today's howtos How to Install MATE Desktop in Ubuntu 20.04/22.04 MATE Desktop is a GNOME desktop environment that provides a modern, intuitive, and attractive desktop for users. GNOME MATE is a fork of GNOME 2 that uses the GTK+ 3 toolkit. GNOME 3 caused controversy when it was first released due to its radical change in design from GNOME 2. As a result MATE was forked from GNOME 2 to address some of the design decisions made in GNOME 3 that were not popular with some users, who felt that GNOME 3 was too difficult to use and that it removed too many features that they were used to.

How to Install Apache Tomcat 10 on Ubuntu 20.04 Apache Tomcat, also known as Tomcat Server, is an open-source web server with the Servlet container to launch Java-based web applications. Tomcat includes JavaServer Pages (JSP), WebSocket, Java Servlet, Java EL, etc., for an entirely Java HTTP web server environment to run the Java code. The great community of skilled developers maintains the Tomcat server under the management of the Apache software foundation. Therefore, the Tomcat server provides excellent accessibility to work on the Java-based application efficiently. Cross-platform support means that it's available for both Windows and Linux. The latest version of Apache Tomcat is 10.0.18, so in this guide, we will explain how to install Apache Tomcat 10 on Ubuntu 20.04.

How to Install phpBB forum on Ubuntu 22.04 | 20.04 Server - Linux Shout phpBB is a fully scalable and customizable open-source forum. The software has a user-friendly interface and simple and straightforward management options. It is based on PHP and MySQL. Well, phpBB is a group of international people who enjoy working on open-source software. This software was created in June 2000. There have been some changes in the licenses as well as in the management team of phpBB. The goals of the phpBB creators are still the same. They want to provide free forum software for the Internet.

How to Install and Secure the Mosquitto MQTT Messaging Broker on Ubuntu 20.04 Mosquitto is an open-source message broker that uses the Message Queuing Telemetry Transport (MQTT) Protocol. The protocol is designed to provide lightweight communication to the Internet of Things (IoT) devices. In this tutorial, you will install Mosquitto and set up the broker to use SSL to protect communications.

Christopher Smart: Joining a bridged IRC network on Element (Matrix) Matrix is a great modern, distributed and secure open source chat platform (I connect through Element), but sometimes you need to connect to IRC networks. Fortunately, for some common networks this is supported through bridges. There is a list of available bridges in the documentation, for example Libera is @appservice:libera.chat and OFTC is @oftc-irc:matrix.org.

Keeping one’s home tidy — 2022 — Blog — GNU Guix How much effort to recreate your work environment when you switch to a new machine? What would it take to roll back to your previous environment once you’ve noticed a program no longer behaves as expected? What about sharing your environment with friends of yours? These are some of the things that Guix Home, which landed in Guix as a “technology preview” in September 2021, aims to make effortless, reliable, and fun. In a nutshell, Guix Home brings the fully declarative configuration of Guix System to home directories. With Guix System, users and administrators provide a configuration file that defines the operating system configuration; with Guix Home, users provide a configuration file that defines the configuration of their work environment in their home directory—their home environment. That configuration is meant to stand alone, to describe all the relevant aspects of your work environment. But what exactly goes in a home environment?

Top 7 Debian-Based Distros to Try If You Want an Ubuntu Alternative Ubuntu is by far the most popular distros for people who want to try Linux for the first time. Without a doubt, it’s one of the easiest to use, is generously versatile in a wide range of situations, and everything from installation to initial setup is “touch and go.” The powerful APT package manager and wide feature set that appeals to Linux users from all walks of life gives all Debian distros a significant advantage over others. We offer a short walkthrough of several Debian-based distros for those looking for an Ubuntu alternative.