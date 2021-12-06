today's howtos
-
how to setup basic LAMP stack GNU Linux Debian 11 – (Apache2 php8.1 MariaDB) (how to install xdebug – step debugging php requests in eclipse (LAMP web development stack)) – eclipse can not start xdebug session hanging at 75% progress
the possibility to step (!) debug requests, as they appear on the server is a neat feature.
-
How to Install and Use Snap Package Manager on Alma Linux 8
The Snap package manager also called snapd is a modern package manager in Linux that allows you to install Snap packages across a wide range of Linux distributions and versions. Snap packages are self-contained and run in a sandbox environment. You can install Snap packages via command-line or download them from the website as a .snap file. Snap is a universal, cross-distribution, and dependency-free package manager. Snap applications packaged with all their dependencies to run on all major Linux distributions.
In this tutorial, I will show you how to install and use the Snap Package Manager on Alma Linux 8.
-
How to Change a Username in Linux
How do I change or rename a username in Linux? This brief guide will show you how to do it properly by using command-line tools.
As you know, Linux is a multi-user operating system. A unique username is assigned to each account on the system. This is the name with which the user can log into the system.
However, sometimes you might have come across a situation where you want to rename a user name in a Linux system, for whatever reason.
-
How to install Nextcloud desktop client on Linux
One of the most emblematic open-source applications is Nextcloud. This fabulous tool allows you to deploy a private cloud in a matter of minutes and everything is well documented. By default, it is accessed from a web interface, but what if we want a desktop application? Well, it also exists. Today, you will learn how to install Nextcloud desktop client on Linux.
-
How to install Leantime on Ubuntu 20.04
Managing groups and projects is so complex that people often do not understand it. To help you a bit with the task today I will explain how to install Leantime on Ubuntu 20.04.
-
How to Change the Default Terminal Emulator in Ubuntu 22.04 | 20.04 | UbuntuHandbook
This simple tutorial shows how to change the default terminal emulator from Gnome Terminal to the one that you prefer in Ubuntu.
The default Gnome Terminal is great, but there are many good alternatives (e.g., tilix). If you prefer to use another one and want to set it as default, so you may press Ctrl+Alt+T to open it.
-
How to install Godot 3 on Zorin OS 16 - Invidious
In this video, we are looking at how to install Godot 3 on Zorin OS 16.
-
How To Install OpenCV on Debian 11
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OpenCV on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, OpenCV (Open Source Computer Vision Library) is an open-source computer vision library and has bindings for C++, Python, and Java. OpenCV was built to provide a common infrastructure for computer vision applications and to accelerate the use of machine perception in commercial products.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the OpenCV on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
-
How to Install LXDE Desktop in Ubuntu 20.04/22.04
LXDE (Lightweight X11 Desktop Environment) is a lightweight desktop environment which is designed to be fast and easy to use. It was a popular choice for Linux systems which are limited in resources, such as older or lower-powered machines.
It’s important to note that the development team from LXDE has largely moved to LXQt, which is a similar desktop environment based on Qt (instead of GTK+). However LXDE is still maintained.
LXDE used to be the default desktop environment for Lubuntu, which is a flavor of Ubuntu, however the default desktop environment is LXQt as of writing this tutorial.
LXDE is based on the GTK+ toolkit and uses the Openbox window manager. It includes a panel, a file manager, and a set of applications. It is designed to be simple and easy to use, and is a good choice for users who are new to Linux.
In this tutorial we’ll install LXDE desktop and LXDE desktop minimal on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04.
-
How to install Funkin' at Freddy's + Afton Full Week on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Funkin' at Freddy's + Afton Full Week on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 162 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Top 7 Debian-Based Distros to Try If You Want an Ubuntu Alternative
Ubuntu is by far the most popular distros for people who want to try Linux for the first time. Without a doubt, it’s one of the easiest to use, is generously versatile in a wide range of situations, and everything from installation to initial setup is “touch and go.” The powerful APT package manager and wide feature set that appeals to Linux users from all walks of life gives all Debian distros a significant advantage over others. We offer a short walkthrough of several Debian-based distros for those looking for an Ubuntu alternative.
Android Leftovers
Junction: An Application Switcher to Open Files and Links
The workflow is not often seamless for users who dabble with multiple applications for accessing different files and open links using various browsers. You probably get used to it, but it may not be the fastest way to get things done. Meet Junction, an application switcher that helps you quickly open files/links with your favorite applications.
Recent comments
2 min 21 sec ago
18 min 5 sec ago
6 hours 20 min ago
6 hours 47 min ago
7 hours 1 min ago
7 hours 11 min ago
7 hours 40 min ago
12 hours 29 min ago
12 hours 34 min ago
17 hours 21 min ago