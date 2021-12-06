today's howtos
How to Make a TAR Directory and Compress Your Data on Linux
Compressing files and directories is one of the most basic functionalities of an operating system. On Linux, the standard format for creating a compressed file is Tape Archive or tarball, or simply TAR.
You can also apply further compression using gzip and bzip2 to create TAR.GZ and TAR.BZ2 files, respectively. tar alone is a raw archiving utility for Linux-based systems.
Before we look at how to make a TAR directory, let's make sure you have tar installed on your Linux system.
How to Enable EFI on VirtualBox Virtual Machines Running Linux
While BIOS-based machines are the standard for VirtualBox, in the real hardware world, almost all new PCs use EFI firmware. It's easy to use the new standard to set up Linux virtual machines, even if it is officially experimental.
Here's how you can easily set up an EFI-based Linux virtual machine on VirtualBox. But first, let's find out what EFI really is.
How to run a security audit on AlmaLinux with Lynis | TechRepublic
If you administer Linux servers, you know that malicious code and vulnerabilities can find their way onto the system. This could be from an attack, from a user saving an infected file, from a malicious payload in a vulnerable package or a misconfigured service. Although finding out how the malicious code made it onto your system is important, the immediate issue is detecting and mitigating it.
Kernel 5.15.16 touchpad does not work
Testing EasyOS 3.4.3, forum member BologneChe reported that the Xorg synaptics driver has not loaded.
How to Install and Switch Node.js Versions with NVM - RoseHosting
Node.js is a free and open-source JavaScript runtime environment designed for non-blocking, event-driven servers and a popular choice for building scalable network applications, web applications, development of APIs, and so on. NVM is a Node Version Manager which provides an easy installation and easy switching between versions while retaining globally installed packages.
There are new Node.js major releases every six months, when a new odd version is released the previous even version undergoes a transition to Long Term Support (LTS), which gives that version 18 months of active support from the date it is designated LTS. Luckily nvm offers an easy way to install and switch to different Node.js versions. In this tutorial, we will show you how to install different Node.js versions using nvm.
GNU Linux Debian 10 – how to upgrade Virtualbox – how to stop virtualbox services – fatal error: linux/smp_lock.h no such file and directory and: kernel configuration is invalid
Programming Leftovers
Samba 4.16.0 Available for Download
This is the first stable release of the Samba 4.16 release series. Please read the release notes carefully before upgrading.
Vortex86 CPUs gain new life with Linux kernel detection and a 3.5-inch SBC
ICOP announced that its x86 based Vortex86 SoC is automatically detected by Linux 5.16, thereby enabling new non-legacy applications. The company recently launched a 3.5-inch “VDX3-6726” SBC and “VDX3-ETX” module based on the up to dual-core, 1GHz Vortex86DX3. The Linux 5.17 kernel just came out with improved RISC-V support, a new AMD P-state driver, and improved support for Intel’s 12th Gen Alder Lake Turbo modes, among other enhancements. At the same time, ICOP has announced a key update to last November’s Linux 5.16 release, which adds automatic detection of the x86 architecture Vortex86 family of Linux-ready processors produced by ICOP’s DM&P Group sister company. ICOP recently announced a 3.5-inch, $342 VDX3-6726 SBC and $286 VDX3-ETX module based on the Vortex86DX3 (see farther below).
