Development
  • Develop Apps Faster with Ready Software Libraries

    As a Product Manager, I'm constantly thinking about value. The benefit of a feature is often apparent, but how to measure it in Dollars, Yen, and Euros?

    We've been recently working on a Value Analysis Tool for our customers. It's straightforward to calculate the value of cost savings for relative process improvements, waste reduction, and other enhancements where one shaves off 10% or 30% of the current expenses. Measuring the monetary value of user experience and employee satisfaction improvements is significantly more difficult, if not impossible, in the short term, even though they are of utmost importance in the long term. Hence, we built the analysis model using only tangible benefits with a direct, undebatable influence.

  • Please put units in names

    The advice to use strong types or to put units in names is not limited to variables and function arguments, it’s applicable to API s, metric names, serialization formats, configuration files, command-line flags, etc. And although duration values are the most common case, this advice is not limited to those either, it also applies to monetary amounts, lengths, data sizes, etc.

  • Cluster Your Pi Zeros In Style With 3D Printed Cray-1

    From a performance standpoint we know building a homebrew Raspberry Pi cluster doesn’t make a lot of sense, as even a fairly run of the mill desktop x86 machine is sure to run circles around it. That said, there’s an argument to be made that rigging up a dozen little Linux boards gives you a compact and affordable playground to experiment with things like parallel computing and load balancing. Is it a perfect argument? Not really. But if you’re anything like us, the whole thing starts making a lot more sense when you realize your cluster of Pi Zeros can be built to look like the iconic Cray-1 supercomputer.

Inside the mind of a gangster

The Open letter about unsafe Codes of Conduct has kicked up some questions from people who are still not sure if there is a problem or not. The email below from the debian-private gossip network gives us the opportunity to have a closer look inside the mind of an enforcer. One of the reasons these people are so sensitive about the leaks from debian-private is because they have often let their guard down and revealed the way they really think is entirely inconsistent with their public statements about being open and welcome to diversity. The first key point in the email is that Enrico Zini is actively thinking about how he has the power to destroy people's lives simply by using his title to rubber stamp the vendetta of the day. We can see evidence of him following through on this conspiracy in the falsification of a rape charge. If you look at the message he sent to ITWire begging them to make their article more aggressive towards Appelbaum, what he does in practice is inconsistent with the words below where he pretends he doesn't want to do any harm. Read more

Games: Horror, Valve, and Free Software (OpenRCT2)

  • 5 Best Horror Games for Linux to Enjoy the Virtual World of Terror

    Having a spooky experience in a dark environment is always exciting and thrilling. In the reality, it’s not always possible. But lots of virtual games can provide you with an opportunity to experience a variety of spooky worlds. And Linux users can enjoy the thrilling experience of having a tour in such dark worlds as well. If you don’t know much about them, you are in the right place then. Here, you will learn about some of the best horror games for Linux.

  • PC Gaming is a Mess - Invidious

    What does the future of gaming look like? Launchers galore, Linux, and other things that make the current landscape look very messy.

  • Steam Deck Client update brings more improvements, see more of our videos | GamingOnLinux

    Valve has again upgraded the Steam Deck Client software with new features, performance improvements and bug fixes. Plus, check out some of our recent videos.

  • OBS Studio arrives on Steam but no Linux build for now so stick to Flatpak | GamingOnLinux

    The team behind the very popular and fantastic open source video capture software OBS Studio have done a Steam release. For Linux users though, you should just stick to Flatpak from Flathub. With the Steam release it's only supported for Windows and macOS, and their official Steam FAQ post mentions they have "no concrete plans for providing a Linux build on Steam". Why though? They said they can just re-use existing builds for other platforms but for Linux it would need another additional build done. However, they also said they will "look into the feasibility of providing such a version" but they're quite busy.

  • FreeRCT sees a first release trying to capture the feel of RollerCoaster Tycoon | GamingOnLinux

    While there is the popular OpenRCT2 for an open-source re-implementation of RollerCoaster Tycoon 2, it does rely on the original data files, and so the FreeRCT project aims to be a completely free and open source inspired game.

  • New Steam Games with Native Linux Clients - 2022-03-22 Edition - Boiling Steam

    Between 2022-03-15 and 2022-03-22 there were 15 New Steam games released with Native Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 238 games released for Windows on Steam, so the Linux versions represent about 6.3 % of total released titles. Here’s a quick pick of the most interesting ones...

Ways To Use Linux To Become Better In College

Are you a college student looking for ways to get ahead? Are you looking for an edge on your competition? If so, you should be using Linux! Linux is the best operating system for students since it offers a wealth of features and tools that can help you succeed in your studies. In this article, we will discuss some of the ways that Linux can help you get better grades in college. We will also provide tips and tricks for using Linux to its fullest potential. So what are you waiting for? Start using Linux today and see how it can help you achieve success! Read more

