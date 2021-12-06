KeePassXC 2.7.0 is released with major changes

After a long time, KeePass XC gets an update that includes entry tagging, added features to leverage Window Hello and macOS Touch ID and many more.

Android Leftovers

10 Best Free and Open Source Universal Access Tools

A startling fact is that there are in excess of a billion people who have some type of disability. That represents approximately 15% of the world’s population with a physical, sensory or mental limitation that interferes with their ability to move, see, hear or learn. 350 million people in the world are partially sighted or blind. The faster computer technology evolves, the more excluded these individuals would become without development in computer software that seeks to address their needs. Accessibility is the degree to which products, devices, services, or environments are available to as many people as possible whatever their circumstances. Accessibility can be viewed as the ability to access and benefit from a system or entity. Accessibility is paramount. Social inclusion is not an act of charity but a fundamental human right.