Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 22nd of March 2022 04:16:50 AM

Shortly after GEdit crashed on me, I replaced it with Kate and KWrite. Kate has developer-oriented features whereas KWrite is a stripped-down version for general text editing. Both versions have the feature I’ll discuss in this article.

Kate has a feature that lets it recover your unsaved work from crashes and system crashes. It has two important caveats and I’ll get those out of the way first:

The recovery feature only works with documents that have been saved once and reside in a writable directory. Kate won’t be able to recover your never-saved novel or changes. The document needs to have a writable path on a file system.