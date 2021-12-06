IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
How fuzzing can make your open-source project more secure and reliable
Finding and addressing vulnerabilities in code in a timely manner is critical to develop and maintain secure software. Unit testing new code changes is a common practice to maintain code quality. When test-driven development methodologies are employed, any new code must pass existing unit tests and pass one or more new tests as needed. While unit tests are typically quick to write and run, they are ideal for small-scale stress and load because they are typically limited by a small set of hardcoded inputs needed for the test. The fuzz testing is helpful for testing code with a large set of random inputs. A good set of fuzz test programs (also called fuzzers) together with comprehensive unit test coverage can give you high confidence of code’s quality and security.
This blog post introduces you to fuzzing, describes how the etcd project integrated fuzzing to validate the quality of its code and make the project more secure, and how you can explore fuzzing for an open source project that you work on.
CPE Weekly Update – Week of March 14th – 18th – Fedora Community Blog
This is a weekly report from the CPE (Community Platform Engineering) Team. If you have any questions or feedback, please respond to this report or contact us on #redhat-cpe channel on libera.chat (https://libera.chat/).
Customer success stories: Red Hat OpenShift paves the way toward hybrid cloud
From financial institutions to universities, organizations around the world have counted on Red Hat OpenShift to face challenges and stay competitive with considerable flexibility. In this month’s customer success highlights, learn how Red Hat’s enterprise Kubernetes platform—along with our other solutions and services—has helped Credit Europe Bank, Santander Colombia, and Universidad Mayor adapt to demands in a rapidly changing world.
And Red Hat’s container technology is not just helping these organizations tackle today’s priorities, it’s also helping lay the groundwork for future scalability. Even if their deployments have taken place on-premise, some of these customers are setting their eyes on a hybrid cloud future.
Programming Leftovers
Samba 4.16.0 Available for Download
This is the first stable release of the Samba 4.16 release series. Please read the release notes carefully before upgrading.
Vortex86 CPUs gain new life with Linux kernel detection and a 3.5-inch SBC
ICOP announced that its x86 based Vortex86 SoC is automatically detected by Linux 5.16, thereby enabling new non-legacy applications. The company recently launched a 3.5-inch “VDX3-6726” SBC and “VDX3-ETX” module based on the up to dual-core, 1GHz Vortex86DX3. The Linux 5.17 kernel just came out with improved RISC-V support, a new AMD P-state driver, and improved support for Intel’s 12th Gen Alder Lake Turbo modes, among other enhancements. At the same time, ICOP has announced a key update to last November’s Linux 5.16 release, which adds automatic detection of the x86 architecture Vortex86 family of Linux-ready processors produced by ICOP’s DM&P Group sister company. ICOP recently announced a 3.5-inch, $342 VDX3-6726 SBC and $286 VDX3-ETX module based on the Vortex86DX3 (see farther below).
