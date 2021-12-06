Finding and addressing vulnerabilities in code in a timely manner is critical to develop and maintain secure software. Unit testing new code changes is a common practice to maintain code quality. When test-driven development methodologies are employed, any new code must pass existing unit tests and pass one or more new tests as needed. While unit tests are typically quick to write and run, they are ideal for small-scale stress and load because they are typically limited by a small set of hardcoded inputs needed for the test. The fuzz testing is helpful for testing code with a large set of random inputs. A good set of fuzz test programs (also called fuzzers) together with comprehensive unit test coverage can give you high confidence of code’s quality and security.

This blog post introduces you to fuzzing, describes how the etcd project integrated fuzzing to validate the quality of its code and make the project more secure, and how you can explore fuzzing for an open source project that you work on.