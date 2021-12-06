Compressing files and directories is one of the most basic functionalities of an operating system. On Linux, the standard format for creating a compressed file is Tape Archive or tarball, or simply TAR.

You can also apply further compression using gzip and bzip2 to create TAR.GZ and TAR.BZ2 files, respectively. tar alone is a raw archiving utility for Linux-based systems.

Before we look at how to make a TAR directory, let's make sure you have tar installed on your Linux system.