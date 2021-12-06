Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 22nd of March 2022 03:37:42 PM

The Open letter about unsafe Codes of Conduct has kicked up some questions from people who are still not sure if there is a problem or not.

The email below from the debian-private gossip network gives us the opportunity to have a closer look inside the mind of an enforcer. One of the reasons these people are so sensitive about the leaks from debian-private is because they have often let their guard down and revealed the way they really think is entirely inconsistent with their public statements about being open and welcome to diversity.

The first key point in the email is that Enrico Zini is actively thinking about how he has the power to destroy people's lives simply by using his title to rubber stamp the vendetta of the day. We can see evidence of him following through on this conspiracy in the falsification of a rape charge. If you look at the message he sent to ITWire begging them to make their article more aggressive towards Appelbaum, what he does in practice is inconsistent with the words below where he pretends he doesn't want to do any harm.