Games: Out of the Park Baseball 23, Steam, and More
Out of the Park Baseball 23 Set to Launch On PC, Mac, & Linux April 22
Earlier today in a press release from game developer and publisher Com2uS, the launch date was revealed for Out of the Park Baseball 23. After facing some setbacks and having to push back the release, the baseball club management simulator is set to be available on PC, Mac, and Linux starting Apr. 22.
Google announce 'alpha-quality' Steam on Chrome OS is now actually here | GamingOnLinux
Steam for Chrome OS is here. For real this time, they've actually released it, unlike when they claimed it was released during their recent developer event. Now though it's here at an "alpha-quality" level, meaning prepare for bugs and other weirdness.
Not only will this help those using Chromebooks do some gaming but Linux gaming as a whole too. Chrome OS is powered by Linux, and the Steam client on Chrome OS is the Linux version inside their special container — it works for both native Linux games and Windows games run with Steam Play Proton.
1600 Games On The Steam Deck, including Dirt 5 as Verified - Boiling Steam
There are now more than 1600 games working on the Steam Deck – (1618 at the time of writing) in two categories as usual...
Alice: Madness Returns appears on Steam again, works well on Steam Deck with 60FPS fix | GamingOnLinux
Alice: Madness Returns is an absolute classic from Spicy Horse Games and EA. It vanished from Steam for years and it recently arrived back. With Proton on Linux and Steam Deck, it does work quite well too!
Discover Overlay is a Discord chat UI that now works on Steam Deck | GamingOnLinux
Want to see who is chatting in Discord on a Steam Deck or Linux desktop, while you're gaming or doing other things? Let me introduce you to the Discover Overlay.
Giving you quite a few options to tweak the style to your liking, you can display the avatar of people in your currently connected voice-chat, and text channels as well. It's really useful and makes it all incredibly easy to do.
