Proprietary Software and Security Leftovers To Pay or Not to Pay? That is the Ransomware question | Pen Test Partners During a review of a client’s incident response capabilities the discussion turned to ransomware and strategies for handling it. The client’s board-level view was that if they were unable to restore their systems they would pay-up. They’d gone so far as considering setting up a cryptocurrency wallet to cover the payment. The idea of paying ransoms really surprises me, and as surprising is the support that has in the cyber security community. Is this what it has come to, that an acceptable way to deal with a ransomware attack is to pay?

Security updates for Monday [LWN.net] Security updates have been issued by Debian (bind9, chromium, libgit2, libpano13, paramiko, usbredir, and wordpress), Fedora (expat, kernel, openexr, thunderbird, and wordpress), openSUSE (chromium, frr, and weechat), Red Hat (java-1.7.1-ibm and java-1.8.0-ibm), SUSE (frr), and Ubuntu (imagemagick).

File Explorer fiasco: Window to Microsoft's mixed-up motivations Queen Elizabeth I is said to have expressed her attitude to her subjects' private beliefs by noting: "I do not seek to open windows to men's souls." Microsoft Windows 11 has few such qualms. A new feature,accidentally enabled in an Insider build, not only opened a channel between the company and the quintessential tool, File Explorer, it then stuffed it with adverts. It is an open secret that Microsoft is increasingly keen on using Windows as an ad delivery platform, to the exasperation of users and the despair of all who have to manage the corporate computing environment. Windows 10 is replete with lock screen ads, suggested apps in the Start menu, nagging taskbar pop-ups, notification nudges, and even a brief excursion into third party ads in its Mail client.

Games: A Musical Story, Please Fix The Road, Kynseed, and Phasmophobia A Musical Story is a very unique rhythm game with plenty of soul | GamingOnLinux I've gone through plenty of games that have a musical theme to them and a fair few finger-bashing rhythm games but none of them are quite like A Musical Story. Developed by the French indie team at Glee-Cheese Studio, this is not a game about hitting a high-score instead it tells a story through the music and some wonderful animated clips.

Please Fix The Road is a gorgeous upcoming puzzle game | GamingOnLinux Developer Ariel Jurkowski emailed in about their upcoming game Please Fix The Road, a puzzle game all about fixing up the roads and it really does look quite wonderful. The developer also confirmed full Linux support at release.

Sandbox life sim RPG 'Kynseed' gets a Beta for improved Steam Deck support | GamingOnLinux Oh good, another fantastic looking pixel-art life sim to suck away my time. Kynseed from PixelCount Studios has a Beta available on Steam for better Steam Deck support. It's been in Early Access since November 2018, with the Steam Deck announcement in the patch notes from Friday, March 18.

Wine and Proton have a 'Curious Case of Phasmophobia' | GamingOnLinux Want to play Phasmophobia on a Linux desktop or Steam Deck? Well, it still doesn't yet work fully as the voice recognition isn't there but support for it is coming thanks to the Wine team. On Steam you would use Proton (which is built from Wine) since it's a Windows game, but the problem is that Phasmophobia uses Windows-specific voice recognition which you can't replicate right now. Recently though, Wine development version 7.4 was release and the changelog noted some additions for speech recognition.