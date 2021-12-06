Language Selection

Games: GoG, Office Management 101, Steam, and GDC

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 22nd of March 2022 03:19:37 AM Filed under
  • GOG Games Festival is live with lots on sale and some demos up | GamingOnLinux

    GOG continues taking a leaf out of the book of Steam with their own little demo festival, along with a big sale on tons of games. On the Linux native side, the demo selection is a bit barren and it's the same for their upcoming games list but no doubt you can get plenty of them working with Wine. There's plenty of tools available to help with that, like Bottles.

  • Now you too can underpay everyone in Office Management 101 | GamingOnLinux

    Like the tycoon and management sims of old, Office Management 101 has entered Early Access and so far it's looking like players are enjoying it.

    Making fun of the real corporate world, it's something of a satirical game. While it's business focused it's full of "quirky characters, slapstick humor, and unexpected events in a cheerful and detailed capitalist dystopia". You assume the role of CEO of a fresh electronics company tasked with hiring employees, designing your office and turning it all into a "ruthless money-making machine".

  • 60 Parsecs! gets a small update to improve Steam Deck support

    Space adventure game 60 Parsecs! from Robot Gentleman has just recently had a small update and it should improve the experience on a Steam Deck.

    Currently, Valve gave it a "Playable" rating through Deck Verified noting it has some minor display issues. Seems that could be solved now, as the patch notes mention "UX improvements on Steam Deck" along with other improvements.

  • GDC 2022: Cloud gaming powered by Anbox Cloud | Ubuntu

    At GDC 2022 Arm, Ampere Computing and Canonical will present a live talk accompanied by a cloud gaming demo built on top of Ampere Altra powered servers running Anbox Cloud providing a cloud gaming service visitors can try live in the Arm booth #S756

    Anbox Cloud was built use case agnostic, but cloud gaming has always been one of the key reasons that it is in demand — for running Android in the cloud. At its core, Anbox Cloud is built out to scale and have high density to deliver a sustainable and performant cloud gaming service. In 2017, when we started building the software stack, the Arm server ecosystem was in its early days and has grown stronger ever since. With the ongoing investment from Arm and partners like Ampere Computing and NVIDIA, the foundation for an Android-powered cloud gaming streaming service today is more powerful than ever before.

    “Arm-based smartphones are now the platform of choice for gamers everywhere, and for developers, the growing availability of Arm-based servers represents a greatly simplified way to develop, deploy, manage and monetize their games,” said Bhumik Patel, director of ecosystem development, Infrastructure Line of Business, Arm. “Our collaboration at GDC 2022 with Canonical Anbox Cloud and Ampere Altra demonstrates how high-end Android cloud game streaming can be brought to mobile gamers with a high-performance, scalable experience.”

  • How to Install MATE Desktop in Ubuntu 20.04/22.04

    MATE Desktop is a GNOME desktop environment that provides a modern, intuitive, and attractive desktop for users. GNOME MATE is a fork of GNOME 2 that uses the GTK+ 3 toolkit. GNOME 3 caused controversy when it was first released due to its radical change in design from GNOME 2. As a result MATE was forked from GNOME 2 to address some of the design decisions made in GNOME 3 that were not popular with some users, who felt that GNOME 3 was too difficult to use and that it removed too many features that they were used to.

  • How to Install Apache Tomcat 10 on Ubuntu 20.04

    Apache Tomcat, also known as Tomcat Server, is an open-source web server with the Servlet container to launch Java-based web applications. Tomcat includes JavaServer Pages (JSP), WebSocket, Java Servlet, Java EL, etc., for an entirely Java HTTP web server environment to run the Java code. The great community of skilled developers maintains the Tomcat server under the management of the Apache software foundation. Therefore, the Tomcat server provides excellent accessibility to work on the Java-based application efficiently. Cross-platform support means that it's available for both Windows and Linux. The latest version of Apache Tomcat is 10.0.18, so in this guide, we will explain how to install Apache Tomcat 10 on Ubuntu 20.04.

  • How to Install phpBB forum on Ubuntu 22.04 | 20.04 Server - Linux Shout

    phpBB is a fully scalable and customizable open-source forum. The software has a user-friendly interface and simple and straightforward management options. It is based on PHP and MySQL. Well, phpBB is a group of international people who enjoy working on open-source software. This software was created in June 2000. There have been some changes in the licenses as well as in the management team of phpBB. The goals of the phpBB creators are still the same. They want to provide free forum software for the Internet.

  • How to Install and Secure the Mosquitto MQTT Messaging Broker on Ubuntu 20.04

    Mosquitto is an open-source message broker that uses the Message Queuing Telemetry Transport (MQTT) Protocol. The protocol is designed to provide lightweight communication to the Internet of Things (IoT) devices. In this tutorial, you will install Mosquitto and set up the broker to use SSL to protect communications.

  • Christopher Smart: Joining a bridged IRC network on Element (Matrix)

    Matrix is a great modern, distributed and secure open source chat platform (I connect through Element), but sometimes you need to connect to IRC networks. Fortunately, for some common networks this is supported through bridges. There is a list of available bridges in the documentation, for example Libera is @appservice:libera.chat and OFTC is @oftc-irc:matrix.org.

  • Keeping one’s home tidy — 2022 — Blog — GNU Guix

    How much effort to recreate your work environment when you switch to a new machine? What would it take to roll back to your previous environment once you’ve noticed a program no longer behaves as expected? What about sharing your environment with friends of yours? These are some of the things that Guix Home, which landed in Guix as a “technology preview” in September 2021, aims to make effortless, reliable, and fun. In a nutshell, Guix Home brings the fully declarative configuration of Guix System to home directories. With Guix System, users and administrators provide a configuration file that defines the operating system configuration; with Guix Home, users provide a configuration file that defines the configuration of their work environment in their home directory—their home environment. That configuration is meant to stand alone, to describe all the relevant aspects of your work environment. But what exactly goes in a home environment?

Top 7 Debian-Based Distros to Try If You Want an Ubuntu Alternative

Ubuntu is by far the most popular distros for people who want to try Linux for the first time. Without a doubt, it’s one of the easiest to use, is generously versatile in a wide range of situations, and everything from installation to initial setup is “touch and go.” The powerful APT package manager and wide feature set that appeals to Linux users from all walks of life gives all Debian distros a significant advantage over others. We offer a short walkthrough of several Debian-based distros for those looking for an Ubuntu alternative. Read more

Android Leftovers

Junction: An Application Switcher to Open Files and Links

The workflow is not often seamless for users who dabble with multiple applications for accessing different files and open links using various browsers. You probably get used to it, but it may not be the fastest way to get things done. Meet Junction, an application switcher that helps you quickly open files/links with your favorite applications. Read more

