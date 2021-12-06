today's leftovers
-
Develop Apps Faster with Ready Software Libraries
As a Product Manager, I'm constantly thinking about value. The benefit of a feature is often apparent, but how to measure it in Dollars, Yen, and Euros?
We've been recently working on a Value Analysis Tool for our customers. It's straightforward to calculate the value of cost savings for relative process improvements, waste reduction, and other enhancements where one shaves off 10% or 30% of the current expenses. Measuring the monetary value of user experience and employee satisfaction improvements is significantly more difficult, if not impossible, in the short term, even though they are of utmost importance in the long term. Hence, we built the analysis model using only tangible benefits with a direct, undebatable influence.
-
Please put units in names
The advice to use strong types or to put units in names is not limited to variables and function arguments, it’s applicable to API s, metric names, serialization formats, configuration files, command-line flags, etc. And although duration values are the most common case, this advice is not limited to those either, it also applies to monetary amounts, lengths, data sizes, etc.
-
Cluster Your Pi Zeros In Style With 3D Printed Cray-1
From a performance standpoint we know building a homebrew Raspberry Pi cluster doesn’t make a lot of sense, as even a fairly run of the mill desktop x86 machine is sure to run circles around it. That said, there’s an argument to be made that rigging up a dozen little Linux boards gives you a compact and affordable playground to experiment with things like parallel computing and load balancing. Is it a perfect argument? Not really. But if you’re anything like us, the whole thing starts making a lot more sense when you realize your cluster of Pi Zeros can be built to look like the iconic Cray-1 supercomputer.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 150 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Inside the mind of a gangster
The Open letter about unsafe Codes of Conduct has kicked up some questions from people who are still not sure if there is a problem or not. The email below from the debian-private gossip network gives us the opportunity to have a closer look inside the mind of an enforcer. One of the reasons these people are so sensitive about the leaks from debian-private is because they have often let their guard down and revealed the way they really think is entirely inconsistent with their public statements about being open and welcome to diversity. The first key point in the email is that Enrico Zini is actively thinking about how he has the power to destroy people's lives simply by using his title to rubber stamp the vendetta of the day. We can see evidence of him following through on this conspiracy in the falsification of a rape charge. If you look at the message he sent to ITWire begging them to make their article more aggressive towards Appelbaum, what he does in practice is inconsistent with the words below where he pretends he doesn't want to do any harm.
Games: Horror, Valve, and Free Software (OpenRCT2)
Ways To Use Linux To Become Better In College
Are you a college student looking for ways to get ahead? Are you looking for an edge on your competition? If so, you should be using Linux! Linux is the best operating system for students since it offers a wealth of features and tools that can help you succeed in your studies. In this article, we will discuss some of the ways that Linux can help you get better grades in college. We will also provide tips and tricks for using Linux to its fullest potential. So what are you waiting for? Start using Linux today and see how it can help you achieve success!
Today in Techrights
Recent comments
4 hours 11 min ago
11 hours 24 min ago
11 hours 42 min ago
12 hours 11 min ago
12 hours 23 min ago
12 hours 31 min ago
12 hours 47 min ago
18 hours 50 min ago
19 hours 16 min ago
19 hours 31 min ago