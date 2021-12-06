Games: GoG, Office Management 101, Steam, and GDC
GOG Games Festival is live with lots on sale and some demos up | GamingOnLinux
GOG continues taking a leaf out of the book of Steam with their own little demo festival, along with a big sale on tons of games. On the Linux native side, the demo selection is a bit barren and it's the same for their upcoming games list but no doubt you can get plenty of them working with Wine. There's plenty of tools available to help with that, like Bottles.
Now you too can underpay everyone in Office Management 101 | GamingOnLinux
Like the tycoon and management sims of old, Office Management 101 has entered Early Access and so far it's looking like players are enjoying it.
Making fun of the real corporate world, it's something of a satirical game. While it's business focused it's full of "quirky characters, slapstick humor, and unexpected events in a cheerful and detailed capitalist dystopia". You assume the role of CEO of a fresh electronics company tasked with hiring employees, designing your office and turning it all into a "ruthless money-making machine".
60 Parsecs! gets a small update to improve Steam Deck support
Space adventure game 60 Parsecs! from Robot Gentleman has just recently had a small update and it should improve the experience on a Steam Deck.
Currently, Valve gave it a "Playable" rating through Deck Verified noting it has some minor display issues. Seems that could be solved now, as the patch notes mention "UX improvements on Steam Deck" along with other improvements.
GDC 2022: Cloud gaming powered by Anbox Cloud | Ubuntu
At GDC 2022 Arm, Ampere Computing and Canonical will present a live talk accompanied by a cloud gaming demo built on top of Ampere Altra powered servers running Anbox Cloud providing a cloud gaming service visitors can try live in the Arm booth #S756
Anbox Cloud was built use case agnostic, but cloud gaming has always been one of the key reasons that it is in demand — for running Android in the cloud. At its core, Anbox Cloud is built out to scale and have high density to deliver a sustainable and performant cloud gaming service. In 2017, when we started building the software stack, the Arm server ecosystem was in its early days and has grown stronger ever since. With the ongoing investment from Arm and partners like Ampere Computing and NVIDIA, the foundation for an Android-powered cloud gaming streaming service today is more powerful than ever before.
“Arm-based smartphones are now the platform of choice for gamers everywhere, and for developers, the growing availability of Arm-based servers represents a greatly simplified way to develop, deploy, manage and monetize their games,” said Bhumik Patel, director of ecosystem development, Infrastructure Line of Business, Arm. “Our collaboration at GDC 2022 with Canonical Anbox Cloud and Ampere Altra demonstrates how high-end Android cloud game streaming can be brought to mobile gamers with a high-performance, scalable experience.”
