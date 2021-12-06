Chances are your code looks like crap, is hard to read, and hard to understand. There… I’ve said it. Sorry if that sounded harsh, but it’s the painful truth. Writing readable code is difficult.

I’ve seen too much code in my career that was written so badly that I had to throw it away and redo the entire project. And the most painful fact is that this code was not written by beginners either!

Writing nice, readable code takes time and effort, sure. But it’s also a matter of learning the right habits. With a few simple tweaks to your coding style, you can improve your code quality ten-fold without much effort.