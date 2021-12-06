Language Selection

GNU Linux-Libre 5.17 Kernel Released for Those Who Seek 100% Freedom for Their PCs

Linux
News

Based on the recently released Linux 5.17 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 5.17 kernel is here to update the cleaning up logic for the btmtk, bnx2x, mt7915, mscc, and tegra drivers, as well as for a newly introduced driver for x86 Android tablets, and adds a new logic for dts files used by various new AArch64 SoCs.

On top of that, the GNU Linux-libre 5.17 kernel comes with all the new features of the upstream Linux 5.17 kernel series, including a new “AMD P-State” subsystem for future AMD CPUs to provide them with a performance boost, a revamped fscache subsystem, and a new “page-table check” feature to better protect your GNU/Linux system from certain threats by detecting some types of corruption.

IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers

  • How fuzzing can make your open-source project more secure and reliable

    Finding and addressing vulnerabilities in code in a timely manner is critical to develop and maintain secure software. Unit testing new code changes is a common practice to maintain code quality. When test-driven development methodologies are employed, any new code must pass existing unit tests and pass one or more new tests as needed. While unit tests are typically quick to write and run, they are ideal for small-scale stress and load because they are typically limited by a small set of hardcoded inputs needed for the test. The fuzz testing is helpful for testing code with a large set of random inputs. A good set of fuzz test programs (also called fuzzers) together with comprehensive unit test coverage can give you high confidence of code’s quality and security. This blog post introduces you to fuzzing, describes how the etcd project integrated fuzzing to validate the quality of its code and make the project more secure, and how you can explore fuzzing for an open source project that you work on.

  • CPE Weekly Update – Week of March 14th – 18th – Fedora Community Blog

    This is a weekly report from the CPE (Community Platform Engineering) Team. If you have any questions or feedback, please respond to this report or contact us on #redhat-cpe channel on libera.chat (https://libera.chat/).

  • Customer success stories: Red Hat OpenShift paves the way toward hybrid cloud

    From financial institutions to universities, organizations around the world have counted on Red Hat OpenShift to face challenges and stay competitive with considerable flexibility. In this month’s customer success highlights, learn how Red Hat’s enterprise Kubernetes platform—along with our other solutions and services—has helped Credit Europe Bank, Santander Colombia, and Universidad Mayor adapt to demands in a rapidly changing world. And Red Hat’s container technology is not just helping these organizations tackle today’s priorities, it’s also helping lay the groundwork for future scalability. Even if their deployments have taken place on-premise, some of these customers are setting their eyes on a hybrid cloud future.

Debian and Ubuntu Leftovers

Josh Simmons, Megan Byrd-Sanicki and Italo Vignoli Out of OSI Board, ASF Board Update

Programming Leftovers

  • 6 Universal Readable Code Tricks To Improve Your Coding Skills • Python Land Blog

    Chances are your code looks like crap, is hard to read, and hard to understand. There… I’ve said it. Sorry if that sounded harsh, but it’s the painful truth. Writing readable code is difficult. I’ve seen too much code in my career that was written so badly that I had to throw it away and redo the entire project. And the most painful fact is that this code was not written by beginners either! Writing nice, readable code takes time and effort, sure. But it’s also a matter of learning the right habits. With a few simple tweaks to your coding style, you can improve your code quality ten-fold without much effort.

  • gem-compare goes 1.0

    What is gem-compare, you ask? gem-compare is a RubyGems plugin that can compare gem versions. I originally created it to vet new gem versions I packaged for Fedora, but it’s useful for all kinds of tasks.

  • Inject DB connections in Golang gRPC API

    One of the first issues that I had to solve when I started to use gRPC was how to inject a DB connection pool to the function handling the request. The DB connection injection is needed because creating a new SQL connection every time there is a new gRPC request (and tearing it down at the end) is a massive waste of resources. Also, this approach could limit the scalability of the API since the database probably has a limited number of connections it will accept. There are different possible ways of doing this, and some people would deem this solution as “dirty” since you will leverage Go’s context to pass the SQL connection pool to the function. Despite this, I (and many others) do not see any potential practical issue with this practice. If you see practical issues, let me know!

  • What’s New In Deno 1.19? – CloudSavvy IT

    Deno 1.19 was released in February 2022 as the latest incremental update for the secure-by-design JavaScript runtime. Among the changes are a streamlined permissions management experience, first-class support for vendored dependencies, and new native web streams for files, network sockets, and standard input and output.

  • What Is Composable Code and How Can You Create It? – CloudSavvy IT

    Composable code describes classes and functions that can be readily combined to create more powerful higher-level constructs. Composability compares favorably to alternative forms of code reuse such as object-oriented inheritance. It advocates the creation of small self-contained units that are treated as building blocks for bigger systems.

  • Capacitive Soil Moisture Sensor with Raspberry PI Pico: wiring, code and calibrating with MicroPython

    If you are both a maker or a professional farmer, your smart watering project will always start from measuring the ground moisture. With the Capacitive Soil Moisture sensor and Raspberry PI Pico you can get great results with an affordable cost

  • Rakudo Weekly News: 2022.12 Releasomatic

    Justin DeVuyst has done it again: the Rakudo Compiler Release 2022.03 is now available, binary releases have been made available by Patrick Böker, and the Linux packages by Claudio Ramirez should also be available soon. No exciting new features, mostly maintenance and some nice-to-haves this time.

  • Rust's Unsafe Pointer Types Need An Overhaul

    I literally wrote the book on unsafe Rust. And the book on pointers in Rust. And redesigned the Rust’s pointer APIs. And designed the standard library’s abstraction for unsafe heap-allocated buffers. And maintain the alternative Vec layout.

  • Beingessner: Rust's Unsafe Pointer Types Need An Overhaul [LWN.net]

    Aria Beingessner points out a set of problems with Rust's conception of unsafe pointers and proposes some fixes in this highly detailed post.

