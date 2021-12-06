The workflow is not often seamless for users who dabble with multiple applications for accessing different files and open links using various browsers. You probably get used to it, but it may not be the fastest way to get things done. Meet Junction, an application switcher that helps you quickly open files/links with your favorite applications.

Banana Pi BPI-R3 WiFi 6 router board features MediaTek Filogic 830/MT7986 SoC While checking out Linux 5.17 changelog, I noticed the MediaTek MT7986 WiFi router processor that I had never heard of. It turns out MT7986 is the codename for MediaTek Filogic 830 quad-core Cortex-A53 processor designed for Wi-Fi 6/6E routers with up to 6 Gbps bandwidth, and two 2.5Gbps Ethernet interfaces. Banana Pi has already been working on a router board based on Filogic 830/MT7986A named “Banana Pi BPI-R3” that offers an upgrade to the company’s Banana Pi BPI-R2 board powered by a MediaTek MT7621 processor.