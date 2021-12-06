GNU Linux-Libre 5.17 Kernel Released for Those Who Seek 100% Freedom for Their PCs

Based on the recently released Linux 5.17 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 5.17 kernel is here to update the cleaning up logic for the btmtk, bnx2x, mt7915, mscc, and tegra drivers, as well as for a newly introduced driver for x86 Android tablets, and adds a new logic for dts files used by various new AArch64 SoCs. On top of that, the GNU Linux-libre 5.17 kernel comes with all the new features of the upstream Linux 5.17 kernel series, including a new “AMD P-State” subsystem for future AMD CPUs to provide them with a performance boost, a revamped fscache subsystem, and a new “page-table check” feature to better protect your GNU/Linux system from certain threats by detecting some types of corruption.

Ubuntu Users Receive a New Major Linux Kernel Update, 22 Security Flaws Patched

The biggest threat patched in this new Linux kernel security update for Ubuntu systems is CVE-2022-0435, a stack-based buffer overflow vulnerability discovered by Samuel Page in Linux kernel’s TIPC (Transparent Inter-Process Communication) protocol implementation, which could allow a remote attacker to cause a denial of service (system crash) on installations that have a TIPC bearer configured. This security issue affected all supported Ubuntu systems and kernels.

KeePassXC 2.7 Password Manager Released with Major Changes, Here’s What’s New

Arriving nine months after the last update in the KeePassXC 2.6 series, the KeePassXC 2.7 release is here to implement support for the KDBX 4.1 file format for storing passwords, which brings various new features like the ability to assign tags to groups, optional password quality estimation, the ability to remember the previous parent group when moving an entry/group into a different group, and more. Among some other major changes included in KeePassXC 2.7, there’s a port of the crypto backend to the Botan C++ cryptography library, a new security option to enable copy on double click, the ability to select any open database in the unlock dialog, a new “Delete entry without confirm” functionality, the ability to lock only the current database by default, as well as improved security and better handling of attachments.