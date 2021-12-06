Best Lightweight Linux Distributions For Older Computers
Lightweight Linux distributions share similar characteristics with their desktop-oriented counterparts. They give us the best of both worlds, but with a slightly modified user experience.
They’re easy to install and use, but offer just enough customization to cater to the different needs of different users. In this list, we’ll be going over some of the tried and tested champions of the lightweight Linux distro world.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 475 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 hour 45 min ago
8 hours 57 min ago
9 hours 15 min ago
9 hours 44 min ago
9 hours 56 min ago
10 hours 5 min ago
10 hours 20 min ago
16 hours 23 min ago
16 hours 50 min ago
17 hours 4 min ago