Best Lightweight Linux Distributions For Older Computers

Linux

Lightweight Linux distributions share similar characteristics with their desktop-oriented counterparts. They give us the best of both worlds, but with a slightly modified user experience.

They’re easy to install and use, but offer just enough customization to cater to the different needs of different users. In this list, we’ll be going over some of the tried and tested champions of the lightweight Linux distro world.

How to Install AnyDesk on a Linux (Ubuntu, Debian, Arch, and Other major Flavours)

AnyDesk is a cross-platform Remote client that allows you to remotely control any desktop and it has numerous features like remote control, file transfer, group policies, address book, custom namespace, REST API support, whitelist, Two-Factor Authentication, and many more. Read more

GNU Linux-Libre 5.17 Kernel Released for Those Who Seek 100% Freedom for Their PCs

Based on the recently released Linux 5.17 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 5.17 kernel is here to update the cleaning up logic for the btmtk, bnx2x, mt7915, mscc, and tegra drivers, as well as for a newly introduced driver for x86 Android tablets, and adds a new logic for dts files used by various new AArch64 SoCs. On top of that, the GNU Linux-libre 5.17 kernel comes with all the new features of the upstream Linux 5.17 kernel series, including a new “AMD P-State” subsystem for future AMD CPUs to provide them with a performance boost, a revamped fscache subsystem, and a new “page-table check” feature to better protect your GNU/Linux system from certain threats by detecting some types of corruption. Read more

Ubuntu Users Receive a New Major Linux Kernel Update, 22 Security Flaws Patched

The biggest threat patched in this new Linux kernel security update for Ubuntu systems is CVE-2022-0435, a stack-based buffer overflow vulnerability discovered by Samuel Page in Linux kernel’s TIPC (Transparent Inter-Process Communication) protocol implementation, which could allow a remote attacker to cause a denial of service (system crash) on installations that have a TIPC bearer configured. This security issue affected all supported Ubuntu systems and kernels. Read more

