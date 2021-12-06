Latest Jetson Development Kit Jetson edge AI box offers four PoE ports with a choice of Onvif or GigE camera support Adlink unveiled an “EOS-JNX Series” of Jetson Xavier NX based edge AI vision systems with 4x PoE ports. The EOS-JNX-I has 10/100Mbps PoE ports that support Onvif surveillance cams plus a 1Gb NVR uplink; the EOS-JNX-G has GbE PoE ports with GigE camera support. Last September when Adlink announced its Edge Vision Analytics (EVA) SDK for systems including its Nvidia Jetson Xavier NX powered NEON-2000-JNX embedded camera, the company mentioned that an upcoming EOS-JNX line of computers would support the AI stack. Adlink has now announced the Xavier NX based EOS-JNX Series of computers with EVA support. In somewhat related news, Adlink announced a partnership with ANSCENTER to integrate its ANSCENTER ANS Video Intelligence System (ANSVIS) software with Adlink’s NEON cameras.

NVIDIA launches Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit, Orin NX modules, and Isaac Nova Orin AMR platform - CNX Software NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin module was first introduced in November 2011, but the company has now officially launched the Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit, andunveiled the lower cost Orin NX modules still with 70 TOPS or more, and the Isaac Nova Orin AMR (autonomous mobile robot) reference platform.

Murena & /e/OS — a product roadmap for 2022: towards our V1? - Gaël Duval It’s interesting to have a look back at our past year roadmap: most of the features we announced are either done or close to be completed, which is not too bad! The two things that shew very little progress are the Smart Assistant project, and the energy efficiency project. For others items, we have started to introduce better compatibility with Android applications (SafetyNet support), first for the stable devices, and later, progressively, for as many supported smartphones as possible… We will also soon be offering a much larger and transparent access to mobile applications, with our new application installer called “App Lounge”. On this aspect, even if we didn’t have a single case of tampered application during the past three years, we’re progressively abandoning our dependency to the “CleanAPK” service. CleanAPK is still going to be used momentarily for the catalog of apps coming from F-Droid and Progressive Web Apps, but will be totally abandonned this year.