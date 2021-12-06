Games: Horror, Valve, and Free Software (OpenRCT2)
5 Best Horror Games for Linux to Enjoy the Virtual World of Terror
Having a spooky experience in a dark environment is always exciting and thrilling. In the reality, it’s not always possible. But lots of virtual games can provide you with an opportunity to experience a variety of spooky worlds. And Linux users can enjoy the thrilling experience of having a tour in such dark worlds as well. If you don’t know much about them, you are in the right place then. Here, you will learn about some of the best horror games for Linux.
PC Gaming is a Mess - Invidious
What does the future of gaming look like? Launchers galore, Linux, and other things that make the current landscape look very messy.
Steam Deck Client update brings more improvements, see more of our videos | GamingOnLinux
Valve has again upgraded the Steam Deck Client software with new features, performance improvements and bug fixes. Plus, check out some of our recent videos.
OBS Studio arrives on Steam but no Linux build for now so stick to Flatpak | GamingOnLinux
The team behind the very popular and fantastic open source video capture software OBS Studio have done a Steam release. For Linux users though, you should just stick to Flatpak from Flathub.
With the Steam release it's only supported for Windows and macOS, and their official Steam FAQ post mentions they have "no concrete plans for providing a Linux build on Steam". Why though? They said they can just re-use existing builds for other platforms but for Linux it would need another additional build done. However, they also said they will "look into the feasibility of providing such a version" but they're quite busy.
FreeRCT sees a first release trying to capture the feel of RollerCoaster Tycoon | GamingOnLinux
While there is the popular OpenRCT2 for an open-source re-implementation of RollerCoaster Tycoon 2, it does rely on the original data files, and so the FreeRCT project aims to be a completely free and open source inspired game.
New Steam Games with Native Linux Clients - 2022-03-22 Edition - Boiling Steam
Between 2022-03-15 and 2022-03-22 there were 15 New Steam games released with Native Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 238 games released for Windows on Steam, so the Linux versions represent about 6.3 % of total released titles. Here’s a quick pick of the most interesting ones...
Ways To Use Linux To Become Better In College
Are you a college student looking for ways to get ahead? Are you looking for an edge on your competition? If so, you should be using Linux! Linux is the best operating system for students since it offers a wealth of features and tools that can help you succeed in your studies. In this article, we will discuss some of the ways that Linux can help you get better grades in college. We will also provide tips and tricks for using Linux to its fullest potential. So what are you waiting for? Start using Linux today and see how it can help you achieve success!
Today in Techrights
