Chances are your code looks like crap, is hard to read, and hard to understand. There… I’ve said it. Sorry if that sounded harsh, but it’s the painful truth. Writing readable code is difficult.
I’ve seen too much code in my career that was written so badly that I had to throw it away and redo the entire project. And the most painful fact is that this code was not written by beginners either!
Writing nice, readable code takes time and effort, sure. But it’s also a matter of learning the right habits. With a few simple tweaks to your coding style, you can improve your code quality ten-fold without much effort.
What is gem-compare, you ask? gem-compare is a RubyGems plugin that can compare gem versions. I originally created it to vet new gem versions I packaged for Fedora, but it’s useful for all kinds of tasks.
One of the first issues that I had to solve when I started to use gRPC was how to inject a DB connection pool to the function handling the request. The DB connection injection is needed because creating a new SQL connection every time there is a new gRPC request (and tearing it down at the end) is a massive waste of resources. Also, this approach could limit the scalability of the API since the database probably has a limited number of connections it will accept.
There are different possible ways of doing this, and some people would deem this solution as “dirty” since you will leverage Go’s context to pass the SQL connection pool to the function. Despite this, I (and many others) do not see any potential practical issue with this practice. If you see practical issues, let me know!
Deno 1.19 was released in February 2022 as the latest incremental update for the secure-by-design JavaScript runtime. Among the changes are a streamlined permissions management experience, first-class support for vendored dependencies, and new native web streams for files, network sockets, and standard input and output.
Composable code describes classes and functions that can be readily combined to create more powerful higher-level constructs. Composability compares favorably to alternative forms of code reuse such as object-oriented inheritance. It advocates the creation of small self-contained units that are treated as building blocks for bigger systems.
If you are both a maker or a professional farmer, your smart watering project will always start from measuring the ground moisture. With the Capacitive Soil Moisture sensor and Raspberry PI Pico you can get great results with an affordable cost
Justin DeVuyst has done it again: the Rakudo Compiler Release 2022.03 is now available, binary releases have been made available by Patrick Böker, and the Linux packages by Claudio Ramirez should also be available soon. No exciting new features, mostly maintenance and some nice-to-haves this time.
I literally wrote the book on unsafe Rust. And the book on pointers in Rust. And redesigned the Rust’s pointer APIs. And designed the standard library’s abstraction for unsafe heap-allocated buffers. And maintain the alternative Vec layout.
Aria Beingessner points out a set of problems with Rust's conception of unsafe pointers and proposes some fixes in this highly detailed post.
Samba 4.16.0 Available for Download
This is the first stable release of the Samba 4.16 release series.
Please read the release notes carefully before upgrading.
Vortex86 CPUs gain new life with Linux kernel detection and a 3.5-inch SBC
ICOP announced that its x86 based Vortex86 SoC is automatically detected by Linux 5.16, thereby enabling new non-legacy applications. The company recently launched a 3.5-inch “VDX3-6726” SBC and “VDX3-ETX” module based on the up to dual-core, 1GHz Vortex86DX3.
The Linux 5.17 kernel just came out with improved RISC-V support, a new AMD P-state driver, and improved support for Intel’s 12th Gen Alder Lake Turbo modes, among other enhancements. At the same time, ICOP has announced a key update to last November’s Linux 5.16 release, which adds automatic detection of the x86 architecture Vortex86 family of Linux-ready processors produced by ICOP’s DM&P Group sister company. ICOP recently announced a 3.5-inch, $342 VDX3-6726 SBC and $286 VDX3-ETX module based on the Vortex86DX3 (see farther below).
today's howtos
Compressing files and directories is one of the most basic functionalities of an operating system. On Linux, the standard format for creating a compressed file is Tape Archive or tarball, or simply TAR.
You can also apply further compression using gzip and bzip2 to create TAR.GZ and TAR.BZ2 files, respectively. tar alone is a raw archiving utility for Linux-based systems.
Before we look at how to make a TAR directory, let's make sure you have tar installed on your Linux system.
While BIOS-based machines are the standard for VirtualBox, in the real hardware world, almost all new PCs use EFI firmware. It's easy to use the new standard to set up Linux virtual machines, even if it is officially experimental.
Here's how you can easily set up an EFI-based Linux virtual machine on VirtualBox. But first, let's find out what EFI really is.
If you administer Linux servers, you know that malicious code and vulnerabilities can find their way onto the system. This could be from an attack, from a user saving an infected file, from a malicious payload in a vulnerable package or a misconfigured service. Although finding out how the malicious code made it onto your system is important, the immediate issue is detecting and mitigating it.
Testing EasyOS 3.4.3, forum member BologneChe reported that the Xorg synaptics driver has not loaded.
Node.js is a free and open-source JavaScript runtime environment designed for non-blocking, event-driven servers and a popular choice for building scalable network applications, web applications, development of APIs, and so on. NVM is a Node Version Manager which provides an easy installation and easy switching between versions while retaining globally installed packages.
There are new Node.js major releases every six months, when a new odd version is released the previous even version undergoes a transition to Long Term Support (LTS), which gives that version 18 months of active support from the date it is designated LTS. Luckily nvm offers an easy way to install and switch to different Node.js versions. In this tutorial, we will show you how to install different Node.js versions using nvm.
