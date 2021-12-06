KeePassXC 2.7 Password Manager Released with Major Changes, Here’s What’s New
Arriving nine months after the last update in the KeePassXC 2.6 series, the KeePassXC 2.7 release is here to implement support for the KDBX 4.1 file format for storing passwords, which brings various new features like the ability to assign tags to groups, optional password quality estimation, the ability to remember the previous parent group when moving an entry/group into a different group, and more.
Among some other major changes included in KeePassXC 2.7, there’s a port of the crypto backend to the Botan C++ cryptography library, a new security option to enable copy on double click, the ability to select any open database in the unlock dialog, a new “Delete entry without confirm” functionality, the ability to lock only the current database by default, as well as improved security and better handling of attachments.
