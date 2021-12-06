Proprietary Software and Security Leftovers
During a review of a client’s incident response capabilities the discussion turned to ransomware and strategies for handling it. The client’s board-level view was that if they were unable to restore their systems they would pay-up. They’d gone so far as considering setting up a cryptocurrency wallet to cover the payment.
The idea of paying ransoms really surprises me, and as surprising is the support that has in the cyber security community.
Is this what it has come to, that an acceptable way to deal with a ransomware attack is to pay?
Security updates have been issued by Debian (bind9, chromium, libgit2, libpano13, paramiko, usbredir, and wordpress), Fedora (expat, kernel, openexr, thunderbird, and wordpress), openSUSE (chromium, frr, and weechat), Red Hat (java-1.7.1-ibm and java-1.8.0-ibm), SUSE (frr), and Ubuntu (imagemagick).
Queen Elizabeth I is said to have expressed her attitude to her subjects' private beliefs by noting: "I do not seek to open windows to men's souls." Microsoft Windows 11 has few such qualms. A new feature,accidentally enabled in an Insider build, not only opened a channel between the company and the quintessential tool, File Explorer, it then stuffed it with adverts.
It is an open secret that Microsoft is increasingly keen on using Windows as an ad delivery platform, to the exasperation of users and the despair of all who have to manage the corporate computing environment.
Windows 10 is replete with lock screen ads, suggested apps in the Start menu, nagging taskbar pop-ups, notification nudges, and even a brief excursion into third party ads in its Mail client.
Games: A Musical Story, Please Fix The Road, Kynseed, and Phasmophobia
I've gone through plenty of games that have a musical theme to them and a fair few finger-bashing rhythm games but none of them are quite like A Musical Story. Developed by the French indie team at Glee-Cheese Studio, this is not a game about hitting a high-score instead it tells a story through the music and some wonderful animated clips.
Developer Ariel Jurkowski emailed in about their upcoming game Please Fix The Road, a puzzle game all about fixing up the roads and it really does look quite wonderful. The developer also confirmed full Linux support at release.
Oh good, another fantastic looking pixel-art life sim to suck away my time. Kynseed from PixelCount Studios has a Beta available on Steam for better Steam Deck support. It's been in Early Access since November 2018, with the Steam Deck announcement in the patch notes from Friday, March 18.
Want to play Phasmophobia on a Linux desktop or Steam Deck? Well, it still doesn't yet work fully as the voice recognition isn't there but support for it is coming thanks to the Wine team.
On Steam you would use Proton (which is built from Wine) since it's a Windows game, but the problem is that Phasmophobia uses Windows-specific voice recognition which you can't replicate right now. Recently though, Wine development version 7.4 was release and the changelog noted some additions for speech recognition.
Today in Techrights
- [Meme] American Clown Computing in Action: Russia Doesn't Need to Bomb Cell Towers in Mariupol When Gulag (Google) Disconnects Citizens of Mariupol
- Social Control Media Double Standards: Killing is OK (If It's Profitable to the Platform Owner)
- [Meme] EPO Even Attacks Its Pensioners
- Putin's Russia Loves It When Its Enemies Use Microsoft Windows
- LibrePlanet Featuring Gemini and Geminispace for 2 Years in a Row
- EPO is 'Hiding' €4.9 Billion and President “Campinos Has Decided to Freeze the Salaries of All Staff and to Deprive at least 40% of Them of Any Career Progression”
- Links 21/3/2022: LibrePlanet Closes
- Twitter: We're Actually a News Site, Follow These 'Tweets' and Twits
- IRC Proceedings: Sunday, March 20, 2022
- [Meme] Join the EPO Strike
- The Patent Distortion: 7 Days of News and Blogs, Not a Single Mention of EPO Affairs
- 2,260 Gemini Capsules, Over 1,800 Active Ones
- Links 20/3/2022: Linux Kernel 5.17, Lakka 4.0, and Gnuastro 0.17
- Brussels Police: No Help Unless You Open an Account at Facebook
- European Federation of Public Service Unions (EPSU) in Support of the Strike at the European Patent Office (EPO)
- Links 20/3/2022: GNUnet 0.16.2 and Free Software Awards
- IRC Proceedings: Saturday, March 19, 2022
- McCoy Smith on What Software Patents Mean to Free Software (2020)
- 2 More Days Until EPO Strike, Examiners Unwilling to Become Another Brick in the Wall
- Life After Social Control Media: A Fortnight Later
- Links 19/3/2022: Raspberry Pi Project Ideas
- Links 19/3/2022: Tor Browser 11.0.9 and LibreSSL 3.5.1/3.4.3/3.3.6
- Links 19/3/2022: EasyOS 3.4.3 and Linux Mint Debian Edition 5
- IRC Proceedings: Friday, March 18, 2022
- Links 19/3/2022: KStars 3.5.8 Released, New Linux RNG
- EPO Staff Representatives Warn Delegates of the Council That Campinos is Now Outsourcing the EPO, Just Like He Did EUIPO, in Very Clear Violation of Fundamental Rules
- An Alliance of Hate and Intolerance
20 Open-source, free LaTeX and TeX editors and IDEs for Windows, Linux, macOS, and the Web.
LaTeX is a software system for document preparation for writers, researchers, and scientists. In contrast, it provides a high-level descriptive markup language to write the document in plain text and render it in the required formatted text.
It is based on the WYSIWYM (what you see is what you mean) concept, which means the writer focuses on the contents and lets the machine do the rendering part.
Many consider LaTeX as a language, others may consider it a form of coding, but it is a system for high-quality technical typesetting.
Although it may not be for everyone, as there are easy document processors like MS. Word, LibreOffice Document processor, and online document collaborative document editors, scientists are still using LaTeX to write their documents.
