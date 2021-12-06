today's howtos
Understanding The Web Security Model, Part III: Basic Principles and the Origin Concept
Unlike applications or e-books, the experience of using the Web is not confined to content provided by one vendor. Instead, even if you start on one site, many of your activities on that site will take you to other sites. Consider, for instance, the experience of searching for something using Google. Once you execute the search, Google then gives you a set of links, many of which take you to another site. Google's relationship to those sites is arms-length at best: it doesn't control them and doesn't bear any responsibility for their content beyond some vague assertion that this might be something that was responsive to your search. The situation is the same for other big content platforms like Facebook and Twitter: just because you see some link there doesn't mean that the site endorses it.
In order for the Web to work successfully, people have to feel comfortable visiting arbitrary Web pages, even those controlled by the attacker. It's the browser's job to mediate that interaction so that it's safe. Back in 2011, my coauthors and I described this as the "core security guarantee" of the Web: users can safely visit arbitrary web sites and execute scripts provided by those sites.
Understanding The Web Security Model, Part II: Web Applications
The first option is straightforward. The way that the second option works is that you have some database that is basically a list of every item (the jargon here is stock keeping unit (SKU)), its description, maybe a picture or two, and the price or prices. Then when the user's browser requests a given catalog page, some code on your server goes through the database and renders it into an HTML page and serves it back to the browser.
It's important to realize that these two methods are interchangeable from the perspective of the browser; the server can switch between static and dynamically generated pages at will. It can also cache the dynamically generated pages—that is, temporarily store the output of what was generated—and serve that back to clients, thus saving run time and computing resources.
I know I keep making this point, but it really can't be overemphasized—as long as the data sent to the client is valid HTML, the browser doesn't care how it was generated. The point of having standardized network protocols is so that you can detach the implementation on each side from the messages they send to each other. This creates important implementation flexibility and allows new functionality to be added on either end without consulting the other. Part of what makes the Web so powerful is the combination of these standardized protocols with the ability to move implementation logic onto the client via JavaScript, as we'll see below.
How to install Chromium browser on Ubuntu Linux
Chromium is a free and open-source web browser project designed and maintained by Google. Google Chrome browser uses Chromium codebase and other proprietary components for additional features required to play games, music and movies protected by DRM. This page explains how to install Chromium browser on Ubuntu Linux 20.04 and 22.04 LTS desktop computers.
Install Monit on Ubuntu 20.04 to monitor the system services
Monitoring Linux services is a basic task for a Linux professional. However, doing it effectively also requires tools that help the process. That’s why today I’m going to help you install Monit on Ubuntu 20.04, so you can monitor services comfortably.
Using the ldd command on Linux | Network World
Shared object files streamline programs by providing information applications need to do their jobs, but that don't have to be part of the application itself. To find out which of these files a Linux command calls on, use the ldd command.
How to Install Node.js in Ubuntu 20.04/22.04
Node.JS is an open-source, backend Javascript runtime environment built on Google’s V8 engine. It’s an asynchronous event-driven Javascript runtime environment tailored to build fast and scalable network applications and backend API services.
There are three ways that you can leverage to install Node.JS on Ubuntu and we will explore each of them.
How to Install Go Programming Language in Alpine Linux
Golang, also shortened as Go, is a free and open-source statically typed programming language that focuses on simplicity, efficiency, and reliability. It was originally developed for applications related to infrastructure and networking and was intended to replace server-side apps such as C and Java.
Over time, Go has become hugely popular. It is used to write command-line tools and is widely used in artificial intelligence, cloud-based, and server-side applications. However, Go really performs the best when it comes to infrastructure. Some of the popular DevOps tools such as Kubernetes and Docker.
How to Show/Hide Trash Icon in Ubuntu 22.04 Desktop | UbuntuHandbook
Ubuntu 22.04 finally merged desktop icon settings into System Settings (Gnome Control Center). However, it only provides few options to toggle display ‘Home’ folder, change icon size and new icon position.
By right-clicking on desktop and select ‘Desktop Icons Settings’ from pop-up menu, it will bring up the ‘Appearance‘ settings page as the picture below shows...
How to Install Rust Compiler and Toolchain on Rocky Linux 8 – VITUX
Rust Programming Language is a new language from Mozilla and the Rust team that was designed to bring modern programming language features and high performance to systems programming. It has many new concepts, though it is still a work in progress, so do not expect it to be perfect.
Rust is a remarkable project, as its goal of creating one trustworthy compiler for safe code is slowly developing into reality. A responsible system programmer can trust Rust to provide them with an end-to-end system of compilation, analysis, and runtime support that’s free of undefined behaviors or other exploitable flaws.
Rust is not just a language, but also an ecosystem. Rust has tools and libraries that together make building fast and secure systems easy.
How to Install WordPress on RHEL 8 with Nginx
When it comes to Content Management Systems, WordPress reigns supreme. WordPress powers nearly 43% of all the websites hosted online followed by its competitors such as HubSpot CMS, Joomla, Drupal, Wix, and Shopify to mention a few. It is opensource and absolutely free to download and install.
In this guide, we will show you how to install Worpress on RHEL 8 with the Nginx webserver.
How to do a Rootless Docker Installation?
Normally, when you install Docker, it needs full permissions (root) on the host system. This creates a potential security problem because both containers and the (daemon) Docker service will work as root. In the rootless installation of Docker, only the Docker daemon runs as root while the containers run as normal users.
Why does it matter? Because if the service running in a container is compromised, the attacker may access the system files as well. There is no real isolation of the containers.
The open source Podman project was created to primarily run containers without root. This put pressure on Docker to support a similar feature so that containers run as normal users but the Docker service (daemon) works as root.
This rootless installation is now available from Docker itself and you don't need to use Podman just for this feature.
In this article, I will explain how to install Docker without root access. But before I show you those steps, let's first discuss the disadvantage of this mode.
How to install Drupal 9.3 on Ubuntu 20.04 - NextGenTips
Drupal is a free and open-source web content management system powered by PHP. It is a highly flexible platform for digital innovation. The reason why Drupal is so important is because of its availability and is free and open-source. No license is needed to operate it. It has a larger community meaning any time you experience an issue with the platform you can always turn to a ready-to-help community.
