IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Get started with reactive programming with Kotlin on Quarkus | Opensource.com
Moving to the cloud with event-driven architecture raises big concerns for enterprises using multiple programming languages such as Java, C#, JavaScript, Scala, and Groovy to implement business requirements. Because enterprises need to redesign multiple architectures for container deployment separately and put more effort into optimizing production on the cloud, developers often must learn a new programming language in line with the production environment. For example, Java developers have to switch their skill sets to Node.Js to develop lightweight event-front applications.
Kotlin addresses these issues and targets various developers who deploy business applications with multiple programming languages on top of Java Virtual Machine (JVM). Kotlin handles these issues with both imperative and reactive approaches. However, there's still a hustle to catch up on Kotlin's new syntax and APIs, especially for Java developers. Luckily, the Quarkus Kotlin extension makes it easier for developers to implement Kotlin applications.
8 steps for estimating a cloud application's resource requirements | Enable Sysadmin
Learn how to calculate a cloud application's resource needs correctly, in order to minimize common operational issues in production.
Automation and digital transformation: 3 ways they go together
Automation and digital transformation (DX) have become one of IT’s dynamic duos: Where you see or hear one, the other seems sure to follow.
They’re certainly linked by their priority and popularity in IT and business circles. Automation and DX have been atop the strategic roadmaps of CIOs and other leaders for years now. Digital transformation has become an industry unto itself, and few CIOs have “automate less” highlighted on their strategic roadmap.
But do they always go hand-in-hand? What’s the actual relationship between IT automation and DX? Answers to questions like this require more context and nuance.
Collecting ideas for "Feature Spotlight" articles – Fedora Community Blog
How do we – as in, the developers and package maintainers who are working on Fedora Linux – make sure people actually know about all the cool stuff we’re doing? That’s the question at the heart of previous discussions on the “devel” mailing list (How do we announce new packages?) and on discourse (Idea for collecting “Cool New Features / Cool New Packages” article ideas).
As it turns out, the answer to that question is: “If what you’ve worked on isn’t big or noteworthy enough, then there’s no place for you”. That’s not good, and it’s why I started working on “Feature Spotlight”.
Digital transformation: 5 layers to build on
Digital transformation is defined as “the integration of digital technology into all areas of a business, fundamentally changing how you operate and deliver value to customers.” That’s why every company’s digital transformation journey looks different. Ultimately, it is a paradigm shift in how you do business.
Write Kubernetes in Java with the Java Operator SDK, Part 2 | Red Hat Developer
Java Operator SDK, or JOSDK, is an open source project that aims to simplify the task of creating Kubernetes Operators using Java. The project was started by Container Solutions, and Red Hat is now a major contributor.
Part 1 in this series introduced JOSDK and explained why it could be interesting to create Operators in Java. In this article and its sequels, you will take a deeper look at JOSDK's concepts and learn how it simplifies Operator development. Along the way, you'll build a simple example using JOSDK and its quarkus-operator-sdk extension for Quarkus, a Kubernetes-native Java stack.
Latest Jetson Development Kit
Murena & /e/OS — a product roadmap for 2022: towards our V1? - Gaël Duval
It’s interesting to have a look back at our past year roadmap: most of the features we announced are either done or close to be completed, which is not too bad! The two things that shew very little progress are the Smart Assistant project, and the energy efficiency project. For others items, we have started to introduce better compatibility with Android applications (SafetyNet support), first for the stable devices, and later, progressively, for as many supported smartphones as possible… We will also soon be offering a much larger and transparent access to mobile applications, with our new application installer called “App Lounge”. On this aspect, even if we didn’t have a single case of tampered application during the past three years, we’re progressively abandoning our dependency to the “CleanAPK” service. CleanAPK is still going to be used momentarily for the catalog of apps coming from F-Droid and Progressive Web Apps, but will be totally abandonned this year.
Games: Out of the Park Baseball 23, Steam, and More
today's howtos
