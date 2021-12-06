One of the first issues that I had to solve when I started to use gRPC was how to inject a DB connection pool to the function handling the request. The DB connection injection is needed because creating a new SQL connection every time there is a new gRPC request (and tearing it down at the end) is a massive waste of resources. Also, this approach could limit the scalability of the API since the database probably has a limited number of connections it will accept. There are different possible ways of doing this, and some people would deem this solution as “dirty” since you will leverage Go’s context to pass the SQL connection pool to the function. Despite this, I (and many others) do not see any potential practical issue with this practice. If you see practical issues, let me know!