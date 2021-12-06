Language Selection

  • how to setup basic LAMP stack GNU Linux Debian 11 – (Apache2 php8.1 MariaDB) (how to install xdebug – step debugging php requests in eclipse (LAMP web development stack)) – eclipse can not start xdebug session hanging at 75% progress

    the possibility to step (!) debug requests, as they appear on the server is a neat feature.

  • How to Install and Use Snap Package Manager on Alma Linux 8

    The Snap package manager also called snapd is a modern package manager in Linux that allows you to install Snap packages across a wide range of Linux distributions and versions. Snap packages are self-contained and run in a sandbox environment. You can install Snap packages via command-line or download them from the website as a .snap file. Snap is a universal, cross-distribution, and dependency-free package manager. Snap applications packaged with all their dependencies to run on all major Linux distributions.

    In this tutorial, I will show you how to install and use the Snap Package Manager on Alma Linux 8.

  • How to Change a Username in Linux

    How do I change or rename a username in Linux? This brief guide will show you how to do it properly by using command-line tools.

    As you know, Linux is a multi-user operating system. A unique username is assigned to each account on the system. This is the name with which the user can log into the system.

    However, sometimes you might have come across a situation where you want to rename a user name in a Linux system, for whatever reason.

  • How to install Nextcloud desktop client on Linux

    One of the most emblematic open-source applications is Nextcloud. This fabulous tool allows you to deploy a private cloud in a matter of minutes and everything is well documented. By default, it is accessed from a web interface, but what if we want a desktop application? Well, it also exists. Today, you will learn how to install Nextcloud desktop client on Linux.

  • How to install Leantime on Ubuntu 20.04

    Managing groups and projects is so complex that people often do not understand it. To help you a bit with the task today I will explain how to install Leantime on Ubuntu 20.04.

  • How to Change the Default Terminal Emulator in Ubuntu 22.04 | 20.04 | UbuntuHandbook

    This simple tutorial shows how to change the default terminal emulator from Gnome Terminal to the one that you prefer in Ubuntu.

    The default Gnome Terminal is great, but there are many good alternatives (e.g., tilix). If you prefer to use another one and want to set it as default, so you may press Ctrl+Alt+T to open it.

  • How to install Godot 3 on Zorin OS 16 - Invidious

    In this video, we are looking at how to install Godot 3 on Zorin OS 16.

  • How To Install OpenCV on Debian 11

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OpenCV on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, OpenCV (Open Source Computer Vision Library) is an open-source computer vision library and has bindings for C++, Python, and Java. OpenCV was built to provide a common infrastructure for computer vision applications and to accelerate the use of machine perception in commercial products.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the OpenCV on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).

  • How to Install LXDE Desktop in Ubuntu 20.04/22.04

    LXDE (Lightweight X11 Desktop Environment) is a lightweight desktop environment which is designed to be fast and easy to use. It was a popular choice for Linux systems which are limited in resources, such as older or lower-powered machines.

    It’s important to note that the development team from LXDE has largely moved to LXQt, which is a similar desktop environment based on Qt (instead of GTK+). However LXDE is still maintained.

    LXDE used to be the default desktop environment for Lubuntu, which is a flavor of Ubuntu, however the default desktop environment is LXQt as of writing this tutorial.

    LXDE is based on the GTK+ toolkit and uses the Openbox window manager. It includes a panel, a file manager, and a set of applications. It is designed to be simple and easy to use, and is a good choice for users who are new to Linux.

    In this tutorial we’ll install LXDE desktop and LXDE desktop minimal on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04.

  • How to install Funkin' at Freddy's + Afton Full Week on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Funkin' at Freddy's + Afton Full Week on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • How to Install MATE Desktop in Ubuntu 20.04/22.04

    MATE Desktop is a GNOME desktop environment that provides a modern, intuitive, and attractive desktop for users. GNOME MATE is a fork of GNOME 2 that uses the GTK+ 3 toolkit. GNOME 3 caused controversy when it was first released due to its radical change in design from GNOME 2. As a result MATE was forked from GNOME 2 to address some of the design decisions made in GNOME 3 that were not popular with some users, who felt that GNOME 3 was too difficult to use and that it removed too many features that they were used to.

  • How to Install Apache Tomcat 10 on Ubuntu 20.04

    Apache Tomcat, also known as Tomcat Server, is an open-source web server with the Servlet container to launch Java-based web applications. Tomcat includes JavaServer Pages (JSP), WebSocket, Java Servlet, Java EL, etc., for an entirely Java HTTP web server environment to run the Java code. The great community of skilled developers maintains the Tomcat server under the management of the Apache software foundation. Therefore, the Tomcat server provides excellent accessibility to work on the Java-based application efficiently. Cross-platform support means that it's available for both Windows and Linux. The latest version of Apache Tomcat is 10.0.18, so in this guide, we will explain how to install Apache Tomcat 10 on Ubuntu 20.04.

  • How to Install phpBB forum on Ubuntu 22.04 | 20.04 Server - Linux Shout

    phpBB is a fully scalable and customizable open-source forum. The software has a user-friendly interface and simple and straightforward management options. It is based on PHP and MySQL. Well, phpBB is a group of international people who enjoy working on open-source software. This software was created in June 2000. There have been some changes in the licenses as well as in the management team of phpBB. The goals of the phpBB creators are still the same. They want to provide free forum software for the Internet.

  • How to Install and Secure the Mosquitto MQTT Messaging Broker on Ubuntu 20.04

    Mosquitto is an open-source message broker that uses the Message Queuing Telemetry Transport (MQTT) Protocol. The protocol is designed to provide lightweight communication to the Internet of Things (IoT) devices. In this tutorial, you will install Mosquitto and set up the broker to use SSL to protect communications.

  • Christopher Smart: Joining a bridged IRC network on Element (Matrix)

    Matrix is a great modern, distributed and secure open source chat platform (I connect through Element), but sometimes you need to connect to IRC networks. Fortunately, for some common networks this is supported through bridges. There is a list of available bridges in the documentation, for example Libera is @appservice:libera.chat and OFTC is @oftc-irc:matrix.org.

  • Keeping one’s home tidy — 2022 — Blog — GNU Guix

    How much effort to recreate your work environment when you switch to a new machine? What would it take to roll back to your previous environment once you’ve noticed a program no longer behaves as expected? What about sharing your environment with friends of yours? These are some of the things that Guix Home, which landed in Guix as a “technology preview” in September 2021, aims to make effortless, reliable, and fun. In a nutshell, Guix Home brings the fully declarative configuration of Guix System to home directories. With Guix System, users and administrators provide a configuration file that defines the operating system configuration; with Guix Home, users provide a configuration file that defines the configuration of their work environment in their home directory—their home environment. That configuration is meant to stand alone, to describe all the relevant aspects of your work environment. But what exactly goes in a home environment?

Top 7 Debian-Based Distros to Try If You Want an Ubuntu Alternative

Ubuntu is by far the most popular distros for people who want to try Linux for the first time. Without a doubt, it’s one of the easiest to use, is generously versatile in a wide range of situations, and everything from installation to initial setup is “touch and go.” The powerful APT package manager and wide feature set that appeals to Linux users from all walks of life gives all Debian distros a significant advantage over others. We offer a short walkthrough of several Debian-based distros for those looking for an Ubuntu alternative. Read more

Android Leftovers

Junction: An Application Switcher to Open Files and Links

The workflow is not often seamless for users who dabble with multiple applications for accessing different files and open links using various browsers. You probably get used to it, but it may not be the fastest way to get things done. Meet Junction, an application switcher that helps you quickly open files/links with your favorite applications. Read more

