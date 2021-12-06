Programming Leftovers
-
6 Universal Readable Code Tricks To Improve Your Coding Skills • Python Land Blog
Chances are your code looks like crap, is hard to read, and hard to understand. There… I’ve said it. Sorry if that sounded harsh, but it’s the painful truth. Writing readable code is difficult.
I’ve seen too much code in my career that was written so badly that I had to throw it away and redo the entire project. And the most painful fact is that this code was not written by beginners either!
Writing nice, readable code takes time and effort, sure. But it’s also a matter of learning the right habits. With a few simple tweaks to your coding style, you can improve your code quality ten-fold without much effort.
-
gem-compare goes 1.0
What is gem-compare, you ask? gem-compare is a RubyGems plugin that can compare gem versions. I originally created it to vet new gem versions I packaged for Fedora, but it’s useful for all kinds of tasks.
-
Inject DB connections in Golang gRPC API
One of the first issues that I had to solve when I started to use gRPC was how to inject a DB connection pool to the function handling the request. The DB connection injection is needed because creating a new SQL connection every time there is a new gRPC request (and tearing it down at the end) is a massive waste of resources. Also, this approach could limit the scalability of the API since the database probably has a limited number of connections it will accept.
There are different possible ways of doing this, and some people would deem this solution as “dirty” since you will leverage Go’s context to pass the SQL connection pool to the function. Despite this, I (and many others) do not see any potential practical issue with this practice. If you see practical issues, let me know!
-
What’s New In Deno 1.19? – CloudSavvy IT
Deno 1.19 was released in February 2022 as the latest incremental update for the secure-by-design JavaScript runtime. Among the changes are a streamlined permissions management experience, first-class support for vendored dependencies, and new native web streams for files, network sockets, and standard input and output.
-
What Is Composable Code and How Can You Create It? – CloudSavvy IT
Composable code describes classes and functions that can be readily combined to create more powerful higher-level constructs. Composability compares favorably to alternative forms of code reuse such as object-oriented inheritance. It advocates the creation of small self-contained units that are treated as building blocks for bigger systems.
-
Capacitive Soil Moisture Sensor with Raspberry PI Pico: wiring, code and calibrating with MicroPython
If you are both a maker or a professional farmer, your smart watering project will always start from measuring the ground moisture. With the Capacitive Soil Moisture sensor and Raspberry PI Pico you can get great results with an affordable cost
-
Rakudo Weekly News: 2022.12 Releasomatic
Justin DeVuyst has done it again: the Rakudo Compiler Release 2022.03 is now available, binary releases have been made available by Patrick Böker, and the Linux packages by Claudio Ramirez should also be available soon. No exciting new features, mostly maintenance and some nice-to-haves this time.
-
Rust's Unsafe Pointer Types Need An Overhaul
I literally wrote the book on unsafe Rust. And the book on pointers in Rust. And redesigned the Rust’s pointer APIs. And designed the standard library’s abstraction for unsafe heap-allocated buffers. And maintain the alternative Vec layout.
-
Beingessner: Rust's Unsafe Pointer Types Need An Overhaul [LWN.net]
Aria Beingessner points out a set of problems with Rust's conception of unsafe pointers and proposes some fixes in this highly detailed post.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 244 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming Leftovers
Samba 4.16.0 Available for Download
This is the first stable release of the Samba 4.16 release series. Please read the release notes carefully before upgrading.
Vortex86 CPUs gain new life with Linux kernel detection and a 3.5-inch SBC
ICOP announced that its x86 based Vortex86 SoC is automatically detected by Linux 5.16, thereby enabling new non-legacy applications. The company recently launched a 3.5-inch “VDX3-6726” SBC and “VDX3-ETX” module based on the up to dual-core, 1GHz Vortex86DX3. The Linux 5.17 kernel just came out with improved RISC-V support, a new AMD P-state driver, and improved support for Intel’s 12th Gen Alder Lake Turbo modes, among other enhancements. At the same time, ICOP has announced a key update to last November’s Linux 5.16 release, which adds automatic detection of the x86 architecture Vortex86 family of Linux-ready processors produced by ICOP’s DM&P Group sister company. ICOP recently announced a 3.5-inch, $342 VDX3-6726 SBC and $286 VDX3-ETX module based on the Vortex86DX3 (see farther below).
today's howtos
Recent comments
47 min 44 sec ago
1 hour 5 min ago
1 hour 34 min ago
1 hour 46 min ago
1 hour 55 min ago
2 hours 10 min ago
8 hours 13 min ago
8 hours 39 min ago
8 hours 54 min ago
9 hours 4 min ago