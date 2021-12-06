While checking out Linux 5.17 changelog, I noticed the MediaTek MT7986 WiFi router processor that I had never heard of. It turns out MT7986 is the codename for MediaTek Filogic 830 quad-core Cortex-A53 processor designed for Wi-Fi 6/6E routers with up to 6 Gbps bandwidth, and two 2.5Gbps Ethernet interfaces. Banana Pi has already been working on a router board based on Filogic 830/MT7986A named “Banana Pi BPI-R3” that offers an upgrade to the company’s Banana Pi BPI-R2 board powered by a MediaTek MT7621 processor.

The workflow is not often seamless for users who dabble with multiple applications for accessing different files and open links using various browsers. You probably get used to it, but it may not be the fastest way to get things done. Meet Junction, an application switcher that helps you quickly open files/links with your favorite applications.

today's leftovers Qt 6.2.4 Released We have release the Qt 6.2.4 today. Compared to Qt 6.2.3, the new Qt 6.2.4 contains more than 250 bug fixes. For more information about the most important changes and bug fixes, please check the Qt 6.2.4 release note.

Potty-mouthed System/360 fix revealed to all and sundry • The Register Our story this week comes from "Ivor" courtesy of his experience with punched cards and the IBM System/360 Model 40. This particular bit of kit was aimed at businesses that had outgrown more simplistic hardware. There were rows of lights, magnetic tape, and dryer-sized magnetic disk units. CRTs had yet to make an appearance at Ivor's facility, but punch cards were still in use for programming purposes.

Upstream first or the path lifting property of a covering space [Ed: IBM spin for unstable release] What does it all have to do with upstream first?, you may ask. (We are yet in the early stages of developing a proper mathematical apparatus for this theory. Feel free to add your suggestions and corrections in the comments section below.) Look at how code is delivered to an enterprise-level Linux distribution, for example, CentOS Stream. There is an open source project and community which develops a specific version of a piece of software, for example, Firefox. We call such a project upstream. Once the upstream project releases a Firefox version, it gets packaged to Fedora. And then someday, the new CentOS Stream version is bootstrapped using the content of the Fedora package, which contains a specific version of Firefox from the upstream project. When the upstream project releases a critical update of Firefox, the update is packaged and released in Fedora. But it is also packaged and released via CentOS Stream.

Reacting to Ubuntu's new logo, major kernel exploits, and other Linux news. - Invidious There's a new Ubuntu logo and I think it looks awful. AMD FSR 2.0 is announced! Plus, a major kernel exploits affects all Linux devices--including ANDROID!

It Went Real Bad | LINUX Unplugged 450 Why GNOME 42 is the release we’ve all been waiting for. Plus, we attempt to install Linux on an M1 MacBook live on the show.