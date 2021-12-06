GNU Linux-Libre 5.17 Kernel Released for Those Who Seek 100% Freedom for Their PCs
Based on the recently released Linux 5.17 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 5.17 kernel is here to update the cleaning up logic for the btmtk, bnx2x, mt7915, mscc, and tegra drivers, as well as for a newly introduced driver for x86 Android tablets, and adds a new logic for dts files used by various new AArch64 SoCs.
On top of that, the GNU Linux-libre 5.17 kernel comes with all the new features of the upstream Linux 5.17 kernel series, including a new “AMD P-State” subsystem for future AMD CPUs to provide them with a performance boost, a revamped fscache subsystem, and a new “page-table check” feature to better protect your GNU/Linux system from certain threats by detecting some types of corruption.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 373 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Debian and Ubuntu Leftovers
Josh Simmons, Megan Byrd-Sanicki and Italo Vignoli Out of OSI Board, ASF Board Update
Programming Leftovers
Recent comments
5 hours 23 min ago
5 hours 41 min ago
6 hours 9 min ago
6 hours 22 min ago
6 hours 30 min ago
6 hours 46 min ago
12 hours 48 min ago
13 hours 15 min ago
13 hours 30 min ago
13 hours 39 min ago