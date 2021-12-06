Ubuntu Users Receive a New Major Linux Kernel Update, 22 Security Flaws Patched
The biggest threat patched in this new Linux kernel security update for Ubuntu systems is CVE-2022-0435, a stack-based buffer overflow vulnerability discovered by Samuel Page in Linux kernel’s TIPC (Transparent Inter-Process Communication) protocol implementation, which could allow a remote attacker to cause a denial of service (system crash) on installations that have a TIPC bearer configured. This security issue affected all supported Ubuntu systems and kernels.
