Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 22nd of March 2022 05:06:32 AM

ICOP announced that its x86 based Vortex86 SoC is automatically detected by Linux 5.16, thereby enabling new non-legacy applications. The company recently launched a 3.5-inch “VDX3-6726” SBC and “VDX3-ETX” module based on the up to dual-core, 1GHz Vortex86DX3.

The Linux 5.17 kernel just came out with improved RISC-V support, a new AMD P-state driver, and improved support for Intel’s 12th Gen Alder Lake Turbo modes, among other enhancements. At the same time, ICOP has announced a key update to last November’s Linux 5.16 release, which adds automatic detection of the x86 architecture Vortex86 family of Linux-ready processors produced by ICOP’s DM&P Group sister company. ICOP recently announced a 3.5-inch, $342 VDX3-6726 SBC and $286 VDX3-ETX module based on the Vortex86DX3 (see farther below).