today's howtos
How To Install Proxmox VE On Debian 11 Bullseye In Intel NUC
A few days ago, we discussed how to install Proxmox VE standalone edition. Today, we will see how to install Proxmox VE on Debian 11 bullseye in an Intel NUC mini PC and access Proxmox web dashboard. In addition, we will also discuss how to create a network bridge and how to setup Wireless network card as a bridge.
How to Install Adminer MySQL Database Management Tool on Alma Linux 8 - LinuxBuz
Adminer is a full-featured database management tool written in PHP used for managing several databases including, MySQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL, SQLite, MS SQL, Oracle, Elasticsearch, MongoDB, and more.
How to set up a VPN on Linux – ThisHosting.Rocks
In this tutorial, we’re going to show you how to set up a VPN on Linux and why you’d need one.
From our previous articles, you already know what a VPN is, if it’s necessary on Linux, and even how to set up OpenVPN on Ubuntu. In this article, we’re going to show you how to set up a VPN on Ubuntu from a specific VPN provider with their own VPN client, not setting up OpenVPN yourself.
How to install Backdrop CMS on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy - Linux Shout
Here we learn the commands to install Backdrop CMS on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish using the terminal.
Backdrop CMS is a lightweight, feature-rich, and very user-friendly content management system. Designed specifically for small businesses, organizations, and educational institutions, the Drupal fork positions itself as an alternative between WordPress and Drupal. It is a system that already has the most important functions and is extremely easy to use. At the same time, Backdrop CMS offers enough reserves for tailor-made requests and more ambitious development projects.
How to Restrict Internet Access to a Single Program on Arch Linux with Firejail - Fasterland
Sometimes, we may need to restrict the internet access to a single application both for security reasons or testing purposes.
On Linux, there are different ways to restrict the internet access to a single program. Unfortunately, most of them, are not straightforward at all.
How to Restore Corrupt SQL Server Database on Linux? - LinuxTechLab [Ed: Better yet, replace it with a good database which is actually Free software]
Do you want to recover a damaged/corrupted SQL Server database on Linux? This article explains in detail how to restore a corrupt SQL database on Linux from the backup and by using a professional SQL recovery tool.
How to Install and Use Podman on Rocky Linux 8 – OSNote
Podman is a free and open-source daemonless container engine that was developed by RedHat. It exists to help developers manage and deploy their applications in a Linux environment. Similar to the Kubernetes platform, Podman works with pods.
Podman seeks to be the alternative to the Docker engine which is also a containerization platform. Podman improves on Docker by decentralizing the components needed for container management. Podman has a few distinguishing differences, the main one being its architecture. It runs on a daemonless architecture.
Latest Jetson Development Kit
Murena & /e/OS — a product roadmap for 2022: towards our V1? - Gaël Duval
It’s interesting to have a look back at our past year roadmap: most of the features we announced are either done or close to be completed, which is not too bad! The two things that shew very little progress are the Smart Assistant project, and the energy efficiency project. For others items, we have started to introduce better compatibility with Android applications (SafetyNet support), first for the stable devices, and later, progressively, for as many supported smartphones as possible… We will also soon be offering a much larger and transparent access to mobile applications, with our new application installer called “App Lounge”. On this aspect, even if we didn’t have a single case of tampered application during the past three years, we’re progressively abandoning our dependency to the “CleanAPK” service. CleanAPK is still going to be used momentarily for the catalog of apps coming from F-Droid and Progressive Web Apps, but will be totally abandonned this year.
Games: Out of the Park Baseball 23, Steam, and More
