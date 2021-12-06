Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 22nd of March 2022 04:18:47 AM

It’s easy to get caught up things we want to believe to be true. I know people who still maintain changing your password on a regular basis is more secure. There is actual research that shows changing your passwords on a regular cadence is less secure than using one very long password, actual real research. But because it feels wrong, it must be wrong.

I find myself doing this all the time. I might have a certain opinion and it’s really hard to objectively unlearn something. My favorite example I use of this is I once thought PGP was the best possible form of secure messaging. The keys are generated locally, you can pass messages via any medium. You can send messages to nearly anyone. In theory it’s a great system! But in reality it’s terrible. It took me a long time to realize my love of PGP was mostly emotional. The data was clear, PGP has a lot of problems. I try not to use it now.

I’m not trying to make anyone feel bad for whatever view they may or may not have in this post. I wanted to scribble down some quick thoughts because the whole conversation reminded me that opinion is not fact. Facts need data. And sometimes we believe something for so long, we don’t even notice we are trying to pass off our opinions as facts.

There’s an old hacker saying “question everything”. It’s very relevant in this discussion.