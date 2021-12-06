Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: MassOS, Flameshot, Late Night Linux, and More
-
MassOS GNU/Linux 2022.02.2 Quick overview #Shorts - Invidious
A Quick overview of MassOS GNU/Linux 2022.02.2
-
Flameshot Not For You? Try Out Annotator Instead! - Invidious
I use flameshot for my screenshots which has built in annotation tools but if you want a stand alone solution that's much simpler than GIMP, look no further than annotator
-
Late Night Linux – Episode 169 – Late Night Linux
We discuss whether computing become less interesting as performance and abstraction have increased over the years. Plus our discoveries including two way radios, synths, HTML from colourful terminal output, and a personal wiki for Vim.
-
Trevlig Mjukvara | daniel.haxx.se
It was a while since I last spoke Swedish on a podcast. I joined the friendly hosts of the Trevlig Mjukvara (translates to something like “Nice Software”) podcast and we talked software development, open source, curl, Mozilla and a few other topics for an hour. I had a great time.
-
270: System76 Interview with Emma Marshall - Destination Linux
This week’s episode of Destination Linux, we’re going to be talking with Emma Marshall from System76. Then we’re going to check out a new RISC V offering in the market. Plus we’ve also got our famous tips, tricks and software picks. All of this and so much more this week on Destination Linux. So whether you’re brand new to Linux and open source or a guru of sudo. This is the podcast for you.
-
WP Briefing: Episode 27: Is WordPress Made for Me?
Who is WordPress actually made for? Join our host, WordPress Executive Director Josepha Haden Chomphosy, as she explores this controversial question and three things that can help find the answer.
-
Enterprise Linux Security Episode 22 - Certificates - Invidious
Encryption is a great benefit to take advantage of, especially when it comes to hosting web sites. But how exactly do TLS certificates work? In this episode, Jay and Joao discuss foundational concepts surrounding certificates, as well as some advice and recommended practices.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 413 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming Leftovers
Samba 4.16.0 Available for Download
This is the first stable release of the Samba 4.16 release series. Please read the release notes carefully before upgrading.
Vortex86 CPUs gain new life with Linux kernel detection and a 3.5-inch SBC
ICOP announced that its x86 based Vortex86 SoC is automatically detected by Linux 5.16, thereby enabling new non-legacy applications. The company recently launched a 3.5-inch “VDX3-6726” SBC and “VDX3-ETX” module based on the up to dual-core, 1GHz Vortex86DX3. The Linux 5.17 kernel just came out with improved RISC-V support, a new AMD P-state driver, and improved support for Intel’s 12th Gen Alder Lake Turbo modes, among other enhancements. At the same time, ICOP has announced a key update to last November’s Linux 5.16 release, which adds automatic detection of the x86 architecture Vortex86 family of Linux-ready processors produced by ICOP’s DM&P Group sister company. ICOP recently announced a 3.5-inch, $342 VDX3-6726 SBC and $286 VDX3-ETX module based on the Vortex86DX3 (see farther below).
today's howtos
Recent comments
47 min 44 sec ago
1 hour 5 min ago
1 hour 34 min ago
1 hour 46 min ago
1 hour 55 min ago
2 hours 10 min ago
8 hours 13 min ago
8 hours 39 min ago
8 hours 54 min ago
9 hours 4 min ago