Adlink unveiled an “EOS-JNX Series” of Jetson Xavier NX based edge AI vision systems with 4x PoE ports. The EOS-JNX-I has 10/100Mbps PoE ports that support Onvif surveillance cams plus a 1Gb NVR uplink; the EOS-JNX-G has GbE PoE ports with GigE camera support.
Last September when Adlink announced its Edge Vision Analytics (EVA) SDK for systems including its Nvidia Jetson Xavier NX powered NEON-2000-JNX embedded camera, the company mentioned that an upcoming EOS-JNX line of computers would support the AI stack. Adlink has now announced the Xavier NX based EOS-JNX Series of computers with EVA support. In somewhat related news, Adlink announced a partnership with ANSCENTER to integrate its ANSCENTER ANS Video Intelligence System (ANSVIS) software with Adlink’s NEON cameras.
NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin module was first introduced in November 2011, but the company has now officially launched the Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit, andunveiled the lower cost Orin NX modules still with 70 TOPS or more, and the Isaac Nova Orin AMR (autonomous mobile robot) reference platform.
Murena & /e/OS — a product roadmap for 2022: towards our V1? - Gaël Duval
It’s interesting to have a look back at our past year roadmap: most of the features we announced are either done or close to be completed, which is not too bad! The two things that shew very little progress are the Smart Assistant project, and the energy efficiency project.
For others items, we have started to introduce better compatibility with Android applications (SafetyNet support), first for the stable devices, and later, progressively, for as many supported smartphones as possible…
We will also soon be offering a much larger and transparent access to mobile applications, with our new application installer called “App Lounge”. On this aspect, even if we didn’t have a single case of tampered application during the past three years, we’re progressively abandoning our dependency to the “CleanAPK” service. CleanAPK is still going to be used momentarily for the catalog of apps coming from F-Droid and Progressive Web Apps, but will be totally abandonned this year.
Games: Out of the Park Baseball 23, Steam, and More
Earlier today in a press release from game developer and publisher Com2uS, the launch date was revealed for Out of the Park Baseball 23. After facing some setbacks and having to push back the release, the baseball club management simulator is set to be available on PC, Mac, and Linux starting Apr. 22.
Steam for Chrome OS is here. For real this time, they've actually released it, unlike when they claimed it was released during their recent developer event. Now though it's here at an "alpha-quality" level, meaning prepare for bugs and other weirdness.
Not only will this help those using Chromebooks do some gaming but Linux gaming as a whole too. Chrome OS is powered by Linux, and the Steam client on Chrome OS is the Linux version inside their special container — it works for both native Linux games and Windows games run with Steam Play Proton.
There are now more than 1600 games working on the Steam Deck – (1618 at the time of writing) in two categories as usual...
Alice: Madness Returns is an absolute classic from Spicy Horse Games and EA. It vanished from Steam for years and it recently arrived back. With Proton on Linux and Steam Deck, it does work quite well too!
Want to see who is chatting in Discord on a Steam Deck or Linux desktop, while you're gaming or doing other things? Let me introduce you to the Discover Overlay.
Giving you quite a few options to tweak the style to your liking, you can display the avatar of people in your currently connected voice-chat, and text channels as well. It's really useful and makes it all incredibly easy to do.
A few days ago, we discussed how to install Proxmox VE standalone edition. Today, we will see how to install Proxmox VE on Debian 11 bullseye in an Intel NUC mini PC and access Proxmox web dashboard. In addition, we will also discuss how to create a network bridge and how to setup Wireless network card as a bridge.
Adminer is a full-featured database management tool written in PHP used for managing several databases including, MySQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL, SQLite, MS SQL, Oracle, Elasticsearch, MongoDB, and more.
In this tutorial, we’re going to show you how to set up a VPN on Linux and why you’d need one.
From our previous articles, you already know what a VPN is, if it’s necessary on Linux, and even how to set up OpenVPN on Ubuntu. In this article, we’re going to show you how to set up a VPN on Ubuntu from a specific VPN provider with their own VPN client, not setting up OpenVPN yourself.
Here we learn the commands to install Backdrop CMS on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish using the terminal.
Backdrop CMS is a lightweight, feature-rich, and very user-friendly content management system. Designed specifically for small businesses, organizations, and educational institutions, the Drupal fork positions itself as an alternative between WordPress and Drupal. It is a system that already has the most important functions and is extremely easy to use. At the same time, Backdrop CMS offers enough reserves for tailor-made requests and more ambitious development projects.
Sometimes, we may need to restrict the internet access to a single application both for security reasons or testing purposes.
On Linux, there are different ways to restrict the internet access to a single program. Unfortunately, most of them, are not straightforward at all.
Do you want to recover a damaged/corrupted SQL Server database on Linux? This article explains in detail how to restore a corrupt SQL database on Linux from the backup and by using a professional SQL recovery tool.
Podman is a free and open-source daemonless container engine that was developed by RedHat. It exists to help developers manage and deploy their applications in a Linux environment. Similar to the Kubernetes platform, Podman works with pods.
Podman seeks to be the alternative to the Docker engine which is also a containerization platform. Podman improves on Docker by decentralizing the components needed for container management. Podman has a few distinguishing differences, the main one being its architecture. It runs on a daemonless architecture.
