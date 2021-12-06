Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

New Linux kernel has improved random-number generation

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 22nd of March 2022 04:50:52 PM Filed under
Linux

A significant rewrite of the Linux kernel's random-number generator is underway, ensuring Linux-based cryptography is a bit more secure, particularly in virtual machines, and some software a bit smoother to run.

As outlined by the author of the changes, Jason A Donenfeld, the newly released kernel 5.17 contains the first stage of the big rewrite, but more will follow in 5.18. Among other changes, the /dev/random and /dev/urandom devices now do exactly the same. This brings the Linux kernel in line with FreeBSD and macOS.

The code is contained in a module called random.c, originally written by Ted T'so for kernel 1.3 in 1994. It implements a Unix-style special character device called /dev/random which gives a stream of pseudorandom data. Building this into the kernel was a big deal, and the /dev/random device was adopted into DEC/Compaq Tru64, FreeBSD, HP-UX, IBM AIX, NetBSD, macOS, SGI IRIX, and Sun Solaris. This might make it one of the single most widely influential new features from Linux onto the broader Unix world.

Generating truly random numbers in pure software is non-trivial. If you run the same code repeatedly with the same inputs, it should produce the same results. Thus if you write a program to output random numbers, it'll produce a predictable, pseudorandom stream of values. If you can predict the output, you can figure out how software using it is going to work and, for instance, break encryption based on it. Researchers managed this for Windows 2000, for instance.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Latest Jetson Development Kit

  • Jetson edge AI box offers four PoE ports with a choice of Onvif or GigE camera support

    Adlink unveiled an “EOS-JNX Series” of Jetson Xavier NX based edge AI vision systems with 4x PoE ports. The EOS-JNX-I has 10/100Mbps PoE ports that support Onvif surveillance cams plus a 1Gb NVR uplink; the EOS-JNX-G has GbE PoE ports with GigE camera support. Last September when Adlink announced its Edge Vision Analytics (EVA) SDK for systems including its Nvidia Jetson Xavier NX powered NEON-2000-JNX embedded camera, the company mentioned that an upcoming EOS-JNX line of computers would support the AI stack. Adlink has now announced the Xavier NX based EOS-JNX Series of computers with EVA support. In somewhat related news, Adlink announced a partnership with ANSCENTER to integrate its ANSCENTER ANS Video Intelligence System (ANSVIS) software with Adlink’s NEON cameras.

  • NVIDIA launches Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit, Orin NX modules, and Isaac Nova Orin AMR platform - CNX Software

    NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin module was first introduced in November 2011, but the company has now officially launched the Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit, andunveiled the lower cost Orin NX modules still with 70 TOPS or more, and the Isaac Nova Orin AMR (autonomous mobile robot) reference platform.

Murena & /e/OS — a product roadmap for 2022: towards our V1? - Gaël Duval

It’s interesting to have a look back at our past year roadmap: most of the features we announced are either done or close to be completed, which is not too bad! The two things that shew very little progress are the Smart Assistant project, and the energy efficiency project. For others items, we have started to introduce better compatibility with Android applications (SafetyNet support), first for the stable devices, and later, progressively, for as many supported smartphones as possible… We will also soon be offering a much larger and transparent access to mobile applications, with our new application installer called “App Lounge”. On this aspect, even if we didn’t have a single case of tampered application during the past three years, we’re progressively abandoning our dependency to the “CleanAPK” service. CleanAPK is still going to be used momentarily for the catalog of apps coming from F-Droid and Progressive Web Apps, but will be totally abandonned this year. Read more

Games: Out of the Park Baseball 23, Steam, and More

today's howtos

  • How To Install Proxmox VE On Debian 11 Bullseye In Intel NUC

    A few days ago, we discussed how to install Proxmox VE standalone edition. Today, we will see how to install Proxmox VE on Debian 11 bullseye in an Intel NUC mini PC and access Proxmox web dashboard. In addition, we will also discuss how to create a network bridge and how to setup Wireless network card as a bridge.

  • How to Install Adminer MySQL Database Management Tool on Alma Linux 8 - LinuxBuz

    Adminer is a full-featured database management tool written in PHP used for managing several databases including, MySQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL, SQLite, MS SQL, Oracle, Elasticsearch, MongoDB, and more.

  • How to set up a VPN on Linux – ThisHosting.Rocks

    In this tutorial, we’re going to show you how to set up a VPN on Linux and why you’d need one. From our previous articles, you already know what a VPN is, if it’s necessary on Linux, and even how to set up OpenVPN on Ubuntu. In this article, we’re going to show you how to set up a VPN on Ubuntu from a specific VPN provider with their own VPN client, not setting up OpenVPN yourself.

  • How to install Backdrop CMS on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy - Linux Shout

    Here we learn the commands to install Backdrop CMS on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish using the terminal. Backdrop CMS is a lightweight, feature-rich, and very user-friendly content management system. Designed specifically for small businesses, organizations, and educational institutions, the Drupal fork positions itself as an alternative between WordPress and Drupal. It is a system that already has the most important functions and is extremely easy to use. At the same time, Backdrop CMS offers enough reserves for tailor-made requests and more ambitious development projects.

  • How to Restrict Internet Access to a Single Program on Arch Linux with Firejail - Fasterland

    Sometimes, we may need to restrict the internet access to a single application both for security reasons or testing purposes. On Linux, there are different ways to restrict the internet access to a single program. Unfortunately, most of them, are not straightforward at all.

  • How to Restore Corrupt SQL Server Database on Linux? - LinuxTechLab [Ed: Better yet, replace it with a good database which is actually Free software]

    Do you want to recover a damaged/corrupted SQL Server database on Linux? This article explains in detail how to restore a corrupt SQL database on Linux from the backup and by using a professional SQL recovery tool.

  • How to Install and Use Podman on Rocky Linux 8 – OSNote

    Podman is a free and open-source daemonless container engine that was developed by RedHat. It exists to help developers manage and deploy their applications in a Linux environment. Similar to the Kubernetes platform, Podman works with pods. Podman seeks to be the alternative to the Docker engine which is also a containerization platform. Podman improves on Docker by decentralizing the components needed for container management. Podman has a few distinguishing differences, the main one being its architecture. It runs on a daemonless architecture.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6