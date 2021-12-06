Murena & /e/OS — a product roadmap for 2022: towards our V1? - Gaël Duval
It’s interesting to have a look back at our past year roadmap: most of the features we announced are either done or close to be completed, which is not too bad! The two things that shew very little progress are the Smart Assistant project, and the energy efficiency project.
For others items, we have started to introduce better compatibility with Android applications (SafetyNet support), first for the stable devices, and later, progressively, for as many supported smartphones as possible…
We will also soon be offering a much larger and transparent access to mobile applications, with our new application installer called “App Lounge”. On this aspect, even if we didn’t have a single case of tampered application during the past three years, we’re progressively abandoning our dependency to the “CleanAPK” service. CleanAPK is still going to be used momentarily for the catalog of apps coming from F-Droid and Progressive Web Apps, but will be totally abandonned this year.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 186 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Latest Jetson Development Kit
Murena & /e/OS — a product roadmap for 2022: towards our V1? - Gaël Duval
It’s interesting to have a look back at our past year roadmap: most of the features we announced are either done or close to be completed, which is not too bad! The two things that shew very little progress are the Smart Assistant project, and the energy efficiency project. For others items, we have started to introduce better compatibility with Android applications (SafetyNet support), first for the stable devices, and later, progressively, for as many supported smartphones as possible… We will also soon be offering a much larger and transparent access to mobile applications, with our new application installer called “App Lounge”. On this aspect, even if we didn’t have a single case of tampered application during the past three years, we’re progressively abandoning our dependency to the “CleanAPK” service. CleanAPK is still going to be used momentarily for the catalog of apps coming from F-Droid and Progressive Web Apps, but will be totally abandonned this year.
Games: Out of the Park Baseball 23, Steam, and More
today's howtos
Recent comments
21 min 52 sec ago
41 min 17 sec ago
1 hour 36 min ago
1 hour 56 min ago
6 hours 30 min ago
13 hours 43 min ago
14 hours 1 min ago
14 hours 30 min ago
14 hours 42 min ago
14 hours 50 min ago