Announcing CrossOver 21.2.0
I’m thrilled to announce that we have released CrossOver 21.2 for macOS, Linux and Chrome OS!
This new release offers both improvements from upstream Wine and important fixes for a variety of issues.
CrossOver 21.2 includes over 300 updates to wined3d from upstream Wine. We also included dozens of changes from Wine 6.0.1 and 6.0.2 and updated to Wine Mono 7.0.
Audio now works on both Mac and Linux for Halo: Master Chief Collection. We also fixed an issue with a recent Steam update that was causing some connections to take a very long time.
On macOS, we fixed a long-standing issue with mouse control in Unity games. We also included fixes for the latest Rockstar Games Launcher and Quicken updates that caused those applications to stop working on M1 machines.
For our Linux and Chrome OS users, we fixed rendering issues on Office 365. We also made changes so that CrossOver once again seamlessly installs on Chrome OS, and we added a fix for libldap dependency errors on certain Linux distros (including Ubuntu 21.10).
