different files and open links using various browsers.

You probably get used to it, but it may not be the fastest way to get things done.

Meet Junction, an application switcher that helps you quickly open files/links with your favorite applications.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Proprietary Software and Security Leftovers

  • To Pay or Not to Pay? That is the Ransomware question | Pen Test Partners

    During a review of a client’s incident response capabilities the discussion turned to ransomware and strategies for handling it. The client’s board-level view was that if they were unable to restore their systems they would pay-up. They’d gone so far as considering setting up a cryptocurrency wallet to cover the payment. The idea of paying ransoms really surprises me, and as surprising is the support that has in the cyber security community. Is this what it has come to, that an acceptable way to deal with a ransomware attack is to pay?

  • Security updates for Monday [LWN.net]

    Security updates have been issued by Debian (bind9, chromium, libgit2, libpano13, paramiko, usbredir, and wordpress), Fedora (expat, kernel, openexr, thunderbird, and wordpress), openSUSE (chromium, frr, and weechat), Red Hat (java-1.7.1-ibm and java-1.8.0-ibm), SUSE (frr), and Ubuntu (imagemagick).

  • File Explorer fiasco: Window to Microsoft's mixed-up motivations

    Queen Elizabeth I is said to have expressed her attitude to her subjects' private beliefs by noting: "I do not seek to open windows to men's souls." Microsoft Windows 11 has few such qualms. A new feature,accidentally enabled in an Insider build, not only opened a channel between the company and the quintessential tool, File Explorer, it then stuffed it with adverts. It is an open secret that Microsoft is increasingly keen on using Windows as an ad delivery platform, to the exasperation of users and the despair of all who have to manage the corporate computing environment. Windows 10 is replete with lock screen ads, suggested apps in the Start menu, nagging taskbar pop-ups, notification nudges, and even a brief excursion into third party ads in its Mail client.

Games: A Musical Story, Please Fix The Road, Kynseed, and Phasmophobia

  • A Musical Story is a very unique rhythm game with plenty of soul | GamingOnLinux

    I've gone through plenty of games that have a musical theme to them and a fair few finger-bashing rhythm games but none of them are quite like A Musical Story. Developed by the French indie team at Glee-Cheese Studio, this is not a game about hitting a high-score instead it tells a story through the music and some wonderful animated clips.

  • Please Fix The Road is a gorgeous upcoming puzzle game | GamingOnLinux

    Developer Ariel Jurkowski emailed in about their upcoming game Please Fix The Road, a puzzle game all about fixing up the roads and it really does look quite wonderful. The developer also confirmed full Linux support at release.

  • Sandbox life sim RPG 'Kynseed' gets a Beta for improved Steam Deck support | GamingOnLinux

    Oh good, another fantastic looking pixel-art life sim to suck away my time. Kynseed from PixelCount Studios has a Beta available on Steam for better Steam Deck support. It's been in Early Access since November 2018, with the Steam Deck announcement in the patch notes from Friday, March 18.

  • Wine and Proton have a 'Curious Case of Phasmophobia' | GamingOnLinux

    Want to play Phasmophobia on a Linux desktop or Steam Deck? Well, it still doesn't yet work fully as the voice recognition isn't there but support for it is coming thanks to the Wine team. On Steam you would use Proton (which is built from Wine) since it's a Windows game, but the problem is that Phasmophobia uses Windows-specific voice recognition which you can't replicate right now. Recently though, Wine development version 7.4 was release and the changelog noted some additions for speech recognition.

Today in Techrights

20 Open-source, free LaTeX and TeX editors and IDEs for Windows, Linux, macOS, and the Web.

LaTeX is a software system for document preparation for writers, researchers, and scientists. In contrast, it provides a high-level descriptive markup language to write the document in plain text and render it in the required formatted text. It is based on the WYSIWYM (what you see is what you mean) concept, which means the writer focuses on the contents and lets the machine do the rendering part. Many consider LaTeX as a language, others may consider it a form of coding, but it is a system for high-quality technical typesetting. Although it may not be for everyone, as there are easy document processors like MS. Word, LibreOffice Document processor, and online document collaborative document editors, scientists are still using LaTeX to write their documents. Read more Also: Why Don't You Use ...

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6